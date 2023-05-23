Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Stock's Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Decent: Will The Market Correct The Share Price In The Future?

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has had a rough month with its share price down 6.8%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. In this article, we decided to focus on Sempra Energy's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Sempra Energy is:

9.3% = US$2.8b ÷ US$30b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.09.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Sempra Energy's Earnings Growth And 9.3% ROE

At first glance, Sempra Energy's ROE doesn't look very promising. However, its ROE is similar to the industry average of 8.7%, so we won't completely dismiss the company. Looking at Sempra Energy's exceptional 24% five-year net income growth in particular, we are definitely impressed. Taking into consideration that the ROE is not particularly high, we reckon that there could also be other factors at play which could be influencing the company's growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Sempra Energy's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 2.7% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Sempra Energy's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Sempra Energy Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Sempra Energy's significant three-year median payout ratio of 64% (where it is retaining only 36% of its income) suggests that the company has been able to achieve a high growth in earnings despite returning most of its income to shareholders.

Additionally, Sempra Energy has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 52%. As a result, Sempra Energy's ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 11% for future ROE.

Summary

Overall, we feel that Sempra Energy certainly does have some positive factors to consider. While no doubt its earnings growth is pretty substantial, we do feel that the reinvestment rate is pretty low, meaning, the earnings growth number could have been significantly higher had the company been retaining more of its profits. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

