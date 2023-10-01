Semrush Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE:SEMR) Path To Profitability

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Semrush Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE:SEMR) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Semrush Holdings, Inc. develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. With the latest financial year loss of US$34m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$33m, the US$1.2b market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Semrush Holdings will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Semrush Holdings is bordering on breakeven, according to the 8 American Software analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$7.6m in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 127%, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Semrush Holdings' upcoming projects, but, keep in mind that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Semrush Holdings currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning growth company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

