U.S. markets open in 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,452.75
    +15.75 (+0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,235.00
    +177.00 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,124.00
    +37.25 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,187.00
    +21.70 (+1.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.19
    +2.05 (+3.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.60
    +17.60 (+0.99%)
     

  • Silver

    23.55
    +0.44 (+1.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1736
    +0.0030 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2730
    +0.0130 (+1.03%)
     

  • Vix

    18.44
    -3.23 (-14.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3691
    +0.0074 (+0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9300
    +0.1900 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,254.81
    +1,415.80 (+2.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,266.82
    +78.43 (+6.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,108.11
    +20.21 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,494.24
    +480.99 (+1.78%)
     

Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical Enters Phase I Clinical Study on Alcohol Hangover Treatment

·2 min read

HUNTINGTON, N.Y., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veisalgia, a.k.a. the alcohol hangover, has been around since humans invented fermentation. While it is believed that next-day symptoms of dizziness, headache, nausea, and brain fog are caused by dehydration, Registered Pharmacist Jacqueline Iversen of Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical discovered evidence that hangovers are caused by inflammation.

Iversen had been working on a novel combination of drug molecules with the aim of disrupting the body's inflammatory response. She applied this combination, named SPJ-001, in an alcohol hangover study, where participants were given the combination prior to drinking. The resultant hangovers were eliminated or reduced. "This has proven effective over 1,000 times in volunteers," she said.

Sen-Jam has an open FDA Investigational New Drug (IND) application to begin a phase I clinical study for SPJ-001 and is in late-stage discussions with a US Licensee for distribution. This life-science startup is actively seeking strategic partners in Australia, Japan, and South Africa. "We have been granted patents in the US, Australia, Japan, and South Africa, and have patents pending in Canada, Mexico, Brazil, South Korea, China, New Zealand, Israel, and the EPO countries," Iversen said.

Iversen has identified numerous other applications for small molecule combinations as therapeutics for inflammatory and pain conditions, including COVID-19. Sen-Jam is seeking investors to continue research leading to licensing partnerships for its 24 domestic and international patents and patents pending. The products derived from these combined molecules would be economical, accessible, and if evidence continues to accumulate, effective. To read the full article on Sen-Jam's discoveries and mission to revolutionize pain and inflammation treatment, click here.

About Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical

At Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical we disrupt pain and inflammation. Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical's mission is to improve societal wellbeing by developing therapeutics that are safe, efficacious, and accessible. Sen-Jam repurposes small molecules to develop novel therapeutics for unmet needs with a focus on improving clinical outcomes for patients battling opioid use disorder, viral respiratory infections, and other inflammation conditions, including arthritis, vaccinations, and even the infamous hangover. Using patented proprietary technology and the accelerated 505(b)2 pathway, Sen-Jam is on a mission to revolutionize pain treatment and the business of pain relief. Investor information available at The Main Stage. Learn more at www.sen-jam.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION:
Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical
Christine Leonard
(781) 913-1902
317110@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sen-jam-pharmaceutical-enters-phase-i-clinical-study-on-alcohol-hangover-treatment-301359713.html

SOURCE Sen-Jam

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Soaring Biotech Stocks With More Fuel in the Tank

    BioCryst Pharmaceuticals discovers, develops, and markets novel small-molecule drugs to treat rare diseases. BioCryst already has a growing revenue source in Orladeyo. BioCryst stock has been soaring in response to Orladeyo's successful launch.

  • Full FDA Approval for Pfizer Vaccine Could Bring More Mandates

    The company's vaccine received emergency use authorization in December. Since then, more than 204 million doses of the vaccine have been administered in the U.S. alone.

  • Pfizer to buy cancer drug developer Trillium in $2.3 billion deal

    Pfizer, which acquired a $25 million stake in Trillium last year, will buy the remaining outstanding shares for $18.50 apiece, representing a 203.8% premium on the stock's last closing price. Pfizer expects to benefit from Canada-based Trillium's blood-cancer therapies that target a "don't eat me" signal used by cancer cells to evade the immune system. Forty Seven Inc, which is also developing drugs that target the same antibodies, was bought by Gilead Sciences Inc for $4.9 billion last year.

  • Doctors question the optics and the scientific rationale behind the plan for COVID-19 booster shots in the U.S.

    The decision to give out extra doses of Moderna and Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines pits federal health officials who say the shots may not protect people from severe disease in the future against the public-health experts who disagree with their logic.

  • What This Label Expansion Means for Merck

    Merck & Co. (NYSE: MRK) announced earlier this month that its blockbuster cancer drug Keytruda was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in combination with Eisai's (OTC: ESALY) Lenvima to treat advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC, also known as kidney cancer). This comes just weeks after the combo was approved by the FDA to treat patients with certain types of advanced endometrial carcinoma last month.

  • A Miami paramedic had sex with a patient. He lost his license, but that’s not exactly why

    A paramedic working in Plantation General Hospital’s emergency room decided pursuing his sexual desire was a bigger emergency than anything in the ER’s immediate future.

  • Rebel Wilson bares her abs in workout selfie

    The actress has been hitting the gym since embarking on a "year of health" in 2020.

  • The cause of their baby's collapse was worse than anything his parents imagined

    Blair Fox awoke with a jolt as she realized that her 2-day-old son was no longer in her hospital room. While she was napping, Teddy Joe Fox, born Sept. 18, 2018, in Los Angeles, had been taken for a routine heart test in preparation for discharge, then transferred to the neonatal intensive care unit. Doctors, she was told, had found something that merited further investigation, although nurses tried to reassure her that "it most likely wasn't anything to be concerned about."Subscribe to The Post

  • Axsome says U.S. FDA asks for no extra data for depression drug, shares surge

    The regulator had set an action date of Aug. 22 to decide on the drug, but notified Axsome earlier this month of some deficiencies with its marketing application that could lead to a delay in deciding the fate of the oral pill. Analysts had expected the FDA to decline Axsome's application, with Truist Securities analyst Joon Lee saying the lack of a "complete response letter" from the FDA was positive as it implied previously identified deficiencies can be remedied. AXS-05 had succeeded in reducing symptoms of major depressive disorder (MDD) in a late-stage trial in December 2019 and also showed benefits for treatment-resistant patients in a mid-stage study in 2020.

  • Jesse and Jacqueline Jackson "responding positively" to treatment

    Their son, Jonathan Jackson, said both were "resting comfortably and are responding positively to their treatments."

  • Cadila jumps nearly 8% after COVID-19 vaccine gets India emergency use nod

    Shares of Cadila Healthcare Ltd jumped 7.9% on Monday after India last week approved the drugmaker's COVID-19 vaccine, the world's first DNA shot against the coronavirus, for emergency use in adults and children aged 12 years and above. The vaccine, developed in partnership with the Department of Biotechnology, is the second home-grown shot to get emergency authorization in the country after Bharat Biotech's Covaxin. The company's Group Managing Director Sharvil Patel said on Saturday the supply of vaccine, which will be scaled up to 10 million doses per month from October, will start by mid-September, according to a media report https://bit.ly/3D68i14.

  • FDA urges people to stop taking animal drugs to treat COVID-19

    The Food and Drug Administration on Saturday urged people to stop taking ivermectin — a drug used to treat parasites in animals — to respond to or prevent the coronavirus.Driving the news: The Mississippi State Health Department on Friday sent a letter warning health workers of the increase in poisonings from people taking ivermectin. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: "The Mississippi Poison Control Center has received an increasing n

  • Texas Gov. Greg Abbott now testing negative for COVID-19

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he has tested negative for COVID-19, just four days after testing positive. “I'm told that my infection was brief and mild because of the vaccination that I received,” Abbott said in a video clip posted on his Twitter account on Saturday. Abbott said Saturday that he will continue to quarantine as recommended by doctors.

  • India approves world's first DNA-based COVID-19 vaccine

    India's drug regulator on Friday granted emergency approval to the world's first DNA-based coronavirus vaccine.Driving the news: The three-dose, needle-free vaccine was developed by pharmaceutical company Zydus Cadila. The company added that it is also the first vaccine to be approved in the country for teens between the ages of 12 and 18.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.How it works: The vaccine, known as ZyCoV-D, produces the spike protein from the cor

  • Lebanese hospitals at breaking point as everything runs out

    Air conditioners are turned off, except in operating rooms and storage units, to save on fuel. Medics scramble to find alternatives to saline solutions after the hospital ran out. The country's health sector is a casualty of the multiple crises that have plunged Lebanon into a downward spiral — a financial and economic meltdown, compounded by a complete failure of the government, runaway corruption and a pandemic that isn’t going away.

  • FDA set to issue full approval for Pfizer vaccine on Monday

    Shot first given emergency approval in December of last year

  • 80 Percent of Strokes Could Be Prevented by Doing These 4 Things, CDC Says

    When a stroke occurs, your blood supply is cut off from your brain, and you're in a race against the clock before brain cells begin to die. For some stroke victims, especially those who don't receive medical attention in time, this can lead to brain damage and other serious complications. This sudden medical emergency is the fifth leading cause of death in the U.S., and one American has a stroke every 40 seconds, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, t

  • The FDA Is Begging You Not to Take Horse Dewormer for Covid-19

    "You are not a horse. You are not a cow," the Food and Drug Administration said about using the drug that hosts on Fox News have been pushing

  • Surgeon General Just Predicted What Happens Next

    COVID-19 cases are now up to 150,000+ a day, and are predicted to reach the heights of the pandemic last year. Although the most severe cases are among the unvaccinated—including children—vaccinated people are having breakthrough infections as well, and all infections can lead to "Long COVID," a debilitating illness that may never go away. With this in mind, Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy spoke with Brianna Keilar on CNN's State of the Union to clarify why protecting yourself is "more importan