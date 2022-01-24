U.S. markets close in 4 hours 5 minutes

SENATOR AMY KLOBUCHAR AND FORMER GOVERNOR MARK DAYTON WORK WITH ALIGHT AND TEAM RUBICON TO WELCOME AFGHAN EVACUEES IN MINNESOTA

·4 min read

<span class="legendSpanClass">Calling on All Minnesotans to Help with Resettlement Efforts</span>

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the United States continues to evacuate families from Afghanistan, Senator Amy Klobuchar and former Governor Mark Dayton are coming together to support the work that Minneapolis-based global humanitarian organization, Alight, and veteran-led disaster response organization, Team Rubicon are doing to help Afghan families resettle throughout the state. The two organizations, along with other key partners including representatives from the Afghan Diaspora in Minnesota, are playing a vital role in helping to establish homes over the next few weeks for approximately 250 families and individuals that were evacuated from Afghanistan, and they're asking Minnesotans to help.

Alight Logo (PRNewsfoto/Alight)
Alight Logo (PRNewsfoto/Alight)

'Many of these individuals have sacrificed so much for our troops and for our country,' said Senator Klobuchar. 'It's not just our obligation to help them in return, it is our privilege and honor to assist them.'

Leveraging Alight's human-centered approach to help displaced people build full, meaningful lives, the partners will work together to create warm and welcoming homes as Afghan families start their new lives in Minnesota. Everything from big ticket items such as furniture to smaller, everyday items like dishes, towels and cleaning supplies need to be in the homes and ready for the families upon their arrival. The Welcome Home program not only ensures these items are in place for families as they arrive, but also leaves them feeling dignified and empowered to begin this next chapter in their lives.

"We want to create the warmest welcome possible for Afghan families arriving in Minnesota and provide an environment where they can thrive," says Alight Afghan Response Project Lead Sonia Anunciacion. "Alight is concerned for refugees and displaced people wherever they may be in the world. We work internationally, but our global support team has been based here in Minnesota for the last 40 years, serving in over 19 countries, providing support to more than 3.5 million displaced people around the world annually. This is work we know how to do."

"Team Rubicon is honored to be assisting Afghan families as they transition into communities across the country," says Caroline Griffith, Task Force Leader for Team Rubicon's Minneapolis operation. "Afghan family resettlement is a deeply personal mission for many of our veteran volunteers and with our partners and the Minneapolis community at-large, we look forward to providing the new families with a warm welcome."

Alight is seeking financial donations from individuals, foundations and the private sector throughout Minnesota and the United States to supplement funding to support furnishing each home. In-kind donation drives for furniture, everyday household products, and culturally relevant items are also underway.

To learn more about this transformative work and to make a donation, please visit the campaign homepage.

ABOUT ALIGHT
Established in 1978 by founder Neal Ball, Alight, formerly known as American Refugee Committee, is an international humanitarian organization, working to create conditions for refugees, migrants, asylum seekers, trafficked and displaced people to build full, meaningful lives. Providing health care, clean water, shelter, protection and economic opportunities to more than 3.5 million people in over 20 countries each year. Alight believes in the incredible creativity, potential and ingenuity of the displaced and works to shine a light on their humanity, the tremendous amount of good that's already happening and the possibilities to do more. In 2020, Alight received the prestigious 4-Star Rating from Charity Navigator for the tenth consecutive year, celebrating a decade of impactful work.

ABOUT TEAM RUBICON
Team Rubicon serves communities by mobilizing veterans to continue their service by leveraging their skills and experience to help people prepare, respond, and recover from disasters and humanitarian crises. Founded following the Haiti earthquake in 2010, the organization has grown to almost 150,000 volunteers across the United States and has launched nearly 1,000 operations both domestically and internationally. Amidst the COVID-19 outbreak, Team Rubicon has not only pivoted to be able to continue to deliver disaster response and rebuild services in core mission areas but has also expanded their scope of missions to meet community needs brought about by COVID.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/senator-amy-klobuchar-and-former-governor-mark-dayton-work-with-alight-and-team-rubicon-to-welcome-afghan-evacuees-in-minnesota-301466619.html

SOURCE Alight

