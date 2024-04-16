Senate Dems pad cash leads in key races

Ally Mutnick
3 min read
1

Senate Democrats are racing further ahead of their GOP rivals in fundraising as they ready for a tough battle to keep their narrow majority.

Democratic candidates and incumbents outraised Republicans over the first three months of this year in six of the seven most competitive races critical to control of the chamber. Some of them did so by huge margins.

The incumbents in the most challenging races raised the most, ensuring that they will be able to mount the strongest possible campaigns as they seek to win reelection in states that former President Donald Trump will likely carry.

Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio raised $12.1 million in the first quarter of the year. That’s three times more than GOP nominee Bernie Moreno, who prevailed in a crowded primary last month. And Brown has nine times more in cash on hand after Moreno’s bruising primary.

Sen. Jon Tester of Montana raised $8 million in the first quarter. His likely Republican opponent, Tim Sheehy, brought in $3.1 million.

In Nevada, Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen raised $5 million, more than twice as much as Republican Sam Brown, who is backed by the National Republican Senatorial Committee. In Michigan, Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin raised four times more than former Rep. Mike Rogers, the NRSC’s preferred candidate for that open seat. In Arizona, Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego raised $7.5 million, more than twice as much as Republican Kari Lake.

The cash-on-hand difference is even starker since most Democrats have been banking campaign cash for years.

Across the seven most competitive races, Democratic candidates raised a collective $82.3 million. The NRSC-endorsed candidates in those seven states had just $21.5 million.

While Democrats are winning the cash dash, they still face brutal odds in November. The map is stacked against them. Republicans may need only one seat to retake the majority and they have a near-guaranteed pickup in West Virginia.

But Republicans knew they would be outraised by Democrats and prepared for this moment, carefully courting candidates who are wealthy and can donate to their own campaigns. That strategy is already beginning to pay off.

A bright spot for the GOP lies in Wisconsin, where Republican Eric Hovde seeded his bid with $8 million and bested Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin’s $5.4 million quarter. In Pennsylvania, Dave McCormick raised $5.4 million, including a nearly $1 million loan. That brought him nearly even with Democratic Sen. Bob Casey, who raised $5.7 million.

Democrats have a self-funder of their own in Maryland, a solidly blue state where Republicans hope former Gov. Larry Hogan’s candidacy will make them competitive. Democratic Rep. David Trone has now invested nearly $42 million in his campaign for the state’s open Senate seat. He is battling with Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks in next month’s primary.

Republicans recruited Hogan, who reported raising nearly $1.9 million since his February launch. But Hogan, like many GOP candidates, could have a flush super PAC helping his campaign. GOP megadonor Ken Griffin seeded a Maryland-focused super PAC with $10 million.

Texas remains Democrats’ best offensive opportunity, and they have a financial edge there too. Democratic Rep. Colin Allred raised $9.5 million to GOP Sen. Ted Cruz’s $7 million.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Tax Day reveals a major split in how Joe Biden and Donald Trump would govern

    Biden, the sitting Democratic president, released his income tax returns on the IRS deadline of Monday. Filing jointly with his wife, Jill, he reported gross income of $619,976 and paid a federal income tax rate of 23.7%. On Tuesday, Biden is scheduled to deliver a speech in Scranton, Pennsylvania, about why the wealthy should pay more in taxes to reduce the federal deficit and help fund programs for the poor and middle class.

  • This Is the Average Social Security Benefit for Age 62

    Is it worth it to claim your benefits as soon as possible?

  • Trump Media’s $5.3 Billion Selloff Deepens as 270% Rally Fizzles

    (Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s social media startup tumbled on Monday, extending a two-week slump, after the company took a first step toward allowing the former president and other insiders to capitalize on their stakes.Most Read from BloombergBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROITrump Media’s $5.3 Billion Selloff Deepens as 270% Rally FizzlesIran’s Attack on Israel Sparks Race to Avert a Full-Blown WarS&P 500 Breaks Below 5,100 as Big Tech Sells Off: Ma

  • Bidens Paid Nearly $150,000 in Federal Income Taxes in 2023

    The president, first lady and vice president all released their latest returns on Tax Day; Trump hasn’t released his returns in the past.

  • Trump’s $175 Million Civil Bond Under Scrutiny as Criminal Case Begins

    The former president has until Monday to show the financial bona fides of the bond he obtained to cover the judgment while he appeals.

  • Biden’s twin adversaries: Iran and gas prices

    Energy markets seem to have dodged a bullet, with oil prices settling after Iran's April 13 attack on Israel. Biden needs it to stay that way.

  • U.S. GDP growth isn’t cooling off after all—expect more jobs, more inflation, and fewer rate cuts, Wells Fargo says

    Wells Fargo Investment Institute just lifted its 2024 GDP forecast from 1.3% to 2.5%, and warned inflation won’t be tamed soon either.

  • Oil prices rise on solid China growth, Middle East tensions

    Oil prices soared last week to the highest levels since October, but fell on Monday after Iran's attacks, which its government called a retaliation for an air strike on its Damascus consulate, caused only modest damage. Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday summoned his war cabinet for the second time in less than 24 hours to weigh how to react to Iran's first-ever direct attack on Israel.

  • Bidens Paid 23.7% Effective Federal Rate in Tax-Day Disclosure

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden paid $146,629 in federal income taxes on a combined $619,976 in adjusted gross income in 2023 — meaning the first family paid an effective federal income tax of 23.7% — according to tax filings released by the White House.Most Read from BloombergBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROITrump Media’s $5.3 Billion Selloff Deepens as 270% Rally FizzlesIran’s Attack on Israel Sparks Race to Avert a Ful

  • House Votes to Sanction China’s Purchase of Iranian Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- The US House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed legislation Monday aimed at countering China’s purchase of Iranian crude oil as part of a package of bills being brought to the floor in response to Iran’s attack on Israel. Most Read from BloombergBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROITrump Media’s $5.3 Billion Selloff Deepens as 270% Rally FizzlesIran’s Attack on Israel Sparks Race to Avert a Full-Blown WarS&P 500 Breaks Below 5,100 as