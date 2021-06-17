U.S. markets open in 2 hours 12 minutes

COMING UP:

Weekly jobless claims expected to fall for 7th straight week to new pandemic low

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

A Senate proposal for a new US agency to protect Americans' data is back

Taylor Hatmaker
·3 min read

Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand has revived a bill that would establish a new U.S. federal agency to shield Americans from the invasive practices of tech companies operating in their own backyard.

Last year, Gillibrand (D-NY) introduced the Data Protection Act, a legislative proposal that would create an independent agency designed to address modern concerns around privacy and tech that existing government regulators have proven ill-equipped to handle.

"The U.S. needs a new approach to privacy and data protection and it’s Congress’ duty to step forward and seek answers that will give Americans meaningful protection from private companies that value profits over people," Sen. Gillibrand said.

The revamped bill, which retains its core promise of a new "Data Protection Agency," is co-sponsored by Ohio Democrat Sherrod Brown and returns to the new Democratic Senate with a few modifications.

In the spirit of all of the tech antitrust regulation chatter going on right now, the 2021 version of the bill would also empower the Data Protection Agency to review any major tech merger involving a data aggregator or other deals that would see the user data of 50,000 people change hands.

Other additions to the bill would establish an office of civil rights to "advance data justice" and allow the agency to evaluate and penalize high-risk data practices, like the use of algorithms, biometric data and harvesting data from children and other vulnerable groups.

Gillibrand calls the notion of updating regulation to address modern tech concerns "critical" — and she's not alone. Democrats and Republicans seldom find common ground in 2021, but a raft of new bipartisan antitrust bills show that Congress has at last grasped how important it is to rein in tech's most powerful companies lest they lose the opportunity altogether.

The Data Protection Act lacks the bipartisan sponsorship enjoyed by the set of new House tech bills, but with interest in taking on big tech at an all-time high, it could attract more support. Of all of the bills targeting the tech industry in the works right now, this one isn't likely to go anywhere without more bipartisan interest, but that doesn't mean its ideas aren't worth considering.

Like some other proposals wending their way through Congress, this bill recognizes that the FTC has failed to meaningfully punish big tech companies for their bad behavior. In Gillibrand's vision, the Data Protection Agency could rise to modern regulatory challenges where the FTC has failed. In other proposals, the FTC would be bolstered with new enforcement powers or infused with cash that could help the agency's bite match its bark.

It's possible that modernizing the tools that federal agencies have at hand won't be sufficient. Cutting back more than a decade of overgrowth from tech's data giants won't be easy, particularly because the stockpile of Americans' data that made those companies so wealthy is already out in the wild.

A new agency dedicated to wresting control of that data from powerful tech companies could bridge the gap between Europe's own robust data protections and the absence of federal regulation we've seen in the U.S. But until something does, Silicon Valley's data hoarders will eagerly fill the power vacuum themselves.

A new Senate bill would create a US data protection agency

