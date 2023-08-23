Seminole schools reach teacher pay deal; Orange talks at impasse

The Seminole County school district has reached an agreement with its teachers to give raises of up to $2,110, but in neighboring Orange County labor negotiations fell apart and the district declared an impasse Wednesday, meaning it could not work out a compensation plan with its teachers union.

The Orange County School Board in a statement said the teacher raises it proposed were “historic,” with pay hikes of up to $5,350. The union, however, said the raises were tied to “drastic” changes to health care insurance plans that would increase costs for employees in the years ahead.

The district declared the impasse after two months of negotiations “in an effort to provide teacher raises more quickly,” according to a statement.

After impasse, a special magistrate typically holds a hearing where both sides make their case and then issues a recommendation. If the two sides do not agree to that recommendation, the dispute goes to the school board, which can impose a plan based on what it deems “in the public interest.”

That happened in Orange during the 2021-22 school year after a long, drawn-out labor fight.

This year, the Orange County Classroom Teachers Association, the local union, said it rejected the district proposal because of expected steep health insurance increases and because it does not do enough for veteran teachers who have largely been left out of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ push to boost starting pay for public school teachers.

“Enough is enough,” Clinton McCracken, the union’s president, said in a statement. “Year after year, OCPS gives our most experienced teachers the lowest percent salary increases. Our experienced teachers are leaving the District, and our students are paying the price.”

The union wanted pay hikes of 3% to 11%, a plan that would mean bigger raises for veteran instructors.

In Seminole, the agreement announced Tuesday gives teachers raises of $1,230.67 to $2,110.76, depending on their evaluation rating and pay plan.

Veteran teaches with 10 or more years of experience also will get $70 per year worked as a retention bonus, under the Seminole proposal that must still be approved by teachers and the Seminole County School Board.

Last year, Seminole’s teachers union declared impasse, arguing the raises first proposed by the A-rated district amounted to “C-minus salary.” It later settled with the district.

Orange teachers agreed fairly quickly to a pay plan last year that gave most teachers raises of $3,325 — but that followed the contentious battle a year earlier.

This year, the district proposed raises of $4,275 to $5.350 for most teachers, with those rated “highly effective” getting the biggest pay hike. It also said that beginning teacher pay would move from $48,400 to $49,775 and that teachers could be eligible for “retention supplements” ranging from $625 to $3,750.

DeSantis’ push to increase starting teaching salaries in Florida to $47,500 upset many veteran educators across the state who noted his plan left little money available to districts to boost compensation for those already earning more than the new minimum.

That’s because the state law that provided money to boost starting pay required that most of a district’s state salary allocation go to that effort and then maintaining those higher payroll costs.

In 2020, for example, OCPS hit the governor’s starting pay goal but did so by giving first-year teachers a 16% pay raise to push them to $47,500. Veteran educators got raises of 1.27%.