Sempra and Sempra LNG Pledge $100,000 to Hurricane Ida Relief Efforts

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra (NYSE: SRE) (BMV: SRE) and Sempra LNG today announced a contribution of $100,000 to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans and Acadiana, to support immediate relief efforts related to Hurricane Ida.

"Our thoughts are with the communities and families impacted by the devastation from Hurricane Ida," said Justin Bird, CEO of Sempra LNG. "We are committed to helping Louisiana recover and rebuild from this storm and are thankful for the first responders, volunteers and organizations like Second Harvest who repeatedly rise to the challenge to help those in need."

"We are grateful for this generous gift from Sempra and Sempra LNG to support Second Harvest's disaster response efforts across South Louisiana in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida," said Natalie Jayroe, president and CEO of Second Harvest. This gift will make a big difference for so many communities across South Louisiana, from Terrebonne, Lafourche and Plaquemines Parishes, to the River Parishes, New Orleans and Jefferson Parish, the Northshore, and St. Mary, Iberia and Vermillion Parishes."

A subsidiary of Sempra, Sempra LNG owns 50.2% of the Cameron LNG export facility, located in Hackberry, Louisiana, in addition to other operational facilities in Cameron, Calcasieu and Beauregard Parishes. Sempra and Sempra LNG have been an active part of the Louisiana community for nearly two decades.

Over the last two years, Sempra, Sempra LNG and Sempra Foundation have committed nearly $1 million to nonprofit organizations providing services in Louisiana in response to natural disasters and the COVID-19 pandemic.

About Sempra LNG

Sempra LNG's mission is being North America's premier LNG infrastructure company by providing sustainable, safe and reliable access to U.S. natural gas for global markets. Sempra LNG owns interests in Cameron LNG, a 12 Mtpa export facility operating in Hackberry, Louisiana and Energía Costa Azul (ECA) LNG, a 3 Mtpa export facility under construction in Baja California, Mexico. Sempra LNG is developing additional LNG export facilities on the Gulf and Pacific Coasts of North America including Port Arthur LNG in Texas, expansions of Cameron LNG and ECA LNG, as well as supporting pipelines and storage projects. Through disciplined and innovative processes, Sempra LNG is facilitating the global energy transition by leading the responsible development of lower-carbon energy infrastructure investments along the LNG value chain. For more information about Sempra LNG, please visit www.SempraLNG.com.

About Sempra

Sempra's mission is to be North America's premier energy infrastructure company. The Sempra family of companies have more than 19,000 talented employees who deliver energy with purpose to over 36 million consumers. With more than $66 billion in total assets at the end of 2020, the San Diego-based company is the owner of one of the largest energy networks in North America serving some of the world's leading economies. The company is helping to advance the global energy transition by enabling the delivery of lower-carbon energy solutions in each market it serves, including California, Texas, Mexico and the LNG export market. Sempra is consistently recognized as a leader in sustainable business practices and for its long-standing commitment to building a high-performing culture including safety, workforce development and training, and diversity and inclusion. Sempra is the only North American utility sector company included on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and was also named one of the "World's Most Admired Companies" for 2021 by Fortune Magazine. For additional information about Sempra, please visit Sempra's website at www.sempra.com and on Twitter @Sempra.

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions with respect to the future, involve risks and uncertainties, and are not guarantees. Future results may differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or other factors.

In this press release, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "should," "could," "would," "will," "confident," "may," "can," "potential," "possible," "proposed," "in process," "under construction," "in development," "target," "outlook," "maintain," "continue," or similar expressions, or when we discuss our guidance, priorities, strategy, goals, vision, mission, opportunities, projections, intentions or expectations.

Factors, among others, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties relating to: decisions, investigations, regulations, issuances or revocations of permits and other authorizations, and other actions by (i) the U.S. Department of Energy and other regulatory and governmental bodies and (ii) states, counties, cities and other jurisdictions in the U.S., Mexico and other countries in which we do business; the success of business development efforts, construction projects and major acquisitions and divestitures, including risks in (i) the ability to make a final investment decision, (ii) completing construction projects or other transactions on schedule and budget, (iii) the ability to realize anticipated benefits from any of these efforts if completed, and (iv) obtaining the consent of partners or other third parties; the resolution of civil and criminal litigation, regulatory inquiries, investigations and proceedings, and arbitrations; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our capital projects, regulatory approval processes, supply chain, liquidity and execution of operations; actions by credit rating agencies to downgrade our credit ratings or to place those ratings on negative outlook and our ability to borrow on favorable terms and meet our substantial debt service obligations; actions to reduce or eliminate reliance on natural gas and the impact of volatility of oil prices on our businesses and development projects; weather, natural disasters, pandemics, accidents, equipment failures, explosions, acts of terrorism, computer system outages and other events that disrupt our operations, damage our facilities and systems, cause the release of harmful materials, cause fires and subject us to liability for property damage or personal injuries, fines and penalties, some of which may not be covered by insurance, may be disputed by insurers or may impact our ability to obtain satisfactory levels of affordable insurance; cybersecurity threats to the storage and pipeline infrastructure, the information and systems used to operate our businesses, and the confidentiality of our proprietary information and the personal information of our customers and employees; expropriation of assets, failure of foreign governments and state-owned entities to honor their contracts, and property disputes; volatility in foreign currency exchange, inflation and interest rates and commodity prices and our ability to effectively hedge these risks; changes in tax and trade policies, laws and regulations, including tariffs and revisions to international trade agreements that may increase our costs, reduce our competitiveness, or impair our ability to resolve trade disputes; and other uncertainties, some of which may be difficult to predict and are beyond our control.

These risks and uncertainties are further discussed in the reports that Sempra Energy has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These reports are available through the EDGAR system free-of-charge on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov, and on Sempra Energy's website at www.sempra.com. Investors should not rely unduly on any forward-looking statements.

Sempra LNG, Cameron LNG, Port Arthur LNG and ECA LNG are not the same company as San Diego Gas & Electric or Southern California Gas Company, and Sempra LNG, Cameron LNG, Port Arthur LNG and ECA LNG are not regulated by the California Public Utilities Commission.

