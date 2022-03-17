U.S. markets close in 3 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,366.27
    +8.41 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,118.97
    +55.87 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,440.36
    +3.81 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,048.21
    +17.49 (+0.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.91
    +7.87 (+8.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,946.30
    +37.10 (+1.94%)
     

  • Silver

    25.68
    +0.98 (+3.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1114
    +0.0078 (+0.71%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1600
    -0.0280 (-1.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3155
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.4790
    -0.2790 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,819.41
    +129.63 (+0.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    924.13
    -0.14 (-0.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,339.47
    +47.79 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,652.89
    +890.88 (+3.46%)
     
JOBS:

Another 214,000 Americans filed new claims

New claims improved more than expected last week, further reflecting a tight labor market

Senator Elizabeth Warren Announces Sanctions Compliance Bill for Crypto Companies

Nikhilesh De
·1 min read

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) announced a new bill to block cryptocurrency companies from conducting business with sanctioned companies on Thursday.

The Digital Assets Sanctions Compliance Enhancement Act, introduced with Senators Jack Reed (D-R.I.), Mark Warner (D-Va.) and Jon Tester (D-Mont.) and others, would allow the U.S. president to add non-U.S.-based crypto companies to sanctions list if they support sanctions evasion.

"This is a bill that would authorize the President to sanction foreign cryptocurrency firms that are doing business with sanctioned Russian entities and authorize the Secretary of Treasury to act," she said.

A text of the bill was not immediately available.

Warren announced the bill during a hearing on how crypto might be used for illicit finance held by the Senate Banking Committee.

Recommended Stories

  • Crypto Trader Dexterity Capital Launches Token Consulting, Market-Making Arm

    “DCLiquidity” aims to guide crypto founders through their project’s earliest days.

  • Bitcoin Holds Above $40K After Fed Hike, Avalanche’s AVAX Leads Gains Among Crypto Majors

    Demand for bitcoin was supported by the strengthening of stock indices and the weakening of the dollar, analysts said.

  • Regulation an ‘important step’ for ‘maturity’ of crypto: Adam Dell

    In a new interview, venture capitalist Adam Dell — the founder and CEO of a new investing platform called Domain Money — added his optimism to the chorus of praise for the move.

  • Rivian can't sell its vehicles directly to Georgia customers. It isn't happy about it.

    Georgia law stipulates automakers must use franchise dealerships to sell vehicles to customers. Most electric vehicle manufacturers, including Rivian, have a direct sales business model.

  • Why Baidu, Tencent Holdings, and Pinduoduo Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of Chinese internet giants Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU), Tencent Holdings (OTC: TCEHY) and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) were rocketing skyward on Wednesday, up 25.9%, 25.8%, and -- wait for it -- 43.6%, respectively, as of 1:16 p.m. ET. Of course, they also come after an unprecedented losing streak for Chinese stocks over the past week. Chinese stocks have been wrecked by a combination of factors.

  • What 70 years of data reveals about the Federal Reserve causing recessions

    Will the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates likely trigger the next recession? Here's what Deutsche Bank's 70 years of data reveals.

  • Oil Rises Above $100 as Russia Casts Doubt on Talks With Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil advanced above $100 a barrel as Russia cast doubts on the progress of current peace talks with Ukraine and investors weigh the absence of Russian barrels in a tight market.Most Read from BloombergPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksUkraine Update: U.S. House Set to Revoke Russia’s Trade StatusU.S. Is Sending Dive-Bombing Switchblade Drones to UkraineShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threa

  • Putin says pro-Western Russians are 'scum and traitors' who need to be removed from society

    Putin says pro-Western Russians are 'scum and traitors' who need to be removed from society

  • The Global Fight Over Chips Is About to Get Even Worse

    (Bloomberg) -- Magdeburg in former East Germany is famous for its towering gothic cathedral, and not a lot else. It’s now about to play a key role in U.S. and European efforts to tilt the global balance of power.Most Read from BloombergPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksUkraine Update: U.S. House Set to Revoke Russia’s Trade StatusU.S. Is Sending Dive-Bombing Switchblade Drones to UkraineShock Waves From

  • What to know about the 100 US 'Switchblade' drones heading to Ukraine

    In a White House list of weapons being sent to Ukraine as part of a new $800 million military support package announced by President Joe Biden Wednesday -- among nearly 10,000 anti-armor weapons, 800 anti-aircraft Stinger systems, and thousands of rifles -- appeared 100 "tactical unmanned aerial systems." The 100 unmanned systems heading to Ukraine are actually small "Switchblade" drones, a U.S. official told ABC News. Unlike long-range Predator drones, which look similar to small planes and fire missiles at targets, the smallest Switchblade model fits in a rucksack and flies directly into targets to detonate its small warhead.

  • Lockheed Martin Stock Drops After Report U.S. Is Buying Fewer F-35 Jets. That Isn’t the Only Issue.

    The size of the cut in purchases for 2023 looks small, but investors in the aerospace company still seem to care.

  • Pentagon Cuts Its Request for Lockheed’s F-35s by 35%

    (Bloomberg) -- The Pentagon will request 61 F-35s in its next budget, 33 fewer of the stealth jets from Lockheed Martin Corp. than previously planned, according to people familiar with the spending blueprint.Most Read from BloombergIn a Chilling Threat, Putin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’Ukraine Update: U.S. House Set to Revoke Russia’s Trade StatusRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksPowerful Quake Off North Japan Kills 4, More Than 90 InjuredKremlin Embrace of Ne

  • Ukraine Update: Power Cut to 1.3 Million, Biden to Speak With Xi

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksUkraine Update: U.S. House Set to Revoke Russia’s Trade StatusU.S. Is Sending Dive-Bombing Switchblade Drones to UkraineShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri LankaJoe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping will speak about Russia on Friday after the U.S. president branded Vladimir Putin a “war criminal” and offered $800 milli

  • Intel Set to Get $5.5 Billion in German Subsidies for Plant

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany is looking to grant Intel Corp. more than 5 billion euros ($5.5 billion) in public funds to build a massive semiconductor plant, part of the European Union’s effort to build up domestic chip production, officials familiar with the negotiations said. Most Read from BloombergPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksUkraine Update: U.S. House Set to Revoke Russia’s Trade StatusU.S. Is Sendi

  • Why Chinese Internet Stocks Were Soaring Today

    Chinese stocks were skyrocketing across the board Wednesday on news that Beijing may be reversing course on its regulatory crackdown after China's economy grew by just 4% in the fourth quarter and stock prices there have plunged. The crackdown was part of China's "common prosperity" campaign, which is intended to boost both social equality and central government control, sometimes at the expense of the nation's most successful companies. Vice Premier Liu He said the government would support the economy and keep markets stable -- welcome reassurance to investors who have seen their portfolios shrink as regulators have levied a series of fines and restrictions on some of China's best-known tech companies.

  • Stephen Fry Explains Best Way To Stop Increasingly Desperate Putin In Ukraine

    A study of hundreds of conflicts may point to an answer.

  • The Global Fight Over Chips Is About to Get Even Worse

    (Bloomberg) -- Magdeburg in former East Germany is famous for its towering gothic cathedral, and not a lot else. It’s now about to play a key role in U.S. and European efforts to tilt the global balance of power.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Keeps Up Shelling Ahead of More TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine’s Anti-Tank Missiles Could See Russia Shift War TacticsXi Spurs Frantic Stock

  • Tyranny Expert Predicts Vladimir Putin’s Dire Legacy For Russia

    Yale history professor Timothy Snyder broke down how Russia's war on Ukraine is a geopolitical disaster.

  • China Gives Alibaba, Other Stocks a Lifeline. Can It Last?

    Still to be seen is whether China’s actions in terms of stimulus match vague plans that are "favorable" to the market.

  • Cheap but lethal Turkish drones bolster Ukraine's defenses

    Despite three weeks of Russian bombardment, Ukraine has kept up a stiff defense of its cities by using Turkish-made drones to carry out pop-up attacks on the invaders with a lethal effectiveness that has surprised Western military experts. The Bayraktar TB2 unmanned aerial vehicles, which carry lightweight, laser-guided bombs, normally excel in low-tech conflicts, and Turkey has sold them to more than a dozen countries, including Azerbaijan, Libya, Morocco and Ethiopia. The drones have carried out unexpectedly successful attacks in the early stages of Ukraine's conflict with Moscow, before the Russians were able to set up their air defenses in the battlefield, said Jack Watling of the London-based Royal United Services Institute.