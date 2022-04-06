U.S. markets close in 2 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,473.19
    -51.93 (-1.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,446.18
    -195.00 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,862.04
    -342.13 (-2.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,015.77
    -30.27 (-1.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.69
    -3.27 (-3.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,925.00
    -2.50 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    24.48
    -0.06 (-0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0908
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6030
    +0.0470 (+1.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3073
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.7820
    +0.1920 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,702.34
    -2,275.04 (-4.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,015.34
    -41.01 (-3.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,587.70
    -26.02 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,350.30
    -437.68 (-1.58%)
     

Seneca receives federal funding to establish research centre in artificial intelligence

·2 min read

Grant will help industry partners develop AI-powered business solutions through applied research

TORONTO, April 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Seneca has received $641,800 from the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC) to support applied research on artificial intelligence (AI) technologies that are critical to maintaining a strong Canadian economy.

Seneca College Logo (CNW Group/Seneca College)
Seneca College Logo (CNW Group/Seneca College)

The grant will help establish the Centre for Innovation in Artificial Intelligence Technologies (CIAIT), where Seneca researchers will collaborate with industry partners to find AI solutions in sectors ranging from advanced manufacturing and commerce to creative media and finance.

"Seneca is grateful for this NSERC funding, which will allow for more applied research that accelerates the adoption of AI-powered solutions for small- and medium-sized Canadian enterprises," said Ben Rogers, Dean, Seneca Innovation. "These projects also offer students with invaluable experiential learning opportunities and connections to potential employers."

CIAIT research conducted by Seneca's data scientists will focus on business decision support, content analysis and management and cybersecurity. Examples of real-world applications include live transcription through speech modeling, predictive analytics to optimize battery systems, project performance management through machine learning and document classification using AI.

"This additional support from the Government of Canada is a testament to the value of colleges, CEGEPs and polytechnics and how they contribute to Canadian innovation – from exceptional applied research expertise and training experience, to outstanding facilities and equipment, said Alejandro Adem, President, NSERC. "On behalf of the tri-agencies, congratulations to the successful colleges who will benefit from this special investment that will help their students, local businesses and communities thrive."

About Seneca:

Seneca is taking on the great challenges of our time – rebuilding the economy, equity and sustainability – while navigating through the pandemic safely. We're delivering great polytechnic education that combines rigorous academics with practical training. From health care to technology, business to creative arts, community services to arts and sciences, we help students get ready to make their mark in the world. We're #SenecaProud of our expert faculty, excellent staff and outstanding facilities. We have deep connections with industry and offer thousands of co-op and work placements to get our graduates job-ready. Full-time or part-time, in-person or online, students choose the option that suits them. Learn more: senecacollege.ca

Seneca has received federal funding to establish a research centre in artificial intelligence. (CNW Group/Seneca College)
Seneca has received federal funding to establish a research centre in artificial intelligence. (CNW Group/Seneca College)

SOURCE Seneca College

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/06/c2274.html

Recommended Stories

  • Millennials have solved the retirement crisis

    It looks like millennials have totally solved the retirement crisis. A new survey of 4,000 people by Investopedia found that more millennials own cryptocurrencies than own stocks. More millennials told the survey they were planning to rely on cryptocurrencies in retirement than said they were planning to rely on mere “savings.”

  • I’m 41, and my partner is 50. We have $800,000 in retirement savings and make $250,000. We want to retire ASAP but know our money won’t last. What can we do?

    You are certainly far from alone in wanting to retire as soon as you can but not knowing when it would be appropriate, or how much money is enough. Don’t get me wrong: $800,000 in retirement accounts plus the $400,000 in nonretirement assets is a lot of money, but not if you need that money to last for both of your lifetimes. Ask yourselves what exactly it is you want to do in retirement, or why it is you want to retire right now.

  • Good riddance to work from home, Google’s former CEO says

    CEO for a decade, former Googler Eric Schmidt says in-person work is essential to success and learning management skills. His former HR chief says the return to office is a "boil the frog method."

  • Activision workers walk out over lifting of vaccine mandate. It 'came as a shock to everybody.'

    Activision Blizzard workers protest end of vaccine mandate

  • Frontier, JetBlue stocks dip on potential bidding war over Spirit Airlines

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss stock dips for Frontier and JetBlue over the bid to acquire Spirit Airlines.

  • Wells Fargo opts for hybrid schedules as Bank of America, Apple and others find themselves in return-to-office crossfire

    An employee rebellion appears to be underway over return-to-office policies at some of the nation's most prominent companies.

  • Applebee’s executive’s email sparks mass resignation: ‘It tipped everyone over the edge’

    ‘This was kind of a straw that broke the camel’s back situation where everyone was feeling unappreciated,’ bartender says

  • Bargain Hunting: 2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

    If you're looking to build wealth, the stock market is a great place to put your money. In fact, the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF is up 330% over the last 15 years, crushing the 68% return of the Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. In terms of web traffic, Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) is the fourth most popular online marketplace in the United States, and the eighth most popular e-commerce retailer worldwide.

  • Wells Fargo to Pay $32.5 Million to Settle Lawsuit Over Its 401(k) Plan

    The payout to a large class of employees would settle allegations that Wells Fargo breached its fiduciary duty by favoring its own funds in the company retirement plan.

  • Why U.S. motorists suspect price gouging at the pump — and how much service stations actually profit from a gallon of gas

    A House panel will hold a hearing this week with oil company executives as consumers across the country allege gasoline price gouging at the pump, where drivers last month paid record-high prices per gallon for the fuel. But experts have a reasonable explanation for the climb.

  • Intel CEO Visiting Taiwan and Japan in Tour of Asian Suppliers

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger is on the move visiting customers and suppliers in Asia in an attempt to shake up an industry that’s fallen victim to a global pandemic and geopolitical ructions.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersU.S, EU to Hit Russian Investments With New Round of SanctionsA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayPutin’s Daughters Risk EU Sanctions Amid Outrage Over UkraineRussia’

  • Boeing Taps Amazon, Microsoft and Google for Cloud Mega-Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. is hiring the three biggest U.S. cloud-computing companies -- Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google -- to help with a digital makeover aimed at giving its airplane designers and software developers more tools.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersU.S, EU to Hit Russian Investments With New Round of SanctionsA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayPutin’s Daughters Risk EU Sanctions Am

  • Don’t Expect U.S. Miners to Replace Russian Coal in Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. coal miners including Peabody Energy Corp. are surging as the European Union proposes banning imports of the fuel from Russia. But it will be difficult, if not impossible, for them to fill the potential supply gap. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksRussia’s Effort to Avoid Default Undermined by New U.S. San

  • Big Oil execs defend high fuel prices at U.S. Congress hearing

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Oil executives defended themselves in the U.S. Congress on Wednesday from charges by lawmakers that they are gouging Americans with high fuel prices, saying that they are boosting energy output and no one company sets the price of gasoline. Lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations are holding the hearing to grill companies on why gasoline prices remain elevated even though prices for crude oil, the feedstock for fuels, have dropped. U.S. gasoline prices surged after Russia invaded Ukraine and Western countries slapped sanctions on Moscow's energy exports.

  • Exxon Flags Huge Profit Jump as Lawmakers Target Dividends

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. signaled its highest profit since 2008 as Russia’s war in Ukraine upended global commodity markets.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Exxon’s announcement that first-quarter r

  • What to expect from Twitter after Musk joins board: Analyst

    Jason Helfstein, head of internet research at Oppenheimer & Co., joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Elon Musk's new stake in Twitter and what his involvement might mean for users.

  • Volkswagen gives up on overtaking Toyota by slashing model range

    Volkswagen’s days as one of the world’s biggest car makers are numbered after revealing plans to slash its model range to focus on fewer, more profitable vehicles.

  • Big Oil Plans to Use Gas Price Grilling to Ask for More Permits

    (Bloomberg) -- Executives at some of the world’s biggest oil companies will tell a U.S. congressional hearing on high gasoline prices that they need the government’s help in securing more drilling permits to help lower consumers’ costs.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayU.S, EU to Hit Russian Investments With New Round of SanctionsPutin’s Daughters Risk EU Sanctions Amid Outrage Over Ukrai

  • Russian magnate says charging roubles for exports would backfire - newspaper

    He also criticized the proposed delisting of Russian companies' depositary receipts from foreign exchanges, saying this would increase risks and undermine the rights of shareholders. Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered that natural gas, exported mostly to Europe, be paid for in roubles instead of foreign currency following sweeping Western sanctions over Ukraine. European capitals have rejected the demand, which Germany said amounted to "blackmail".

  • JetBlue offers $3.6 billion for Spirit Airlines, outbidding Frontier

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick joins the Live show to discuss JetBlue's $3.6 billion offer to acquire Spirit Airlines.