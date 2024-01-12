SEMrush Holdings Inc President Eugenie Levin Sells 44,223 Shares

Eugenie Levin, President of SEMrush Holdings Inc (NYSE:SEMR), executed a sale of 44,223 shares in the company on January 9, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. SEMrush Holdings Inc is a global company that provides a SaaS platform known for its comprehensive suite of tools for digital marketers. With features such as SEO, content marketing, competitor analysis, PPC, and social media marketing, SEMrush offers a one-stop-shop for online visibility and content marketing solutions.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 324,979 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for SEMrush Holdings Inc shows a pattern of insider sales, with 53 insider sells recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same period.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of SEMrush Holdings Inc were trading at $12.39, resulting in a market capitalization of $1.799 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.76, with SEMrush Holdings Inc's shares being classified as Modestly Undervalued when compared to the GF Value of $16.28.

The GF Value is a proprietary valuation metric developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. Additionally, it incorporates a GuruFocus adjustment factor that accounts for the company's historical returns and growth, as well as future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

