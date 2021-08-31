U.S. markets close in 5 hours 25 minutes

Sendero Elevates Two Executives to Partner

·2 min read

<p>Tara Maxwell and Amaury de Barros Conti are the seventh and eighth partners for the firm</p>

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sendero Wealth Management, a private, partner-led wealth management firm in San Antonio announces two new partners — Tara D. Maxwell and Amaury de Barros Conti — to its holding company, Sendero Partners.

Tara Maxwell
"Tara and Amaury are integral to the success of Sendero, and I am pleased to name them as our newest partners," CEO Elizabeth Flavin Crawford said. "Amaury is a disciplined investment strategist who brings a wide range of experience in investment management. Tara brings expertise, energy, and passion for people in developing Sendero's human capital strategies, while creating a meaningful impact to the clients we serve.

"Sendero is committed to ensuring our long-term growth with a thoughtful succession planning process as we continue to invite highly talented and experienced individuals to our company and leadership team," Crawford said.

Tara joined Sendero in 2008 and is Vice President with over twenty years of experience in the investment management industry. Tara is co-founder of Sendero's Family Legacy group which facilitates meaningful conversations to discover and define the values of a family and help communicate between generations.

"I am honored to be named as partner and have always felt a sense of ownership in the work I have done with Sendero and the legacy of our clients," Tara said.

Amaury joined Sendero in 2012 and is Vice President overseeing research and strategy for the firm. He leads the investment committee, research team and portfolio management group and is responsible for idea generation, researching and implementing new and existing investment strategies, asset allocation, and due diligence.

"As an independent wealth management firm, I look forward to joining the partnership group and to continue to deliver world-class, tailored services to our clients," Amaury said.

About Sendero Wealth Management
Sendero Wealth Management (Sendero) is a private wealth management firm in San Antonio serving clients with investable assets of $1 million and above. As an established partner-led firm, Sendero has built its legacy on the core values of trust, honor, respect, service, and family. Highly valued clients include multigenerational families, entrepreneurs, business professionals, select institutions and charitable organizations. The team is comprised of strategists and global financial experts with diverse and complimentary backgrounds. They deliver high-touch service and educate clients while building, implementing, and managing wealth solutions.

For more information about Sendero, please visit www.sendero.com.

References to "Sendero" and "Sendero Partners" are references to Sendero Wealth Management, LLC, a registered investment adviser, and its affiliated entities Sendero Family Enterprise, LLC and Sendero Partners, LLC.

CONTACT:
Sean Wood
sean@three8communications.com
(210) 788 – 6207

Amaury de Barros Conti
Sendero Wealth Management and Sendero Family Enterprise (PRNewsfoto/Sendero Wealth Management)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sendero-elevates-two-executives-to-partner-301365606.html

SOURCE Sendero Wealth Management

