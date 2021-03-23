U.S. markets close in 1 hour 23 minutes

SencorpWhite Promotes Corey E. Calla to Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

·2 min read

SencorpWhite promotes Corey E. Calla to Chief Executive Officer. Calla will lead growth in SencorpWhite's seven business units: White Systems, Sencorp Systems, Intek, Minerva Associates, CeraTek, Accu-Seal, and Customer Service.

HYANNIS, Mass., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SencorpWhite, the recognized global leader in high quality, end-to-end solutions for automated packaging, integrated intelligent storage solutions, and warehouse automation software, announced the promotion of Corey E. Calla to President & Chief Executive Officer of SencorpWhite. In conjunction with Calla's appointment, Brian Urban, who has been with SencorpWhite for 26 years, will be transitioning into a senior advisory role on the company's board. These leadership changes are effective immediately.

Corey E. Calla, CEO, SencorpWhite
Corey E. Calla, CEO, SencorpWhite

Prior to joining SencorpWhite in October 2018 as President of White Systems, a business unit of SencorpWhite, Calla gained 22 years of experience in the material handling industry at Intelligrated (purchased by Honeywell in 2016), FKI Logistex, and Pinnacle Automation. Under his vision and sales leadership, Intelligrated grew their service business by over 400%.

"We are excited to begin the next chapter at SencorpWhite and I am confident Corey will utilize his expertise and leadership capabilities to drive exceptional growth for SencorpWhite," Brian Urban said. "His deep knowledge of sales, service, and software make him the perfect fit to lead us as we continue to expand our product lines and customer base."

In 2 years as President of White Systems, Calla has significantly expanded the White Systems sales and marketing teams, oversaw the integration of our Intek and Minerva software teams, and recruited new leadership for SencorpWhite's extensive field service team. Most notably, Calla and his team established a presence in the rapidly expanding e-commerce market and initiated large projects with key accounts in the distribution center and manufacturing space.

"I am enthusiastic about the future of our business and the incredible team we are building," said Calla. "SencorpWhite is uniquely positioned to rapidly innovate and bring to market high-quality systems and solutions configured to unique market changes. I am truly excited to be leading the SencorpWhite team in this next chapter, focusing on customer satisfaction, innovation and acquisitions that drive total customer value in all our business segments."

About SencorpWhite:
SencorpWhite is an industry-leading designer and manufacturer of intelligent storage and retrieval solutions, thermoforming, sealing, and inventory management software. We offer customized solutions with in-house engineering, design and manufacturing capabilities, on-site maintenance, and service with field service engineers located throughout the United States. For more information, call (508) 771-9400 or e-mail communications@sencorpwhite.com.

Scott Boyson
Marketing and Sales Operations Manager
(508) 771-9400
communications@sencorpwhite.com

(PRNewsfoto/SencorpWhite)
(PRNewsfoto/SencorpWhite)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sencorpwhite-promotes-corey-e-calla-to-chief-executive-officer-ceo-301254207.html

SOURCE SencorpWhite

  • CapitaLand to separate real estate development and fund management units

    CapitaLand Ltd on Monday has proposed a consolidation of its investment management platform and the lodging business into an entity called CapitaLand Investment Management (CLIM) as part of a restructuring process. The Singaporean property developer announced the restructuring along with CLA Real Estate Holdings, an indirect fully owned unit of Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd, the largest shareholder of CapitaLand. CapitaLand said it would also place its real estate development business under the private ownership of CLA.

  • Deliveroo Kicks Off $2.5 Billion IPO, U.K.’s Largest in 2021

    (Bloomberg) -- Food-delivery startup Deliveroo Holdings Plc started taking investor orders in a share sale of as much as 1.77 billion pounds ($2.45 billion), marking the largest initial public offering in the U.K. since September.Deliveroo is selling shares at 3.90 pounds to 4.60 pounds apiece, according to a statement Monday, valuing the company at 7.6 billion pounds to 8.8 billion pounds.The offering is the biggest float on the London Stock Exchange since THG Plc’s 1.88 billion-pound offering in September, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The company will take investor orders through March 30, with the stock set to start trading the next day, according to terms seen by Bloomberg News.The sale consists of as many as 384.6 million shares, and that amount could be increased by as much as 10% if there’s enough demand. Besides the 1 billion pounds the company aims to raise selling new shares, existing shareholders will also offer stock in the IPO, Deliveroo said, without providing details. It plans to to invest its proceeds to fuel growth.Deliveroo had gathered enough investor demand to cover the full deal size throughout the price range within hours of opening the book, according to terms seen by Bloomberg News.It is coming to the market at a time when coronavirus restrictions have caused soaring demand for food delivery. Gross transaction value -- the total value of purchases on its platform -- rose 121% in January and February versus the same period last year, the company said Monday, after a 64% increase in 2020.In its last full-year results, Deliveroo said that it had been profitable “at the operating level” for more than six months in 2020. Still, the company posted an underlying loss for the year of 223.7 million pounds.“Bringing the food category online represents an enormous market opportunity,” it said, adding that less than one of 21 meals a week including breakfast lunch and dinner are ordered online now.CompetitionMarket opportunity for the sector “has always been there,” but there’s also competition, said Shaunak Mazumder, a global equities fund manager at Legal & General Investment Management, adding that he would have preferred for the offering “to come in slightly below the range to give more of an IPO discount and to account for possibly slower growth as we transition out of lockdown.”Deliveroo competes with the likes of Uber Technologies Inc.’s Uber Eats and Just Eat Takeaway.com NV, besides a host of smaller grocery delivery apps. Progress in vaccine rollouts across the U.K., Deliveroo’s biggest market, threatens to lead to a drop in at-home dining later this year. Still, if the company manages to hold on to its lockdown gains and keeps up with new restaurant signings, it would be “attractive,” Mazumder said.The company won’t be profitable again until 2023, according to some analyst estimates, said Dev Chakrabarti, a portfolio manager at AllianceBernstein.“What you can’t capture is how competitive the marketplace will be, and whether one of the other large players will throw in the towel and leave; until that happens the pricing will likely remain in promotional mode as opposed to rational,” he said.Food-delivery companies also face increasing questions about the gig economy model, especially after a watershed ruling in Britain’s Supreme Court last week, under which Uber will reclassify all of its 70,000 drivers in the country as workers, who are guaranteed specific benefits under U.K. law.Although this won’t apply to its Uber Eats brand, “winds of change are blowing through the sector,” Hargreaves Lansdown Plc analyst Susannah Streeter wrote in an emailed statement.“It’s clear the challenge to Deliveroo’s contractor model is likely to continue,” she said, noting that the European Commission is set to draw up new legislation governing how the gig economy model works across the bloc. Just Eat Takeaway has already pledged to offer U.K. workers hourly wages, sick pay and pension contributions.Deliveroo this month announced plans to create a fund to help restaurants and grocers in rebuilding their businesses after the pandemic, and also will give its “longest-serving and hardest-working riders” individual payments of as much as 10,000 pounds. The company will also make 50 million pounds of shares available to its customers as part of a “community offer.”Dual-Class StructureDeliveroo is listing with two classes of shares, which will give Chief Executive Officer Will Shu outsized voting rights for three years. Shu holds 6.1% of the company according to a registration document, which would be valued at as much as 540 million pounds at the top end of the valuation expectations disclosed Monday.The offering comes after a government-backed report this month made a slew of recommendations to reform U.K. listing rules, including allowing such dual-class share structures on the premium segment of the LSE, but it could be months before these are implemented.The proposals are part of London’s attempts to retain its clout as a major financial center in a post-Brexit world and attract fast-growth technology companies to its stock exchange. About 4.8 billion pounds has been raised in the U.K. through IPOs in the first three months of the year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, in what might end up as the busiest-ever first quarter for listings in the City.Even at the low end of the price range, Deliveroo would have the highest market value upon admission of any company to go public in London since Allied Irish Banks Plc listed in June 2017 with a market value of 12 billion euros ($14.3 billion).Deliveroo’s shareholders include Amazon.com Inc., which holds a 16% stake, venture capital firms DST Global and Index Ventures, who own about 10% each, and U.S. mutual-fund company T. Rowe Price Group Inc. with a 8.1% interest.Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are joint global coordinators on the offering, while Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc., Jefferies and Numis Securities Ltd. are joint bookrunners.(Updates to add investor comments, CEO’s stake.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Amazon to Sell Deliveroo Stake of Up to $148 Million in IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. could raise as much as 107 million pounds ($148 million) by selling some of its stake in Deliveroo Holdings Plc in the food-delivery startup’s London initial public offering.Amazon will own 11.5% of Deliveroo following its listing, down from the 15.8% it holds now, according to the prospectus for the sale. That implies the retailer could sell as many as 23.3 million shares, which at 4.60 pounds each -- the top end of the range at which Deliveroo is marketing the stock -- would be worth 107 million pounds, according to Bloomberg calculations.London-based Deliveroo started taking investor orders on Monday in the sale of as much as 1.77 billion pounds of stock. The company is looking to raise 1 billion pounds from the IPO, with the rest of the proceeds going to Amazon and other early investors.“Deliveroo asked existing shareholders to sell a small proportion of their shareholding in order to support the IPO, as is common,” a spokeswoman for the company said in an email. “Deliveroo is proud that our large investors continue to support the company and our long-term vision.”Index Ventures, DST, Greenoak, Bridgepoint, Accel, are among the other investors selling down stakes in the IPO. Major U.S. fund companies Fidelity Investments and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. aren’t offering any shares in the offering, according to the prospectus.“We congratulate Deliveroo on their IPO and can confirm that on completion of the IPO, Amazon will still own a large proportion of our pre-IPO minority stake,” a spokeswoman for Amazon said in an email.Deliveroo Chief Executive Officer Will Shu plans to sell 6.7 million shares, a sliver of his existing holdings, valued at 30.8 million pounds at the top end of the price range.Shu will hold 6.3% of the company post listing, though the stake will carry 57.5% of Deliveroo’s voting rights because he will be the sole owner of Class B shares, which carry 20 votes each, versus one vote each for Class A stock. On the third anniversary of the IPO, the Class B stock will automatically convert into Class A. Deliveroo is giving Shu voting control for three years to provide him with the stability to execute long-term plans, the company has said.Such dual-class structures, which are common in the U.S. and let founders keep control even after an IPO, are the subject of debate in London at the moment. A U.K. government-backed report this month recommended allowing companies to use such a setup on the premium segment of the London Stock Exchange, where they’re currently not permitted.Because of that prohibition, Deliveroo is listing on the LSE’s standard segment, making it ineligible for indexes such as FTSE 100 despite its expected market capitalization of as much as 8.8 billion pounds.Embracing two classes of shares would help the LSE attract more fast-growing technology companies, many of which choose to list in the U.S. Corporate governance experts frown on the structure, saying it can weaken protections for minority shareholders.(Updates to add Deliveroo statement in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Trustpilot Steady in Debut as London IPO Raises $655 Million

    (Bloomberg) -- Danish consumer-review site Trustpilot Group Plc rose as much as 16% before trimming gains on its first trading day in London after its initial public offering raised 473 million pounds ($655 million), helping the City solidify its position as an attractive venue for continental companies after Brexit.The stock ended the session at 265 pence, in line with the initial public offering price, which was at the top end of an indicative price range. The IPO of the 44% stake gives the company a market value of 1.08 billion pounds, according to a statement Tuesday.Companies have now raised 5.2 billion pounds via IPOs in the U.K. this year, bringing the market closer to a record first-quarter showing, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Food-delivery startup Deliveroo Holdings Plc is also set to start trading in London before the month is up. Both deals have been boosted by surging demand for online services during lockdowns.The City’s IPO renaissance comes amid broad efforts to strengthen its position after leaving the European Union last year, with the U.K. considering proposed reforms to the listing rules to attract more high-growth companies. Trustpilot is the first issuer from the bloc to float in London after Brexit.Trustpilot’s backers raised almost 427 million pounds by selling 161 million existing shares in the IPO, while the company itself raised about 47 million pounds. The offering could increase to as much as 544 million pounds if an option to sell additional shares from existing investors is exercised in full.Investment firms including BlackRock Inc., FIL Investments International, Caledonia Investments Plc, Capital Research Global Investors, Adelphi Capital and Janus Henderson Group Plc agreed to buy a big chunk of the offering before Trustpilot began the sale.Trustpilot saw strong investor demand for its offering, with the IPO order book covered within about 90 minutes after it opened last week, according to terms seen by Bloomberg. The company also raised the total size of the offering by as much as 15 million shares on Friday.Trustpilot had hosted 120 million reviews by the end of 2020. It makes money by selling subscriptions to businesses, which can use consumer reviews in their marketing materials and directly engage with customers on the platform. Its revenue jumped 25% last year to $101.9 million, and its loss narrowed to $12.2 million from $22.7 million in 2019.Chief Executive Officer Peter Holten Muhlmann founded the company in 2007, and its shareholders include Seed Capital, Vitruvian Partners, Draper Esprit, Northzone, Index Ventures and Sunley House.Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are managing the offering, along with Berenberg and Danske Bank A/S.(Updates to add closing price.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The 5 worst things people are doing with stimulus checks, Suze Orman says

    There are absolutely some wrong ways to spend this money, says the personal finance expert

  • U.S. Stocks Slump as Oil Tumbles, Bonds Advance: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equities slipped, with companies that would benefit from an end to lockdowns faring the worst, amid concern that rising virus cases and new restrictions in Germany signal the global reopening will be delayed.The S&P 500 Index dipped and the small-cap Russell 2000 fell about 2% as beneficiaries of the reopening trade including Carnival Corp. and TripAdvisor Inc. declined. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 fared better. European shares slumped after Chancellor Angela Merkel put Germany into lockdown over Easter to try to defuse another wave of coronavirus infections.Canada’s loonie briefly pared losses after the central bank announced it is winding down its emergency liquidity programs as market functioning improves. The dollar strengthened, while the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield slid for a second day ahead of this week’s offerings, which include a seven-year note, a maturity that fared poorly in last month’s auction. Oil dropped below $60 a barrel on concern the market is oversupplied.While setbacks in the coronavirus fight are putting investors on the back foot, the stabilization in bond yields is providing some relief against fears that heavy U.S. spending could reignite inflation and force tighter central-bank policy. Investors also took stock of equity gains on the one-year anniversary of the S&P 500’s bear-market bottom. The gauge has surged about 75% since then.“When you consider how far we’ve come it is truly staggering,” said Chris Larkin, managing director of trading and investing product at E*Trade Financial. “The market today has some jitters as it considers what a return to normal means for easy money policies, fiscal support, and interest rates, but for any investor thinking we’re poised for a drop, it’s important to remember that the market is going through historically healthy growing pains and there is still a lot more recovery ahead of us.”These are some key events to watch this week:The U.S. Treasury holds auctions of two-, five- and seven-year debt.EIA crude oil inventory report on Wednesday.U.S. personal income and spending data on Friday.These are some of the main moves in financial markets:StocksThe S&P 500 Index fell 0.2% as of 2:10 p.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index decreased 0.2%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index decreased 0.8%.The MSCI Emerging Market Index fell 0.9%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index gained 0.5%.The euro fell 0.6% to $1.1857.The British pound sank 0.7% to $1.3763.The Japanese yen strengthened 0.1% to 108.74 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries fell six basis points to 1.64%.Germany’s 10-year yield dropped three basis points to -0.34%.Britain’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 0.76%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude declined 5.9% to $57.90 a barrel.Gold fell 0.6% to $1,728.03 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Pensions Giant Says Treasury Yields at 3% Will Change Everything

    (Bloomberg) -- If there’s one core view at the heart of the investment strategy at Australia’s biggest pension fund, it’s that yields still have a long way to rise.The exodus from Treasuries will continue until 10-year yields top out at 3% or so, which would be high enough to imperil economic growth and force the Federal Reserve to respond, according to Carl Astorri, head of asset allocation at AustralianSuper Pty., which manages A$210 billion ($161 billion). He has been further trimming government bonds and shifting equities toward so-called value stocks.“Bond yields rise until they break something, until they cause pain for borrowers,” he said. “At the moment, we’re assuming that we’re entering, at the very least, a standard expansion phase of the cycle and quite possibly a kind of overheat or a boom.”Yields on 10-year Treasuries surged more than 100 basis points in six months to hit 1.75% in the current rout, a level last seen more than a year ago, on fears a stronger recovery could fuel inflation and a pullback in central bank support. With governments around the globe still adding to trillions of dollars of stimulus to ride out the pandemic, one of the biggest questions for markets is when do yields climb to levels too tempting for investors to resist switching back toward bonds.Astorri, who worked at the Bank of England early in his career before joining the financial-services industry, reckons another 100 basis points or so may be needed before that tipping point is reached.He shifted AustralianSuper’s bond portfolio to an underweight position in late 2020, almost a year after he had boosted his holdings in a successful bet that the Reserve Bank of Australia would cut rates and buy bonds. The fund sold more bonds earlier this year, and they won’t look attractive again until 10-year Treasuries are above 2.5%, he said.Until then, the fund’s A$120 billion strong equities portfolio has been shifted toward value plays such as banks which are seen benefiting from reopening economies and booming housing markets. Astorri is riding the global rotation out of frothy tech names like Netflix Inc. that had surged as economies shuttered to control the pandemic.“It’s not the sweet spot of the cycle for equities, that’s earlier on and we’ve gone through that,” he said. “They can make further but volatile progress through earnings delivery.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Treasuries Set for Smooth Auctions Even as Caution Abounds

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasuries rallied as this week’s debt auctions kicked off, adding to confidence that the market can digest supply unscathed.The U.S. sold $60 billion two-year notes on Tuesday and received solid demand. This auction will be followed by offerings of five-year debt Wednesday and seven-year notes Thursday. Tuesday yields on seven-year Treasuries fell 5 basis points to about 1.3%, mirroring declines across the curve. It’s a far cry from price action in the run-up to last month’s disastrous sale, when yields were already up 14 basis points ahead of the auction deadline.Treasury yields are pulling back from pandemic-era highs seen last week, aided by renewed demand for havens amid turmoil in Turkey and extended lockdowns in Europe. That’s prompting some strategists to reconsider the extent of the selloff, helping shore up sentiment heading into this week’s sales.“Weak auctions are almost always overblown -- they simply tell you that at that time, on that day, there wasn’t as much demand as expected,” said Mike Riddell, portfolio manager at Allianz Global Investors. “You can’t read much into the seven-year auction disaster either, because this came at a time of near unprecedented rates volatility.”Read More: Treasury Strategists Weigh Fading the Selloff: Research RoundupFed CommentsTreasury’s 2-year note sale Tuesday came at a yield of 0.152%, matching that traded in the when-issued market just before bidding for the debt ended. Total bids amounted to 2.54 times the amount of debt offered, with this so-called bid-to-cover ratio above the 2.44 level of the February sale.Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the U.S. economic recovery has exceeded expectations, though it’s far from complete, in prepared testimony to the House Financial Services Committee. He and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen kicked off two days of congressional hearings Tuesday assessing the economic policy response to the Covid-19 crisis.The 10-year note yield remained lower as Powell and Yellen began to answer questions from committee members. The benchmark yield hovers at about 1.65%, down about 5 basis points on the day.“We might see some upward pressure on prices” over the course of this year,” Powell said. “Our best view, is that the effect on inflation will be neither particularly large nor persistent.”The outlook for the pace of consumer prices over the next decade as measured by the gap between inflation-linked and plain vanilla Treasuries held steady at about 2.32% following Powell’s comment in his views of the path of price pressures. The 10-year so-called breakeven rate has risen from as low last year as 0.47%.In forecasts released last week, Fed policy makers projected that the economy will grow 6.5% in 2021. It has also said it will keep short-term interest rates pinned near zero until the labor market has reached maximum employment and inflation has risen to 2%While Tuesday’s sale went without a hitch, Aberdeen Standard Investments money manager James Athey says its successors later this week may encounter more of a challenge.“Investor caution around Treasury supply events is likely to remain elevated,” Athey said. “The dovish stance of the Fed with respect to rate policy is somewhat supportive for shorter dated Treasuries, while their comfort with rising yields at the long end on top of rising growth and inflation expectations create a much less conducive environment for the belly.”Quarter-end rebalancing flows may also affect markets over the remainder of this month. Bank of America strategists warn that in light of the rally in equities and the sharp bond selloff, flows could be large and “out of equities into fixed income.”Seven-Year WeaknessPre-auction weakness set the tone for February’s seven-year sale, which saw the smallest bid-to-cover ratio on record. Allotment data released in March show foreign demand had plummeted to just 8%, the lowest since at least 2009. The equivalent for domestic investors fell to 49%, its lowest since May 2020.Contrary to the narrative that demand was already stalling, the six-month moving average of foreign interest had been in an uptrend, while the domestic measure was stable. That suggests the slump in buy orders may have been a one-off event, with investors probably spooked by the significant volatility on the day.A successful seven-year auction may signal the market is stabilizing after three months of rising yields, said Chris Iggo, chief investment officer of core investments at AXA Investment Managers.“If not, then the Fed has more to do in terms of messaging and it would add to the argument that 10-year benchmark yields will go through 2%,” he said.(Adds comments from Powell and BofA quarter-end analysis, 2-year note sale details.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • IRS says more stimulus checks on the way: But when will seniors, others on Social Security get COVID payments?

    When can Social Security recipients expect the third stimulus check? The IRS says more payments are on the way but no date has been announced for SSI.

  • What rising mortgage rates really mean for the housing market

    Mortgage rates may be on the rise, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the housing boom is about to go bust.

  • 'Bitcoin Winter' Could Last For Years After Price Hits $300,000: BTCC Exchange Founder

    Despite predicting that Bitcoin price will rise to $300,000 in the current bull market, Bobby Lee, founder of BTCC exchange, believes that crypto markets could spend years in decline after the market reaches its peak. What Happened: “Bitcoin bull market cycles come every four years and this is a big one,” said Lee who co-founded UK-based cryptocurrency exchange BTCC in an interview with CNBC earlier today. According to him, the market-leading cryptocurrency is likely to reach $100,000 this summer and may even reach $300,000 if historical cycles were to repeat. However, Lee isn’t so optimistic about Bitcoin’s price over a longer time horizon, and went on to state, “It could go down by quite a bit and that’s when the bubble bursts. In the bitcoin crypto industry, we call it ‘bitcoin winter’ and it can last from two to three years.” Why It Matters: Bitcoin was trading at $57,500 at the time of writing and reached as high as $61,000 earlier this month. Lee’s predictions of a crypto winter involve a 90% drop in value from whatever peak value the coin reaches. Some analysts have already forecast that the current bull market could be nearing its peak, raising concerns for those investors that hadn’t yet taken any profits. We are near the peak;-investors apeing into any sale with no research.- every sale making 50X plus- large cap ($500m) tokens gaining 50 % overnight. - everyone making money.- everyone believes this will last a few more months.The crash will come when we least expect it. — Ran Neuner (Non fungible) (@cryptomanran) March 21, 2021 “The crash will come when we least expect it,” said Ran Neuner, CEO of blockchain investment fund Onchain Capital. Not all investors share this hypothesis, however, as seen by Dan Held’s most recent predictions for Bitcoin's price. Held, who is the growth lead at cryptocurrency exchange Kraken, said that he believes the current market cycle is different than previous ones. “People aren't just in it for a speculative run anymore. People are buying it because they see Bitcoin's value,” he explained, suggesting that the digital asset could even reach $1 million by the end of this cycle. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCrypto Exchange Coinbase Postpones IPO To AprilBank Of America Calls Bitcoin 'Impractical,' And Crypto Community Has A Lot To Say About That© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • IRS: More $1,400 stimulus payments are coming — so check your mail

    Another wave of $1,400 stimulus payments rolling out this week --- and this time, many are coming as paper checks or pre-paid debit cards, the Internal Revenue Service announced Monday.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks With Massive Upside Ahead

    Does high risk mean high reward? Not necessarily, so say the pros on Wall Street. Specifically citing penny stocks, or stocks that trade for less than $5 per share, analysts advise caution as these names might still be in the early innings, or it could be that they face an uphill battle that is just too steep. Luring investors with their bargain price tags, these stocks might be up against overpowering headwinds or have weak fundamentals. However, analysts argue there are early-stage companies that reflect promising opportunities, with the low share prices meaning you get significantly more bang for your buck. What’s more, even what seems like minor share price appreciation can result in massive percentage gains. The bottom line? Not all risk is created equal. To this end, the pros recommend doing some due diligence before making an investment decision. Using TipRanks’ database, we pulled two penny stocks that have earned a “Strong Buy” consensus rating from the analyst community. Not to mention each offers up massive upside potential. Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY) We'll start with Oncolytics, a biotechnology company focused on the use of immunotherapy combinations as treatments for cancer. The company’s approach uses pelareorep, an immune-oncolytic virus, to deliver therapeutic agents that both directly target the tumor and activate the immune system’s natural defenses. Oncolytics is conducting its various research programs in partnership with several of the big names in biotech, including Pfizer, Merck, Roche, and Bristol-Myers Squibb. The company’s development pipeline is testing the compatibility of pelareorep in conjunction with the larger companies’ anti-cancer drugs. To date, pelareorep demonstrated positive results making early-stage breast cancer tumors more amenable to checkpoint inhibitor therapy. The data showed that pelareorep induced a robust anti-tumor immune response in some types of breast cancer. There are three ongoing clinical programs in place relating to breast cancer: The company's Phase 2 AWARE-1 study, combining pelareorep with Roche’s anti-PD-L1 mAb Tecentriq, is assessing the impact of the combination on early-stage breast cancer response rate and overall survival. Meanwhile, the BRACELET-1 Phase 2 study will evaluate efficacy of pelareorep in combination with Pfizer’s anti-PD-L1 mAb Bavencio in breast cancer. A third Phase 2 breast cancer trial, IRENE, will evaluate pelareorep's ability to improve outcomes in triple-negative breast cancer. The study is assessing pelareorep's safety and efficacy in combination with retifanlimab. ONCY strong pipeline and $3.01 share price have scored it substantial praise from the pros on Wall Street. H.C. Wainwright analyst Patrick Trucchio conducted a deep dive into Oncolytics, and concluded that the company offers a sound investment opportunity. “Oncolytics' lead compound, pelareorep (pela)… is on the cusp of demonstrating potential to upend the treatment paradigms of several cancers, in our view... We believe it is the studies being conducted in breast cancer (BrCa) that could generate substantial value for shareholders in 2021 and beyond,” Trucchio opined. The analyst added, "Since the approval of the first OV T-VEC in 2015, there have been at least eight licensing or acquisition deal announcements, including the $394M acquisition of Viralytics by Merck in February 2018 and the €210M acquisition of ViraTherapeutics by Boehringer Ingelheim in September 2018. Oncolytics has collaboration, supply agreements, and combination arrangements with many major biopharmaceutical companies and organizations involved in cancer research... Positive data readouts in any or all of the plethora of combination trials underway with pela and ICI could catalyze a much higher valuation than the recent M&A, in our view." To this end, Trucchio rates ONCY a Buy, and his $15 price target implies a robust one-year upside potential of ~397%. (To watch Trucchio’s track record, click here) Turning now to the rest of the Street, other analysts are on the same page. With 5 Buys and no Holds or Sells, the word on the Street is that ONCY is a Strong Buy. Given its $8.51 average price target, upside of ~182% could be in store for investors. (See ONCY stock analysis on TipRanks) Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS) Sticking with the biotech sector, let’s take a look at Xeris Pharmaceuticals. This company has one important advantage over many of its peers: it has a drug on the market, approved for use. Gvoke, its self-administered glucagon injection device, was approved by the FDA in September 2019 for use by adults and kids suffering severe low blood sugar (hypoglycemia) due to diabetes. The product has been generating revenues for Xeris for the past 5 quarters, and in 2H20 those revenues began to ramp up. In the company’s most recent quarterly report, for 4Q20, Xeris showed an 11% sequential increase in Gvoke prescriptions and quarterly sales of $7.1 million; full-year sales of the self-injection device totaled $20.2 million. The company also received, in December 2020, a positive opinion from the European Medicine Agency on Oglou, the room-stable liquid glucagon used in Gvoke, as well as European Commission authorization for marketing starting in February 2021. Xeris is targeting 4Q21 to launch Oglou in the European Union. The company is not resting on its Gvoke laurels. It has an active development pipeline, with several additional self-administered glucagon devices, as well as additional drug candidates in development for the treatment of diabetes and epilepsy. Analyst Difei Yang, writing from Mizuho, sees Gvoke as the key to Xeris’ path forward. “Gvoke continued to gain market share in the quarter (we estimate recent weekly share at ~16%) from legacy glucagon kits, but we note that the total glucagon market growth rate has stagnated as a result of Covid-19. We forecast a re-acceleration of the glucagon market in 2H21 as Covid-19 abates, and expect Gvoke fundamentals to improve when the market growth rate picks up,” Yang wrote. Along with those comments, the analyst put a Buy rating on XERS shares, and a $14 price target that indicates room for 225% growth over the coming year. (To watch Yang’s track record, click here) This is another stock that Wall Street likes, as shown by the unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating derived from 3 recent positive reviews. Xeris shares are selling for $4.30 right now, and their $10.67 average price target implies an upside of ~148% in 2021. (See XERS stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for penny stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Joe Biden Wants to Raise Taxes. What It Would Mean for the Stock Market.

    Investors seem to have ignored the possibility of higher corporate taxes under the Joe Biden administration, yet the impact would be far from minimal.

  • NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – New Secondary Lower Top .7270, Next Target Area .7099 – .7096

    The direction of the NZD/USD on Monday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the main Fibonacci level at .7180.

  • A revolutionary ‘gray army’ of older workers is fighting our youth-obsessed culture — and we’ll all benefit if they win

    Ageism is society’s last acceptable “ism” — but there’s cause for optimism. Older Americans are beginning to rebel against a youth-obsessed culture. Across the U.S., older employees are prodding their organizations to promote age diversity with the same initiative and interest awarded to gender, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation and disability.

  • Lira and Turkish stocks collapse after Erdogan fires central bank chief, as European airline stocks drop

    Turkey's currency and stocks collapsed after the abrupt termination of its central bank head, a move that led investors to take a cautious stance toward risky assets on Monday.

  • ‘I feel un-American’: I was broke in my 20s, and live in fear of debt. My wife wants to upgrade our home and life. What do I do?

    ‘During my 20s, I was broke. I bought my first house and lived alone, stretched to my limits. I had three maxed-out credit cards and lived paycheck to paycheck.’

  • The new COVID relief bill has slashed Obamacare health-insurance premiums for early retirees

    The "subsidy cliff" for the Affordable Care Act's premiums disappears -- temporarily -- under the newest COVID relief law.

  • 'Wolf Of Wall Street' Says He Was Wrong About Bitcoin, Predicts Price Will Reach $100K

    Jordan Belfort, former head of the now-defunct brokerage Stratton Oakmont, believes he took the wrong position on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). What Happened: In a recent interview with Fortune, the investor admitted to being wrong about Bitcoin back in 2017 when he appeared on national television to state his beliefs that it would crash. "I was right then, but I also thought Bitcoin would go away forever. It was hard to sell and easy to buy, all the things that make for manipulation," said Belfort, explaining that he thought regulators would outlaw the flagship cryptocurrency. "Bitcoin looked like the perfect storm for money laundering," he said, adding, "I thought that Bitcoin accounts in Switzerland and the Caymans would be exposed. I thought Bitcoin would initially take hold, then be regulated out of business." Belfort now believes that Bitcoin’s price has plenty of room to run and predicts that the price will continue to rise by 80%, all theway to $100,000. Why It Matters: Belfort’s reasoning as to why the coin still has the potential to rise to such a high value comes down to “pure supply and demand.” According to him, “people are spoiled by Bitcoin” because it has a fixed and finite supply. In his view, this gives the digital asset an advantage over equities because while an infinite number of shares can be issued, Bitcoin is free from the distortion of effectively printing more corporate currency. Belfort also stated that Bitcoin has a much bigger base of buyers than ever before – something that many market proponents believe acts as a legitimizing factor to cryptocurrencies as an asset class. Price Action: Bitcoin was trading at $56,308 at the time of writing, up 0.38% in the past 24-hours. The market-leading cryptocurrency touched an all-time high of $61,519 earlier this month. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga'Bitcoin Winter' Could Last For Years After Price Hits 0,000: BTCC Exchange FounderCrypto Exchange Coinbase Postpones IPO To April© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.