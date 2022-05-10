U.S. markets close in 3 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,974.29
    -16.95 (-0.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,999.95
    -245.75 (-0.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,634.06
    +10.81 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,744.65
    -17.43 (-0.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.25
    -2.84 (-2.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.20
    -16.40 (-0.88%)
     

  • Silver

    21.56
    -0.26 (-1.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0544
    -0.0017 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9500
    -0.1290 (-4.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2322
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1170
    -0.2460 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,295.33
    -1,187.62 (-3.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    729.98
    +12.78 (+1.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,243.22
    +26.64 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,167.10
    -152.24 (-0.58%)
     

Sencrop predicts weather conditions at a microclimate level for farmers

Romain Dillet
·2 min read

French startup Sencrop just raised an $18 million Series B funding round led by JVP. The company helps farmers mitigate all sorts of risks, from extreme weather events to diseases that affect various crops. It is both a hardware and software play with a forecasting service that you can access through a subscription product.

Weather forecasting is a complicated industry as it requires a ton of data to create an accurate forecasting model. That’s why Sencrop is drawing inspiration from Netatmo or Waze and betting on crowdsourcing to improve its service.

Sencrop customers can buy their own connected stations to measure temperature, humidity, rainfall, wind speed and sunlight. These weather stations all contribute to Sencrop’s real-time data.

And it’s been working well as the company has already sold over 20,000 weather stations. In France, there’s one weather station per 20 square kilometers on average. The company operates in 20 countries and has office in France, the Netherlands, the U.K., Germany, Spain and Italy.

Customers can see current weather conditions and export historical data. But they can also move around the map, set up alerts and select between multiple forecasting models to prepare for the next few days and anticipate agronomic risks. Sencrop can help you when it comes to water stress and irrigation management as well. There are multiple subscription levels that let you access more features.

Sencrop also provides multiple integrations with Decision Support Tools, such as Rimpro, VitiMeteo, fruitweb, 360 viti and Idroplan. This metric-driven way of growing fruits, cereals or vines should lead to better productivity and an improvement on the bottom line.

In addition to JVP, other investors in today’s round include EIT Food, Stellar Impact, IRD Management and some of the company’s existing shareholders, such as Bpifrance, Demeter IM and NCI Waterstart.

“Sencrop’s mission is to democratize precision farming and reduce crop risks for farmers”, Sencrop co-founder and General Manager Martin Ducroquet said in a statement. “We have developed a unique microclimate technology which today allows more than 20,000 professionals — farmers, winegrowers, fruit growers, etc. — to access ultra-precise and ultra-local information for better daily monitoring of their crops and the risks on their plots.”

Up next, the company wants to accelerate its international expansion, starting with North America.

Recommended Stories

  • Texas shatters heat record as temperature reaches 112F

    Much of the central US will feel the heat as the week continues

  • 2 barges break free in flooding, float down the Potomac

    2 barges break free in flooding, float down the Potomac

  • Spring Snow Blankets Northern California Mountains

    Snowplows cleared roads as spring snow blanketed California’s Siskiyou County on Monday, May 9.Siskiyou County Government posted this video which shows the snowy scene along Interstate 5 in Weed.The National Weather Service said mountain snow showers were expected to continue on Tuesday. Credit: Siskiyou County Government via Storyful

  • F1 Miami Grand Prix scores more U.S. viewers 18-49 than NASCAR race at Darlington

    NASCAR still had more viewers overall but the inroads F1 has made with young adults in recent years are abundantly clear.

  • Ashley Graham strips down for latest shoot: 'I don't think I've ever been naked on a billboard before'

    The mother of three posed nude for Spanx.

  • Dramatic footage shows enormous bridge crumbling amid raging floodwaters

    Pakistan and neighboring India have been sweltering amid an intense heat wave that has led to weeks of dangerous air quality and rampaging wildfires. Now, the early-season heat is to blame for causing the rapid melt of the Shishper Glacier in northern Pakistan, which led to destructive flooding downstream. The Hassanabad Bridge in Pakistan's Hunza Valley was completely destroyed on Saturday as the melting glacier sent torrents of water coursing through area streams in a phenomenon known as a gla

  • Atlantic storm has potential to turn into subtropical system off NC coast

    The same storm that gave our area severe weather Friday is now stuck in the Atlantic.

  • May heat wave to send AccuWeather RealFeel temperatures up to 100 as far north as Iowa

    April and the first few days of May brought a seemingly endless barrage of storms and waves of cold air that had many residents of the central and eastern United States wondering when Old Man Winter would finally depart. According to AccuWeather meteorologists, a change in the weather pattern has finally arrived, but it will feel more like summer than spring. Scorching heat that has already been in place for several days in Texas is coming to the Midwest and northern tier of the northeastern Uni

  • Disaster emergency declared amid ice jam flooding in Alaska

    An ice jam about 10 miles down the Tanana River in Alaska has caused flooding in the village of Manley Hot Springs, which is located west of Fairbanks. A flood warning was issued by the National Weather Service Saturday as the ice jam formed on the river. Water continued to rise as ice flowed up through the slough bank, flooding the village. Floodwaters at the village had risen to about 1 foot deep, according to KTUU. Power was shut off at Manley Hot Springs amid the flooding. NWS staff flew ove

  • Bad news for some Canadians: La Niña defies odds to continue this summer

    La Niña defies all odds by refusing to dissipate as expected, which may have major implications for Canada during the above-average hurricane season that is predicted.

  • 23ABC Weather for Monday, May 9, 2022

    Today's Bakersfield and Kern County weather for Monday, May 9, 2022, brought to you by 23ABC's Kallyn Hobmann.

  • Still a chance the system parked off coast could become named storm

    A large storm that will remain stalled just off the Atlantic coast into Wednesday will continue to create stiff winds and rough surf, prior to turning westward later this week, when it will deliver downpours in the Southeast. This storm, which brought tornadoes and flooding rain to the mid-Atlantic and central Appalachians last week, could even become the very first subtropical depression or named system of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. On Tuesday,

  • Next Weather: WBZ midday forecast for May 9

    Sarah Wroblewski has your latest weather forecast.

  • These charts warn the Dow’s new lower low won’t be the lowest

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average’s selloff on Monday puts it on track to make it unanimous: All of the Big 3 market indexes have now produced the bearish pattern of lower lows and lower highs, suggesting the stock market may now officially be in a downtrend.

  • China’s Export Growth Weakens to 2020 Low as Lockdowns Bite

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergPhilippines Election: Marcos Jr. Widens Lead in Vote CountU.S. Futures Signal Equity Plunge; Dollar Jumps: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsUkraine Latest: Japan to Phase Out Russian Oil; Crude SwingsChina’s exports and imports struggled in April as worsening Covid o

  • Gold books worst day in a week as traders pick dollar as haven for Fed rate hike cycle

    Gold futures end lower Monday, recording the worst daily drop in a week, as investors choose the greenback over the yellow metal as the safe place to hide while the Federal Reserve ratchets up interest rates.

  • Bitcoin Is Proving It Isn’t Gold 2.0 as It’s Moving in Same Direction as Stocks

    Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, is worth about half its peak value at around $34,000. It has lost a quarter of its value this year, compared with a 22% drop in the Nasdaq.

  • Is AMD Stock A Buy Or Sell After Chipmaker's First-Quarter Report?

    Advanced Micro Devices stock has risen on expectations for continued market share gains in processors for PCs and servers. After a pullback in its shares, is AMD stock a buy right now?

  • Travel Stocks: More Hotel Giants Beat As Market Frets Over Inflation, China

    Hyatt and Choice Hotels reported Q1 earnings Tuesday, as travel stocks run up against inflation and a market sell-off.

  • Leasing giant AerCap says Boeing will 'bounce back'

    DUBLIN (Reuters) -The head of the world's largest aircraft leasing company threw his weight behind Boeing on Monday and said the jetmaker would overcome a spate of industrial and certification problems. "Clearly Boeing has got its own issues, but Boeing is a tremendous company that's helped build the world for the last 100 years and I would never write them off, they still build great airplanes," said Kelly, whose firm is one of Boeing's largest customers. Shares of Boeing fell to a nearly 1-1/2 year low last week after the U.S. planemaker posted a quarterly loss, unveiled $2.7 billion in charges and added costs and expressed doubts over hitting 737 MAX delivery targets.