Sempra Energy's IEnova Unit To Report First-Quarter 2021 Earnings April 28

SAN DIEGO, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra Energy's (NYSE: SRE) Mexican subsidiary, Infraestructura Energética Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. (IEnova) (BMV: IENOVA), plans to release its first-quarter 2021 earnings by 6 p.m. ET, April 28, in advance of a conference call with IEnova executives at 11 a.m. ET, April 29.

Briefing materials also will be posted by 6 p.m. ET, April 28, on IEnova's website, www.ienova.com.mx.

Investors, media, analysts and the public may listen to a live webcast of the conference call on IEnova's website, by clicking on the appropriate audio link. For those unable to obtain access to the live webcast, the conference call will be available on replay a few hours after its conclusion on the company's website, or by dialing +1 (855) 859-2056 and entering passcode 8297954#.



About IEnova

IEnova develops, builds and operates energy infrastructure in Mexico. As of the end of 2020, the company has more than 1,400 employees and approximately $10.5 billion in total assets, making it one of the largest private energy companies in the country. IEnova was the first energy infrastructure company to be listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy's mission is to be North America's premier energy infrastructure company. The Sempra Energy family of companies have more than 19,000 talented employees who deliver energy with purpose to over 36 million consumers. With more than $66 billion in total assets at the end of 2020, the San Diego-based company is the owner of one of the largest energy networks in North America serving some of the world's leading economies. The company is helping to advance the global energy transition by enabling the delivery of lower-carbon energy solutions in each market it serves, including California, Texas, Mexico and the LNG export market. Sempra Energy is consistently recognized as a leader in sustainable business practices and for its long-standing commitment to building a high-performing culture including safety and diversity and inclusion. Sempra Energy is the only North American utility sector company included on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and was also named one of the "World's Most Admired Companies" for 2021 by Fortune Magazine. For additional information about Sempra Energy, please visit Sempra Energy's website at www.sempra.com and on Twitter @SempraEnergy.

Story continues

Sempra North American Infrastructure, Sempra LNG, Sempra Mexico, Sempra Texas Utilities, Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC (Oncor), and Infraestructura Energética Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. (IEnova) are not the same companies as the California utilities, San Diego Gas & Electric Company or Southern California Gas Company, and Sempra North American Infrastructure, Sempra LNG, Sempra Mexico, Sempra Texas Utilities, Oncor and IEnova are not regulated by the California Public Utilities Commission.

Sempra Energy Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Sempra Energy)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sempra-energys-ienova-unit-to-report-first-quarter-2021-earnings-april-28-301264550.html

SOURCE Sempra Energy