Sendinblue Announces Laure Rudelle Arnaud as its First Chief People and Impact Officer

Rudelle Arnaud will oversee Sendinblue’s talent management, employer brand, and social and environmental strategy

SEATTLE, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sendinblue , the leading all-in-one digital marketing platform for small to medium-sized businesses, is pleased to announce the appointment of Laure Rudelle Arnaud as Chief People and Impact Officer. In this newly created role, Rudelle Arnaud will oversee the company’s talent management, employer brand, competitive benefits, and social and environmental strategy, while reinforcing Sendinblue’s role as a top technology company that prioritizes employee development and workplace culture.



“I am thrilled to join Sendinblue to continue building out the employee journey as it relates to talent development and societal impact,” said Rudelle Arnaud, Chief People and Impact Officer at Sendinblue. “Over the last 12 years, the Sendinblue team has created a strong sense of employee belonging, and I look forward to showcasing a flexible workplace model that prioritizes mental health and well-being, and fosters the next generation of leaders, which is critical to attract top talent and new customers.”

Rudelle Arnaud has 15 years of human resources, strategy consulting and public affairs experience. Most recently, she was the Head of People for NFT startup, LaCollection.io, and previously, she was SVP of Human Resources for HQ & Group Executives for Sodexo, a food services and facilities management company. Under her watch at Sodexo, Rudelle Arnaud deployed comprehensive leadership development programs for high-potential and C-level employees, and launched global diversity and inclusion initiatives for its employees.

“We’re excited for Laure to oversee HR and company engagement, and build a top-notch global team, while weaving more diversity and inclusion initiatives into our mission and vision,” said Armand Thiberge, founder and CEO of Sendinblue. “As we continue to expand, Laure’s professional track record is invaluable to our organization, and she’s already proven to take concrete action to showcase Sendinblue’s commitment to equal opportunity in the tech industry.”

Rudelle Arnaud has been instrumental in Sendinblue’s move to sign a parity agreement in France, which promises to accelerate gender equality among startups. Sendinblue is one of 69 companies that has committed to increase the threshold of women on boards of directors to 20 percent, drive internal education sessions to combat discrimination, and publish job descriptions that are amenable to both men and women.

“Laure’s experience and character are exactly what we were looking for in a CPIO that will take the helm of Sendinblue’s employee management and impact strategy,” added Steffen Schebesta, CEO of North America and VP of Corporate Development at Sendinblue. “Laure will play a crucial role as we look to round out our C-suite amid our rapid growth in North America, our fastest-growing market. It’s an exciting time for all of us.”

In addition to hiring a new CPIO, Sendinblue recently hired a new Chief Operating Officer, and has acquired four companies in the last eight months, which have expanded the company’s digital marketing and e-commerce offerings for SMBs, all of which have contributed to Sendinblue’s rapid growth trajectory. Sendinblue is also expanding its company footprint, seeking talent to fill more than 60 roles .

Rudelle Arnaud holds three Master’s degrees in Management/Strategy, Public Administration and Philosophy, from ESSEC Business School, Sciences Po and Université Paris Nanterre, and will be based at Sendinblue’s headquarters in Paris, France.

About Sendinblue

Sendinblue is the only all-in-one digital marketing platform empowering B2B and B2C businesses, e-commerce sellers and agencies to build customer relationships through end-to-end digital marketing campaigns, transactional messaging, and marketing automation. Unlike other marketing solutions built for enterprise-level budgets and expertise, Sendinblue tailors its all-in-one suite to suit the marketing needs of growing SMBs in tough markets. Sendinblue was founded in 2012 by Armand Thiberge with a mission to make the most effective marketing channels accessible to all businesses. Headquartered in Paris with offices in Seattle, Berlin, Bangalore, Sofia, Noida, and Toronto, Sendinblue supports more than 300,000 active users across 180 countries.

