Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical Partners With Duke-NUS Medical School for a Phase 2 Trial for a New COVID 19 Treatment

An experimental drug combination may hold the key to disrupting runaway inflammation and SARS in severe COVID 19 cases.

HUNTINGTON, N.Y., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sen-Jam, a life-science startup led by Registered Pharmacist Jacqueline Iversen, has partnered with researcher Ashley St. John PhD of the Duke-NUS Medical School in Singapore, to trial a novel combination of two proven drug molecules that may work pre-emptively to stop the progression of COVID to the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) stage. SARS-induced inflammation targets the lungs and other organs, and can lead to long-term health issues and death. This drug combination has also been shown to have anti-viral characteristics.

While the current treatment approach to SARS inflammation is corticosteroid drugs like Dexamethasone, if introduced prior to the appearance of SARS, these drugs have been shown to have a counter-productive effect and may suppress the body's adaptive immune response. Iversen's discovery of a combination of a specific non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) and a specific antihistamine can be prescribed prior to patients progressing to the SARS stage, safely curtailing the dangerous disease progression. "The collateral damage to the lung tissue caused by inflammation is the major obstacle to recovery from COVID-19 and so we think a targeted approach to reduce inflammation has the potential to improve health outcomes," said St. John.

Sen-Jam's investigational therapeutic for the treatment of COVID-19, SJP-002C is scheduled to begin a phase II clinical trial in Nepal in the Fall of 2021 under a co-development agreement with Duke-NUS. "SJP-002C is a potent anti-inflammatory with minimal side effects that can be administered on Day 1. We believe SJP-002C can be used to reduce disease progression, hospitalization, and severe lung damage," said Iversen.

Along with the treatment potential for COVID 19, Iversen has identified numerous other applications for small molecule combinations as therapeutics for a variety of common inflammatory and pain conditions. Sen-Jam is seeking investors to continue research leading to licensing partnerships for its 24 domestic and international patents and patents pending. The products derived from these combined molecules would be economical, accessible, and if evidence continues to accumulate, effective. To read the full article on Sen-Jam's discoveries and mission to revolutionize pain and inflammation treatment, click here.

About Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical

At Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical we disrupt pain and inflammation. Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical's mission is to improve societal wellbeing by developing therapeutics that are safe, efficacious, and accessible by all. Sen-Jam repurposes small molecules to develop novel therapeutics for large unmet needs with a focus on improving clinical outcomes for patients battling opioid use disorder, viral respiratory infections from coronaviruses such as COVID-19 and other painful inflammation and toxin-induced conditions, including arthritis, vaccinations, and even the infamous hangover. Using patented proprietary technology and the accelerated 505(b)2 pathway, Sen-Jam is on a mission to revolutionize pain treatment and the business of pain relief. Investor information available here. Learn more at www.sen-jam.com .

