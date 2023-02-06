U.S. markets closed

Sempra Named to 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for Fifth Consecutive Year

·3 min read

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra (NYSE: SRE) (BMV: SRE) has been named to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), which recognizes public companies that demonstrate workforce diversity and inclusion (D&I) and transparency in gender-data reporting. Companies in the GEI reflect a high level of disclosure and overall performance across five pillars of excellence, including leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies and external brand.

Sempra Named to 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for Fifth Consecutive Year

"Our inclusion on the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for the fifth year in a row is a testament to our commitment to diversity and inclusion—a cornerstone of our high-performance culture," said Karen Sedgwick, chief administrative officer and chief human resources officer for Sempra. "The year-over-year increase in our GEI score reflects continued efforts to be more inclusive because we understand that gender equality and diversity make our company stronger and more innovative as we help advance a better future for all."

Championing D&I Across the Sempra Family of Companies
Champion people is a core value for Sempra, and across its family of companies gender equality is championed in many ways including: recruiting processes that leverage the latest artificial intelligence technology to identify and mitigate gender bias in job postings; increasing women promotions and the number of women holding director level positions; and supporting women through mentoring resources, employee resource groups (ERGs) and local D&I councils to help create a more collaborative working environment.

Extending D&I Commitments into the Community
Sempra's dedication to gender equality and D&I extends into the communities where its employees work and live. Sempra and its family of companies collaborate with organizations committed to advancing equality for historically underrepresented communities and support STEM programs with schools and nonprofits that advance the mentorship of young women who are seeking careers in science, technology, engineering and math. In addition, across the Sempra family of companies, programs have been developed to advance supplier opportunities for businesses owned by women, minorities, service-disabled veterans and members of the LGBTQ community.

About Sempra
Sempra is a leading North American energy infrastructure company that helps meet the daily energy needs of nearly 40 million consumers. As the owner of one of the largest energy networks on the continent, Sempra is helping to electrify and decarbonize some of the world's most significant economic markets, including California, Texas, Mexico and the LNG export market. The company is also consistently recognized as a leader in sustainable business practices and for its long-standing commitment to building a high-performance culture focused on safety, leadership and workforce development, and diversity and inclusion. Investor's Business Daily named Sempra the top-ranked utility in the U.S. for environmental, social and governance scores and financial performance. Sempra was also included on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index for the 12th consecutive year. More information about Sempra is available at Sempra.com and on Twitter @Sempra.

Sempra logo (PRNewsfoto/Sempra Energy)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sempra-named-to-2023-bloomberg-gender-equality-index-for-fifth-consecutive-year-301739741.html

SOURCE Sempra

