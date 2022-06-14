U.S. markets open in 5 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,794.50
    +44.00 (+1.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,809.00
    +282.00 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,457.00
    +160.50 (+1.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,734.80
    +19.10 (+1.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    121.99
    +1.06 (+0.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,829.90
    -1.90 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    21.25
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0471
    +0.0060 (+0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3660
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.70
    +4.95 (+17.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2174
    +0.0039 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.3250
    -0.0810 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,769.80
    -2,017.14 (-8.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    483.06
    -58.82 (-10.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,245.30
    +39.49 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,629.86
    -357.54 (-1.32%)
     

Sendinblue Announces Laure Rudelle Arnaud as its First Chief People and Impact Officer

Sendinblue
·3 min read
Sendinblue
Sendinblue

Rudelle Arnaud will oversee Sendinblue’s talent management, employer brand, and social and environmental strategy

SEATTLE, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sendinblue, the leading all-in-one digital marketing platform for small to medium-sized businesses, is pleased to announce the appointment of Laure Rudelle Arnaud as Chief People and Impact Officer. In this newly created role, Rudelle Arnaud will oversee the company’s talent management, employer brand, competitive benefits, and social and environmental strategy, while reinforcing Sendinblue’s role as a top technology company that prioritizes employee development and workplace culture.

“I am thrilled to join Sendinblue to continue building out the employee journey as it relates to talent development and societal impact,” said Rudelle Arnaud, Chief People and Impact Officer at Sendinblue. “Over the last 12 years, the Sendinblue team has created a strong sense of employee belonging, and I look forward to showcasing a flexible workplace model that prioritizes mental health and well-being, and fosters the next generation of leaders, which is critical to attract top talent and new customers.”

Rudelle Arnaud has 15 years of human resources, strategy consulting and public affairs experience. Most recently, she was the Head of People for NFT startup, LaCollection.io, and previously, she was SVP of Human Resources for HQ & Group Executives for Sodexo, a food services and facilities management company. Under her watch at Sodexo, Rudelle Arnaud deployed comprehensive leadership development programs for high-potential and C-level employees, and launched global diversity and inclusion initiatives for its employees.

“We’re excited for Laure to oversee HR and company engagement, and build a top-notch global team, while weaving more diversity and inclusion initiatives into our mission and vision,” said Armand Thiberge, founder and CEO of Sendinblue. “As we continue to expand, Laure’s professional track record is invaluable to our organization, and she’s already proven to take concrete action to showcase Sendinblue’s commitment to equal opportunity in the tech industry.”

Rudelle Arnaud has been instrumental in Sendinblue’s move to sign a parity agreement in France, which promises to accelerate gender equality among startups. Sendinblue is one of 69 companies that has committed to increase the threshold of women on boards of directors to 20 percent, drive internal education sessions to combat discrimination, and publish job descriptions that are amenable to both men and women.

“Laure’s experience and character are exactly what we were looking for in a CPIO that will take the helm of Sendinblue’s employee management and impact strategy,” added Steffen Schebesta, CEO of North America and VP of Corporate Development at Sendinblue. “Laure will play a crucial role as we look to round out our C-suite amid our rapid growth in North America, our fastest-growing market. It’s an exciting time for all of us.”

In addition to hiring a new CPIO, Sendinblue recently hired a new Chief Operating Officer, and has acquired four companies in the last eight months, which have expanded the company’s digital marketing and e-commerce offerings for SMBs, all of which have contributed to Sendinblue’s rapid growth trajectory. Sendinblue is also expanding its company footprint, seeking talent to fill more than 60 roles.

Rudelle Arnaud holds three Master’s degrees in Management/Strategy, Public Administration and Philosophy, from ESSEC Business School, Sciences Po and Université Paris Nanterre, and will be based at Sendinblue’s headquarters in Paris, France.

About Sendinblue
Sendinblue is the only all-in-one digital marketing platform empowering B2B and B2C businesses, e-commerce sellers and agencies to build customer relationships through end-to-end digital marketing campaigns, transactional messaging, and marketing automation. Unlike other marketing solutions built for enterprise-level budgets and expertise, Sendinblue tailors its all-in-one suite to suit the marketing needs of growing SMBs in tough markets. Sendinblue was founded in 2012 by Armand Thiberge with a mission to make the most effective marketing channels accessible to all businesses. Headquartered in Paris with offices in Seattle, Berlin, Bangalore, Sofia, Noida, and Toronto, Sendinblue supports more than 300,000 active users across 180 countries.

Media Contact

Lauren Burge

Head of Media Strategy & Senior Account Manager, Karbo Communications

sendinblue@karbocom.com



Recommended Stories

  • Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel is one of the best stock watchers alive. He says the S&P 500 is already pricing in a recession and bear market

    “I think we’re pricing in a mild recession…I’m not saying how severe the recession actually will be,” Wharton’s Jeremy Siegel said, adding that dividend stocks may begin to look attractive for investors even as rates rise.

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) in March, after inflation hit a 40-year high for the first time this year, advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bit

  • How Long Does the Average Bear Market Last?

    S&P 500 entered bear market country on June 13, down 21% from its high on Jan. 3, while Nasdaq has been in a bear market since March 2022.

  • Coinbase and Billionaire Saylor Swept Up in Bitcoin Crash

    Bitcoin prices are moving to their lowest levels since 2020. Economist Adam Schiff, one of the biggest critics of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, predicts that the most popular digital currency will drop at least as low as $20,000. Bitcoin alone represents a bit more than 45% of the crypto market, according to data firm CoinGecko.

  • Oracle stock jumps after fourth-quarter earnings beat

    Oracle shares are moving higher after the company beat on both the top and bottom lines for its fourth quarter.

  • The Stock Market Is Getting Crushed. How Much More It Could Fall.

    The S&P 500 is showing clear signs of weakness that have it on a path for more losses—even to 3250, chart watchers say.

  • The Bear Market Is Officially Here. What Comes Next, According to History.

    Things will probably get worse before they get better. But in the past, the S&P 500 rose 17% on average in the year after a bear market.

  • Cathie Wood's ARKK tests pandemic low as market sell-off batters fund

    A meltdown across equity and cryptocurrency markets Monday is dragging Cathie Wood’s flagship Ark Invest down hard.

  • 'Never say never': Wall Street contemplates a shock decision from the Fed

    Betting markets and some Wall Street firms are now predicting a larger-than-expected bump in short-term interest rates, expectations are Powell will stick to his communicated strategy of raising rates by 0.50% this week.

  • ‘Liquidation panic’ has taken over the stock, bond and crypto markets — and this may be the beginning of the end

    The U.S. stock market is experiencing a liquidation panic where everything is getting sold. Analysis from Rob Hanna of Quantifiable Edges suggests a rare Inverse Zweig Breadth Thrust (ZBT). Notwithstanding the fact that negative ZBTs were not part of Marty Zweig’s work as detailed in his book, “Winning on Wall Street,” this study is nearing “torturing the data until it talks” territory.

  • Goldman Sachs Likes These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks for Triple-Digit Upside

    Stocks are down, that’s a given in almost any corner of the market, with - broadly speaking - only the energy sector and some outliers providing investors with any cheer in 2022. When will the tide turn? That’s anyone’s guess, but until it does, investors will need to hang tight and hope the cloudy macro picture clears eventually. However, that does not mean opportunities have completely dried up; the nice thing about the market-wide pullback is that some names have retreated to such an extent,

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks With 9% Yield; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’

    Inflation data dominated the market news at the end of last week, and rightly so. The May print, of 8.6% annualized gains in the consumer price index, marked a sharp reversal from the modest decline seen in April, and a new ‘highest level in 40 years’ data point. It reignited worries that the rosy projections – of a transient inflation, or of lower rates by early next year – are unlikely to reach fruition. Even though unemployment is low and wages are up, the declines in real earnings and the GD

  • As tech melts down, a truth remains: Semiconductors are eating the world

    When tech, and more specifically semiconductor companies, grow, GDP grows. While forecasts vary, McKinsey places the semiconductor industry’s growth to become a trillion-dollar industry by 2030 based on what the consulting firm estimated to be 6% to 8% annual growth and around 2% annual price growth — all depending on the return of balance in supply and demand.

  • Market Rout Evokes Memories of Trading Before Lehman Blowup

    (Bloomberg) -- Quincy Krosby couldn’t wait for Monday’s trading session to be over.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Risk GrowsFive Things Google’s AI Bot Wrote That Convinced Engineer It Was Sentient“I was glued to the screen,” LPL Financial’s chief equity strategist sa

  • Dow Jones Futures: What To Do After Today's Stock Market Plunge; Fed Meeting, Key Inflation Report Next

    Dow Jones futures were higher following Monday's stock market plunge. Another pivotal inflation report is due out Tuesday.

  • Down More Than 50%: Wells Fargo Sees an Appealing Entry Point in These 2 Stocks

    It’s difficult to put a positive spin on the current state of the stock market. While 2022’s action has seen moments of relief, for the most part, the trend has been resolutely downbeat, as reflected in the main indexes’ performances. All are down by at least double-digits; the tech-heavy NASDAQ’s 27% drop has been the most acute, while the S&P 500 has often flirted dangerously close to bear market territory. That said, while it’s hard to watch any owned stock sink to the bottom, the upside to t

  • Sell-Everything Markets Are Serving Up Healthier Doses of Panic

    (Bloomberg) -- With stocks, bonds and crypto plummeting, inflation out of control and months of Federal Reserve tightening to come, it’s starting to feel like everything that can go wrong in financial markets is. Panic is in the air. For traders looking for a silver lining, that’s about the best that can be said.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion

  • Is There Now An Opportunity In Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)?

    Ford Motor Company ( NYSE:F ) received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last...

  • Is Nvidia Stock A Buy? Chip Giant NVDA Ties Light Outlook To China Lockdowns, Russia-Ukraine war

    Nvidia GPUs power self-driving cars and cloud gaming, with the chip giant also expanding fast in the metaverse. Is Nvidia stock a buy or sell?

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Intel Stock?

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) was once considered a reliable blue chip stalwart for long-term investors. As the world's largest producer of PC and data center CPUs, Intel had a strong brand, a captive market, and a wide moat. Has Intel become an undervalued income play at these levels, or is it too late to buy its beaten-down shares?