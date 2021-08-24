Semios acquires Agworld to form independent global AgTech powerhouse

Partnership will see centralized management of crop data and accelerate new solutions to market

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Semios , the leading precision-farming platform for permanent crops, announced today that it is acquiring Agworld , a leading data-driven farm management platform, to deliver even more benefits to growers around the globe. Together, Semios and Agworld will form one of the largest independent AgTech solutions providers in the world, servicing growers, agronomists and ag retailers in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Europe and South Africa.

As growers across the globe today face increasingly challenging growing conditions exacerbated by compressed margins, there is a strong need for tools that help deliver solutions that make a difference in the field. The acquisition of Agworld is Semios answering the call by growers and industry to centralize crop management data into one, easy-to-use, end-to-end solution accessible through one dashboard and a single login.

"Through the acquisition of Agworld, Semios is furthering its commitment to simplifying the grower's experience through leveraging technology to deliver critical insights," said Dr. Michael Gilbert, CEO of Semios. "Agworld and Semios offer farmers complementary solutions that are helping growers manage risk and optimize yields, more sustainably. For our customers, it will be business as usual. The true impact of our combined forces in the global agricultural industry will soon be realized through the increased velocity of our R&D efforts and getting new products to market, benefitting growers who are being tested by mother nature like never before."

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Perth, Australia, Agworld allows growers to track and share relevant field and reportable data with farmers, advisors and third parties to inform future farming and operational decision-making. Together, Semios and Agworld are serving a Full Crop Cycle Management Ecosystem, enabling growers and their service providers to collaborate using combined tools and datasets to manage their crops through one dashboard for the first time.

"Empowering growers with data for better analysis, insight and action is at the core of what we do," said Doug Fitch, CEO of Agworld. "The agricultural industry has long demanded the benefits of managing their crops from start to finish with a single solution, which is why I'm so excited about this next step of the journey for both Agworld and Semios together. The availability of important data to growers and their stakeholders for real-time decision-making through one platform is key to improving the sustainable performance of farming operations."

"We're thrilled to welcome Agworld to the Semios family, securing the future of independent farm data ownership in Agriculture. Semios and Agworld are closely aligned in our values and culture and are driven by a shared goal of driving much needed innovations, and ultimately profitable solutions that make a difference to growers and their service providers." adds Gilbert.

In June, Semios announced the acquisitions of Altrac and Centricity to deliver more value to farmers through automation, control and compliance so they can focus on what they do best, growing.

About Semios:

Founded in 2010, Vancouver-based Semios offers Precision Agriculture as a Service™ that includes real-time crop data and pest management tools for growers of tree fruit, nuts and other permanent crops. Leveraging a network of sensors that provide more than 500M data points measuring climate, soil moisture, insect and disease activity daily, we apply big data analytics and machine learning to reduce and mitigate crop risks for growers. Semios has been named to the Global Cleantech 100, an annual list of the 100 most innovative cleantech companies globally, and the Thrive Top 50, list of the 50 leading global AgTech companies. Semios continues to grow its crop management platform by partnering with other leading decision-aid farming solutions. Learn more about Semios at www.semios.com

About Agworld:

Agworld is an international Information Management Platform, founded in 2009, with an Australian headquarters in Perth and a global leader in collaborative farm management, enabling farmers, advisors and third parties to work together as one on a single platform. Agworld's industry-leading standardised database makes it quick and easy to create accurate, reportable farm data. With over 100 million acres paid for and managed in Agworld across five countries, Agworld has the experience, capacity and market presence to support the delivery of innovation to farmers, agronomists and those that serve them. Learn more about Agworld at www.agworld.com .

