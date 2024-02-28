Advertisement
Sempra Full Year 2023 Earnings: Beats Expectations

editorial-team@simplywallst.com (Simply Wall St)
·1 min read

Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: US$16.7b (up 16% from FY 2022).

  • Net income: US$3.03b (up 45% from FY 2022).

  • Profit margin: 18% (up from 14% in FY 2022). The increase in margin was driven by higher revenue.

  • EPS: US$4.81 (up from US$3.32 in FY 2022).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Sempra Revenues and Earnings Beat Expectations

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 2.9%. Earnings per share (EPS) also surpassed analyst estimates by 4.0%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to stay flat during the next 3 years compared to a 4.0% growth forecast for the Integrated Utilities industry in the US.

Performance of the American Integrated Utilities industry.

The company's shares are down 1.3% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

It is worth noting though that we have found 2 warning signs for Sempra (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you need to take into consideration.

