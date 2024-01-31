At Senate hearing on social media, CEOs will face tough questions from lawmakers

The CEOs of some of the largest social media platforms are set to gather before Congress on Wednesday to address concerns that they are not doing enough to protect teens and children online.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook and Instagram's parent company Meta, and the CEOs of TikTok, Snap, Discord and X will meet with the Senate Judiciary Committee starting at 10 a.m. Eastern.

The meeting, titled "Big Tech and the Online Child Sexual Exploitation Crisis," comes amid growing concerns that social media is harming America's youth. The U.S. surgeon general issued a public health advisory last year that noted social media use presents “a profound risk of harm” for kids' and teens' mental health and called for "immediate action" from tech companies.

Heads of the social media platforms say they have already taken steps to protect young users. Zuckerberg’s written testimony notes that Meta has introduced various features to help parents and teens, including controls that let parents set limits on when and how long their children can use Meta’s services, settings that hide potentially sensitive content and a nudge tool that reminds teens when they’ve been using Instagram for too long or too late into the night.

Mark Zuckerberg, Meta - CEO, right, speaking with Sundar Pichai, Google - CEO, center, and Jensen Huang, NVIDIA - CEO, left.

"We’re committed to protecting young people from abuse on our services, but this is an ongoing challenge," Zuckerberg says in his written testimony.

But critics say these sorts of tools don’t go far enough, and hope the hearing will push lawmakers to take action. Congress has reported multiple bipartisan bills over the past year to address these concerns, including the STOP CSAM Act, which would allow victims of child exploitation to sue tech platforms.

Congress is targeting social media: Some aren't sure about the push

“The only satisfactory conclusion to the hearing is for the U.S. Senate to approve bills immediately that will make the internet safer and healthier for kids,” reads a statement from Common Sense, the country’s largest kids’ advocacy group.

Story continues

So far, these high-profile testimonies have led to little change. Politico reports that Congress has passed just one kids' safety law in the past decade.

Dover High School senior Ani Brooks she shares her thoughts on the role of social media on teen mental health.

What changes do the tech companies support?

Snap, the company behind the instant messaging app Snapchat, has already come out in support of the Kids Online Safety Act, which could lead to more lawsuits against tech companies that recommend harmful material to young users. (Some critics are concerned that it could also lead to the censorship of transgender content online.)

Zuckerberg's written testimony notes that he supports legislation that would require parental approval before downloading from an app store.

What time is the hearing?

The hearing begins at 10 a.m. Eastern on Wednesday. It will be live-streamed on the Senate Judiciary Committee’s website.

Who are the witnesses?

Witnesses include:

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg

X CEO Linda Yaccarino

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew

Snap CEO Evan Spiegel

Discord CEO Jason Citron

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives to testify before the House Financial Services Committee for a hearing on "An Examination of Facebook and Its Impact on the Financial Services and Housing Sectors" on Oct. 23, 2019.

This will be Zuckerberg’s eighth time testifying before Congress. It's a first for Yaccarino, Spiegel and Citron, the three of whom were subpoenaed to appear after “repeated refusals over weeks of negotiations” to testify, according to the committee.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: At Senate social media hearing, CEOs to face grilling on kids' safety