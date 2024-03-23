Senate passes $1.2 trillion spending plan, avoiding government shutdown

The Senate overwhelmingly voted for a $1.2 trillion spending plan to fund the government early Saturday, avoiding a shutdown and sending the measure to President Joe Biden for his signature.

The 74-to-24 vote concluded about 2 a.m., the New York Times reported, more than 12 hours after the House of Representatives voted 286-134, to advance the 1,012-page spending bill that covers an estimated 70% of discretionary government spending. It required a two-thirds majority and barely cleared that threshold amid strong GOP opposition.

The bill aims to fully fund the government through the end of September and is to be the final step in a drawn-out fight that has seen a government funding debate stretch almost six months into the fiscal year.

But it didn't clear the House before more than 112 Republicans, a slim majority of the GOP caucus, bucked House Speaker Mike Johnson's move to work with Democrats and voted no.

Amid the debate, according to PunchBowl news, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene even filed a motion to vacate and remove Johnson from his position. In comments to reporters afterward, she called the move "a warning" to Johnson.

The White House said shortly after midnight that shutdown preparations had ceased, in anticipation of the president signing the legislation later Saturday. Biden has already promised to sign the bill as soon as he can, with a formal statement of administration policy released Thursday urging swift passage.

"I imagine some folks here in the Capitol are past the point of exhaustion," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer noted Thursday on the Senate floor.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, right, with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries during a congressional Gold Medal Ceremony on Thursday. (Tom Williams via Getty Images)

Congress is now set to break for a two-week recess.

A focus on the border

The tight deadlines are a result of last-minute delays over funding for the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees the border.

After calls from some Republicans to use the budget process to "dismantle" Biden's border policies, the final product is notably less dramatic, but there are some changes at the border set to be implemented. There are new resources for the US Border Patrol as well as additional detention beds run by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, among other provisions.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer discusses the effort to pass a final set of spending bills at the Capitol on Wednesday. (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Other highlights of the massive bill include a cutting off of US government assistance to UNRWA, the main UN agency that provides assistance to Palestinians, amid accusations that a number of their employees participated in the Oct. 7 attack in southern Israel.

The bill also lays out increases for Democratic priorities like federal child care and funding for cancer and Alzheimer's research.

Provision for other wings of the government — including the agriculture, commerce, and transportation departments — were already agreed to and enacted in another deal that passed earlier this month.

Opposition from the right

In the House, the steep two-thirds threshold required to pass the bill under a procedure known as the suspension of the rules left leadership scrambling leading up to the vote, especially on the Republican side of the aisle. The close final tally came after the influential House Freedom Caucus came out in opposition, calling the bill "a massive spending bill drafted in secrecy and dropped on us in the middle of the night."

Over in the Senate, an array of conservatives from Rand Paul of Kentucky to Tommy Tuberville of Alabama and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin also quickly announced their opposition.

S&P made a call in 2011 to downgrade the US credit rating. Last August, Fitch followed up with a downgrade of its own and cited government dysfunction as a key reason for doing so.

Moody's made its own move in November, turning negative on the US. It stopped short of a downgrade but kept the option open in the future.

This post has been updated with additional developments.

