U.S. markets close in 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,459.90
    +12.20 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,480.52
    -4.45 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,813.19
    +48.06 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,244.80
    -5.54 (-0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.98
    -0.27 (-0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,753.20
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.17
    -0.32 (-1.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1738
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3670
    +0.0280 (+2.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3804
    -0.0064 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4340
    +0.0160 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,348.92
    -1,963.01 (-4.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,104.17
    -49.41 (-4.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,193.23
    -26.91 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,015.02
    -55.49 (-0.20%)
     

A new Senate bill would totally upend Apple and Google's app store dominance

Taylor Hatmaker
·4 min read

With two giants calling the shots and collecting whatever tolls they see fit, mobile software makers have long complained that app stores take an unfair cut of the cash that should be flowing directly to developers. Hearing those concerns, a group of senators introduced a new bill this week that, if passed, would greatly diminish Apple and Google's ability to control app purchases in their operating systems and completely shake up the way that mobile software gets distributed.

The new bill, called the Open App Markets Act, would enshrine quite a few rights that could benefit app developers tired of handing 30% of their earnings to Apple and Google. The bill, embedded in full below, would require companies that control operating systems to allow third-party apps and app stores.

It would also prevent those companies from blocking developers from telling users about lower prices for their software that they might find outside of official app stores. Apple and Google would also be barred from leveraging "non-public" information collecting through their platforms to create competing apps.

"This legislation will tear down coercive anticompetitive walls in the app economy, giving consumers more choices and smaller startup tech companies a fighting chance," said Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), who introduced the bipartisan bill with Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN). Klobuchar chairs the Senate's antitrust subcommittee and Blackburn and Blumenthal are both subcommittee members.

Senator Blackburn called Apple and Google's app store practices a "direct affront to a free and fair marketplace" and Sen. Klobuchar noted that their behavior raises "serious competition concerns."

View this document on Scribd

The bill draws on information collected earlier this year from that subcommittee's hearing on app stores and competition. In the hearing, lawmakers heard from Apple and Google as well as Spotify, Tile and Match Group, three companies that argued their businesses have been negatively impacted by anti-competitive app store policies.

"... We urge Congress to swiftly pass the Open App Markets Act," Spotify Chief Legal Officer Horacio Gutierrez said of the new bill. "Absent action, we can expect Apple and others to continue changing the rules in favor of their own services, and causing further harm to consumers, developers and the digital economy."

The Coalition for App Fairness, a developer advocacy group, praised the bill for its potential to spur innovation in digital markets. "The bipartisan Open App Markets Act is a step towards holding big tech companies accountable for practices that stifle competition for developers in the U.S. and around the world," CAF executive director Meghan DiMuzio said.

Hoping to head off future regulatory headaches, Apple dropped its own fees for companies that generate less than $1 million in App Store revenue from 30% to 15% last year. Google followed suit with its own gesture, dropping fees to 15% for the first $1 million in revenue a developer earns through the Play Store in a year. Some developers critical of the companies' practices saw those changes as little more than a publicity stunt.

Developers have long complained about the high tolls they pay to distribute their software through the world's two major mobile operating systems. That fight escalated over the last year when Epic Games circumvented Apple's payments rules by allowing Fortnite players to pay Epic directly, setting off a legal fight that has huge implications for the mobile software world. Following a May trial, the verdict is expected later this year.

Tim Cook plays innocent in Epic v Apple’s culminating testimony

Unlike Apple, Google does allow apps to be "sideloaded," installed onto devices outside of the Google Play Store. But documents unsealed in Epic's parallel case against Google revealed that the Play Store's creator knows the sideloading process is a terrible experience for users — something the company brings up when pressuring developers to stick with its official app marketplace.

The counterargument here is that official app stores make apps safer and smoother for consumers. While Apple and Google extract heavy fees for selling mobile software through the App Store and the Google Play Store, the companies both argue that streamlining apps through those official channels protects people from malware and allows for prompt software updates to patch security concerns that could jeopardize user privacy.

Adam Kovacevich, a former Google policy executive who leads the new tech-backed industry group Chamber of Progress, called the new bill "a finger in the eye" for Android and iPhone owners.

"I don’t see any consumers marching in Washington demanding that Congress make their smartphones dumber," Kovacevich said. "And Congress has better things to do than intervene in a multi-million-dollar dispute between businesses."

At least in Google's case, the counterargument has its own counterargument. Android has long been notorious for malware, but apparently most of that malicious software isn't making its way onto devices through sideloading — it's walking through the Google Play Store's front door.

Senate antitrust hearing on app stores gives Apple critics a big soapbox

Coalition for App Fairness, a group fighting for app store reforms, adds 20 new partners

 

Recommended Stories

  • Beanie Feldstein Starring as Fanny Brice in Broadway Revival of ‘Funny Girl’

    No one is going to rain on Beanie Feldstein’s parade. The “Booksmart” star will play Fanny Brice in “Funny Girl,” giving the actress an opportunity to put her own spin on the role that launched Barbra Streisand’s career and became synonymous with the acting legend. It’s also the first time that the musical has been […]

  • From Disney to ‘Drivers License’: Inside Olivia Rodrigo’s Musical Journey to Become the Voice of Her Generation

    For the 2021 Power of Young Hollywood Issue, Variety profiled three young stars making an impact in the entertainment industry. For more, click here. Criticism doesn’t scare Olivia Rodrigo. If anything, the 18-year-old — whose platinum-certified debut, “Sour,” captured the biggest U.S. opening week sales for an album in 2021 so far — fully embraces […]

  • Peek inside NASA’s starchitect-designed condo for Mars

    Mars Dune Alpha is touted to be "the highest-fidelity simulated habitat ever constructed" for living in the red planet.

  • Amazon may monitor employee keystrokes to protect customer data

    According to an internal company document obtained by Motherboard, Amazon plans to monitor how its employees use their keyboards and mice to prevent customer data leaks.

  • Why Apple's child safety updates are so controversial

    Apple is trying to balance child safety and privacy, but some privacy advocates say the company is going too far.

  • 3 Takeaways From Unity Software's Earnings Call

    Unity Software (NYSE: U) reported strong second-quarter earnings results earlier this week, with investors cheering the beat-and-raise. Revenue jumped 48% to $273.6 million, and Unity continues to expand into other non-gaming markets as other companies leverage Unity's creative real-time 3D (RT3D) tools for a growing array of use cases. There's been a lot of talk recently surrounding metaverses, or interconnected digital universes that companies hope to create that can keep users continuously engaged.

  • Where Will Nintendo Be in 5 Years?

    The Japanese video gaming giant could face another cyclical slowdown as the pandemic passes and the Switch ages another year.

  • Banks take steps to reduce potential cloud computing risks, Google survey

    Banks are taking steps to mitigate risks from their increasing use of external cloud computing services, a survey by Harris Poll and Google Cloud said on Thursday. The Bank of England and the Bank of France have expressed concerns about a lack of transparency in how banks rely on a "concentrated" number of outside cloud computing providers like Google, Microsoft and Amazon which are beyond the arm of the regulators. Regulators are worried that reliance by many banks on the same providers could create systemic risk if one of the cloud companies were to go down.

  • Resonant (RESN) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Additionally, some of the information in this conference call contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Words of expression reflecting optimism, satisfaction with current prospects, as well as words such as believe, intend, expect, plan and anticipate and similar variations identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance, and the company's actual results could differ materially from those contained in such statements.

  • This Top Tech Stock Could Make You Richer

    Digital transformation is a hot topic on Wall Street. This broad term encompasses everything from the digitization of manual or paper-based processes, to the modernization of outdated technologies. For example, enterprises are digitizing things like commerce, communications, and customer engagement.

  • EOS, Stellar’s Lumen, and Tron’s TRX – Daily Analysis – August 12th, 2021

    It’s been a bullish start to the day for the majors. A move back through early highs would be needed, however, to support a breakout day.

  • Telcos Seek Killer App to Recoup Billions Spent on 5G

    (Bloomberg) -- About a decade ago, mobile carriers poured billions of dollars into high-speed 4G networks only to see technology giants such as Apple Inc., Facebook Inc. and Google walk away with most of the profits fueled by social media. As operators plow even more cash into 5G, they are betting on a futuristic concept in hope of a fair share of the returns this time.Telecommunications companies are looking to build a platform based on the metaverse, an idea that inspired “Ready Player One” an

  • Is Verizon Stock A Buy? 5G Wireless Competition Vs. AT&T, T-Mobile To Intensify

    VZ stock provides a dividend but a buyback has been shelved amid 5G wireless investments. Will investors place a higher multiple on Verizon stock on expectations of revenue growth reaccelerating?

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy? Fiscal Q4 Earnings Due Aug. 18 Amid 2021 Rally

    A rebound in Cisco stock is largely tied to corporate spending on information technology as the Covid-19 emergency eases. Cloud computing sales are up but 5G wireless has yet to kick in.

  • Unity Plays Its Apple Card Well

    For Unity Software, the ability to manage through changes on Apple’s mobile ecosystem is proving to be rewarding.

  • Senate Bill Would Ban Apple, Google App Stores From Forcing Developers to Use Their In-App Payment Systems

    Legislation introduced in the U.S. Senate Wednesday would impose new restrictions and requirements on Apple’s App Store and Google Play — designed to end the two tech giants’ virtual monopoly control over the app ecosystem. Companies like Spotify and Epic Games have been rallying against the big app stores for years, calling for change to […]

  • Unity Software stock jumps 10% as analysts credit it with dodging Apple’s online-ad crackdown

    Unity Software Inc. shares rose Wednesday after analysts applauded the gaming-software company's growth and its ability to dodge a major change Apple Inc. made to online ads.

  • Here's everything Samsung announced this morning

    While it was one of the less-hyped gadget debuts in recent memory, Samsung blasted out a series of announcements at an Unpacked event bright and early this morning. Samsung is back with another set of smartwatches, this time with a twist: After years of focusing on their own operating system with Tizen, these latest watches are back on Google's Wear OS. Or, at least, Samsung's take on it — this software build will be called "Wear OS Powered by Samsung", and will borrow some of the best bits of Tizen while being Wear OS at its core.

  • Google-Backed Duolingo Just Went Public. Here's What Investors Should Know

    Investors in Duolingo (NASDAQ: DUOL), the world's top-grossing education app, are having a fun learning experience. Duolingo's shares have soared over 40% from its IPO price of $102 -- a sign of affection for this growing educational tech start-up. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) has a 13% stake in Duolingo -- making it the biggest outside investor in the company.

  • Verizon offers subscribers up to a year of 'free' AMC+ streaming

    Verizon is trying to tempt 'The Walking Dead' fans by offering up to a year of AMC+ service to mobile and Fios subscribers.