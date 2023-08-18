Sempra Expects Significant Growth Ahead for Energy Infrastructure and Announced Stock Split

Sempra Vice President of Investor Relations Glen Donovan

Sempra (NYSE:SRE), a leading North America energy infrastructure company, recently announced strong second quarter results and a two-for-one stock split – giving greater accessibility to invest in the company amid a mounting need for more modernized energy infrastructure to meet the growing demand for cleaner energy.

We spoke to Glen Donovan, vice president of investor relations at Sempra, about the latest earnings report, the two-for-one stock split and the energy demands in its key utility service territories of California and Texas.

Q: Just a few weeks ago, Sempra reported increased earnings compared to the same quarter last year. Why did Sempra’s Board of Directors choose to declare a two-for-one stock split?

Thank you for speaking with me today. Sempra is celebrating 25 years in business, but our history actually goes back to the 1800s. Our companies have evolved a lot over the years to cater to the increasing need to power new communities and markets, and right now those trends include electrification, the adoption of more electric vehicles, and the increased government support for infrastructure investments. Through all of this change, our vision has remained the same: To deliver energy with purpose. I think I can speak for our employees across North America when I say that we are united by our commitment to serving others, including our investors.

The Board’s decision to declare a two-for-one stock split means our company is now more accessible to more people. Since our formation in 1998, this is Sempra’s first stock split and our shares have increased from $25 to its current price of over $140 per share which has created considerable value for shareholders. We have experienced substantial momentum in our business and believe there are exciting opportunities for additional share price appreciation. The split makes sense by improving overall trading volume and liquidity and increasing accessibility. We’re proud of our achievements and welcome new investors to join our mission to be North America’s premier energy infrastructure company.

Q: This is an opportune time for Sempra given the positive outlook for grid investments in one of your key markets, California. California Independent System Operator’s (CAISO) recently released 2022-2023 transmission plan calling for new infrastructure investments. Tell us about the CAISO plan and Sempra’s opportunity to meet the state’s demands.

In many respects, the investments needed to modernize our grid is an opportunity for significant rate base growth at Sempra. Earlier this year, California’s Independent System Operator awarded Sempra’s San Diego Gas & Electric an estimated $500 million of planned transmission projects. Another $2.3 billion worth of projects within our service territory is up for competitive bidding.

As you know, SDG&E has a track record of success with more than 1,800 miles of transmission lines that are proactively monitored and modernized for improved safety and reliability. In addition, SDG&E’s narrower focus on energy delivery and connecting producers of cleaner energy to customers directly supports the transition to a lower carbon energy system. Our talented and experienced team at Sempra California stands ready to support the state’s ambitious 2045 net-zero goals.

Q: Sempra has a diverse geographic footprint, it not only serves California, but also Texas – which is expected to grow by nearly five million people by 2030. Tell us about the economic opportunity available to Sempra in Texas.

When we acquired 80% of Oncor, the largest energy delivery company in Texas, five years ago, it had $11 billion of rate base, and Sempra made a regulatory commitment to support a minimum $7.4 billion 5-year capital plan. That same commitment grew to be nearly $12 billion of capital investment over that same period, and Oncor nearly doubled its rate base to $21 billion as of the end of 2022. Over the past five years Texas has shown very favorable demographic trends and Oncor’s system has grown substantially to meet the growing demands for electricity, having added approximately 7,000 miles of transmission and distribution lines.

We have long talked about the incredible macroeconomic growth in Texas and how it continues to drive additional capital investments, but here’s the reality: the demand is anticipated only to increase, and policymakers realize that. The state legislative session this year ended with the enactment of several energy measures to strengthen grid resiliency and facilitate investment in new energy infrastructure to meet the growing Texas population. This year, Oncor increased its 2023 to 2027 capital plan to approximately $19 billion. With continued strong economic growth and the recent positive legislation, we now anticipate additional upside when we roll forward the new 5-year capital plan.

These legislative outcomes are expected to enhance Oncor’s ability to better serve current customers and welcome new customers.

Q: Electrification is the focus worldwide as leaders rapidly work to reach net-zero. Tell us about the work Sempra is doing across its family of companies to support electrification.

Sempra has long worked to stay ahead of the curve by investing in modern energy networks, connecting more renewables to the grid and pioneering smart grid technologies to advance reliability and safety. Our companies have been working aggressively to expand cleaner transportation infrastructure, including electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, across the communities we serve. For example, SDG&E has built 3,600 chargers. The utility is also piloting vehicle-to-grid technology (V2G) to connect electric school buses to 60kW bi-directional DC fast chargers. The goal is to help improve grid reliability and resiliency and reduce customers’ energy costs while also increasing adoption of zero-emissions transportation.

Over at Oncor, the company collaborated with the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) to examine the opportunity for near-term electrification of heavy-duty trucks, or semi-trucks with a gross vehicle weight greater than 26,000 pounds. The team found that most (~80%) of the substations studied could supply the time-varying loads of 100 trucks charged at 100 kW/vehicle without any upgrades, and an additional 10% of substations could avoid upgrades if fleets used “smart” charging. As technologies that enable heavy-duty fleet electrification become available, studies like this can help anticipate and support the transition to cleaner transportation.

We have been on a sustained path to decarbonize our business operations and the markets we serve for two decades now. We’re excited about the opportunities that lie ahead of us to modernize and expand our energy networks so we can deliver increasingly cleaner, affordable and reliable energy to customers. We are proud of our progress and our ability to consistently deliver results to our investors.

