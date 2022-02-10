U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,504.08
    -83.10 (-1.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,241.59
    -526.47 (-1.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,185.64
    -304.73 (-2.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,051.16
    -32.34 (-1.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.02
    +0.36 (+0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.70
    -8.90 (-0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    23.22
    -0.13 (-0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1432
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0310
    +0.1020 (+5.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3553
    +0.0019 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.0900
    +0.5650 (+0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,033.87
    -635.39 (-1.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,017.12
    -3.06 (-0.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,672.40
    +28.98 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

Senate passes bill that would ban forced arbitration in sexual misconduct cases

Amrita Khalid
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read
Brendan McDermid / reuters

The Senate today approved legislation that would keep companies from requiring forced arbitration in cases of sexual misconduct or harassment. The passage is a significant victory for the #MeToo movement, essentially allowing millions of women to take workplace sexual misconduct cases to court rather than settling matters internally. The legislation, which passed unanimously on Thursday, is now headed to President Joe Biden’s desk for a signature.

“No longer will survivors of sexual assault or harassment in the workplace come forward and be told that they are legally forbidden to sue their employer because somewhere in buried their employment contracts was this forced arbitration clause," said Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) in a news conference. Gillibrand, a vocal champion in the realm of sexual harassment law, authored the bill along with Sen. Lindsay Graham (R-SC).

Notably, the bill had unanimous support among both Republicans and Democrats in Congress; a rare feat in this current political climate. As Politico notes, many GOP lawmakers have warmed up to the issue of workplace sexual harassment following a surge of interest in the #MeToo movement. Former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson even urged Republican lawmakers to support the bill.

Many companies have forced arbitration clauses in their employment contracts, which requires employees to give up their right to appear in court if they are harmed by their employer. Instead, the worker and the employer must settle the disputes in a process known as arbitration, which is often private and run by a third party.

More public awareness of the male-dominated, sexist culture in Silicon Valley, as well as activism by employees, has forced many tech companies to re-evaluate their sexual harassment policies. A number of Big Tech companies such as Google, Facebook and Microsoft have ended forced arbitration in recent years after facing backlash. Major video game developers such as Riot Games and Activision Blizzard have followed suit. Microsoft even lobbied in support of legislation to end forced arbitration.

Many in favor of forced arbitration believe it allows companies and employees to save money on court costs. But proponents of the practice argue that it inherently benefits the perpetrator, basically barring plaintiffs from speaking publicly about workplace harassment and keeping any testimony, evidence or documents used in the arbitration process completely secret.

  • Senate bill would add friction to social media posting

    The Social Media NUDGE Act takes aim at 'the harm of algorithmic amplification and social media addiction.'

  • Artiphon's Orbacam app now lets you record music without its $99 instrument

    If you want to check out the app, you can now do so without first buying the $99 Orba.

  • Farewell Douglas Trumbull, visual effects pioneer

    He produced pioneering visual effects for some of the most important sci-fi movies of the last century, and pushed the limits of what could be achieved with the technology long before CGI arrived.

  • Apple's latest iOS and macOS updates fix a major web security flaw

    Apple has released a swath of updates that fix a significant web security flaw on iOS, macOS and beyond.

  • NPR podcast 'How I Built This' will arrive a week early on Amazon Music and Wondery

    Amazon has struck a deal to release NPR's 'How I Built This' podcast one week early on its streaming services.

  • Apple is trying to make unwanted AirTags easier to detect

    Apple is taking additional steps to prevent people from misusing AirTags.

  • The first Android 13 developer preview is here

    Google unveiled the first Android 13 developer preview and it looks like we can expect finer privacy controls and more Material You.

  • Cult classic JRPG 'Chrono Cross' is getting a remaster for consoles and PC

    A remaster of Japanese role-playing classic Chrono Cross is coming to Nintendo Switch.

  • 'Futurama' is being revived again, by the grace of Hulu

    Disney’s Hulu is bringing Futurama back.

  • Corsair’s new K70 keyboard is a welcome improvement

    The key sound on the newest K70 keyboard isn't great.

  • Penn swimmer Lia Thomas swims on amid controversy

    Lia Thomas has racked up win after win in the pool all season for the University of Pennsylvania, rushing toward the NCAA championships next month with a record-setting season that has only inflamed a debate surrounding her gender. The former male swimmer for the Quakers has followed NCAA and Ivy League rules since she started her transition in May 2019 with hormone replacement therapy. Except for one podcast interview, the 22-year-old Thomas has not spoken publicly this season.

  • Republicans Only Go After The Republicans Who Stand Up to Trump

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyNikki Haley, who was former President Donald Trump’s first UN ambassador and fancies herself the future first woman president, was asked on Fox News about former Vice President Mike Pence’s break with Trump in a speech where he called Trump’s attempt to overturn the election “wrong” and “un-American.” Haley replied that she’s “not a fan of Republicans going against Republicans.”If she’s being sincere, surely she’s aghast at the Republ

  • Biden administration unveils $5 billion plan for EV charging infrastructure

    The Biden administration has announced a $5 billion plan to help states build half a million EV charging stations by 2030.

  • Disney closes gap with Netflix, shares jump

    Shares of Disney jumped on Thursday after beating revenue and profit estimates, and strong subscriber growth by Disney+ showed it was closing the gap with market leader Netflix, clapping back to life investors' faith in the future of its two-year-old streaming service.Disney+ added 11.8 million subscribers in the first quarter as viewers signed up to watch hits like "The Mandalorian," "Black Widow" and "The Beatles: Get Back." And the company forecast stronger subscriber growth in the second half of the year than in the first half, a sharp contrast to Netflix's gloomy outlook last month, which sent its shares tumbling. But one analyst said a closer look at Disney's numbers showed that some of the boost in subscriptions were the result of an automatic bundle with Hulu Live, and that 2.6 million subscribers came from a bundle with India-based Hotstar, which generates about $1 in monthly revenue per user. Still, investors had more to cheer, as strong attendance at Disney's U.S. theme parks added luster to its quarterly results.Revenue from parks, resorts, experiences and products reached above pre-pandemic levels, more than doubling to $7.23 billion in the quarter.But Disney said it expects international parks to be impacted by the ongoing global health crisis for weeks to come.

  • Founder of regional podiatry centers charged by state police for sexual extortion, indecent assault

    Sabo is the founder and president of the Foot & Ankle Wellness Center of Western Pennsylvania, which has an office in a Center Township shopping center along Brodhead Road.

  • JET nuclear fusion reactor shatters record for energy production

    The Joint European Torus (JET) fusion reactor near Oxford in the UK has produced the highest level of sustained energy ever from atom fusion.

  • Senate passes bill ending forced arbitration in sexual misconduct cases

    The Senate on Thursday passed legislation ending the use of forced arbitration in lawsuits involving sexual assault and harassment claims. The bill passed the chamber by a voice vote, days after it passed the House in a 335-97 vote, capping off a years-long debate on Capitol Hill sparked by the #MeToo movement. The legislation is now headed to President Biden's desk, where he's expected to sign it. The bill would ensure that people have the...

  • Olympics-Russian teen skater Valieva trains after reports of failed drug test

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Russia's 15-year-old figure skating sensation Kamila Valieva giggled with her coaches but turned serious for her own routine as she practiced on Thursday at the Winter Olympics despite reports of testing positive for a banned substance. The teenager was part of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) team that won the figure skating team event https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/figureskating-russians-widen-lead-team-event-quest-2nd-medal-2022-02-07 on Monday, ahead of the United States and Japan. Russian athletes are already competing without their flag and anthem because of sanctions for past doping violations.

  • Final commitment helps Gators’ 2022 class rise in the rankings

    Arlis Boardingham's pledge bumped the Gators up from 19th to 16th in the final recruiting rankings.