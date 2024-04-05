SEMrush Holdings Inc (SEMR) CMO Andrew Warden Sells 9,355 Shares

Andrew Warden, the Chief Marketing Officer of SEMrush Holdings Inc (NYSE:SEMR), has sold 9,355 shares of the company on April 2, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $13.15 per share, resulting in a total value of $123,017.25.

SEMrush Holdings Inc is a global company that provides a SaaS platform for managing digital marketing, offering solutions for SEO, PPC, content, social media, and competitive research.

Over the past year, the insider, Andrew Warden, has sold a total of 14,083 shares of SEMrush Holdings Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a series of transactions over the same period, with a total of 54 insider sells and no insider buys reported for the company.

Shares of SEMrush Holdings Inc were trading at $13.15 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $1.896 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 1640.00, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 26.79 and also above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value assessment, with a stock price of $13.15 and a GF Value of $15.98, SEMrush Holdings Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.82, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Undervalued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent insider selling activity for SEMrush Holdings Inc.

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's valuation relative to its intrinsic value estimate.

Investors and stakeholders in SEMrush Holdings Inc may consider monitoring insider transactions as part of their analysis of the company's stock performance and valuation.

