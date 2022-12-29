U.S. markets close in 3 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,853.71
    +70.49 (+1.86%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,264.76
    +389.05 (+1.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,484.57
    +271.29 (+2.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,767.26
    +45.24 (+2.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.79
    -1.17 (-1.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,823.30
    +7.50 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    24.20
    +0.36 (+1.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0668
    +0.0052 (+0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8300
    -0.0570 (-1.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2055
    +0.0036 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.2190
    -1.1160 (-0.83%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,636.18
    +9.42 (+0.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    383.53
    +1.75 (+0.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,512.72
    +15.53 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,093.67
    -246.83 (-0.94%)
     

Senator wants U.S. to pause implementation of new electric vehicle tax credits

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) leaves the U.S. Capitol in Washington

(Reuters) - Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee chair Joe Manchin on Thursday urged the U.S. Treasury to pause implementation of commercial and consumer electric vehicle tax credits.

The U.S. Treasury on Thursday issued guidance that will allow automakers to take advantage of commercial vehicle tax credits for consumer leasing that do not have the same strict battery sourcing rules that are in consumer purchase credits aimed at shifting U.S. supply chains away from China.

Manchin said the Treasury guidance "bends to the desires of the companies looking for loopholes and is clearly inconsistent with the intent of the law. It only serves to weaken our ability to become a more energy secure nation."

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

