Senegal Lawmakers Agree 10-Month Delay to Presidential Vote

(Bloomberg) -- Senegal lawmakers agreed to delay presidential votes by 10 months to allow for parliamentary probe into the process of selecting candidates that could run in the polls.

The vote was postponed to Dec. 15 from Feb. 25, according to parliamentary proceedings on Monday.

The rescheduling means President Macky Sall, whose second and final term ends on April 2, will now stay on until his successor takes power. Sall said putting off the votes would be necessary to allow for an inquiry into the role of two judges in the validation of candidates after opposition leader Karim Wade was disqualified. Popular opposition leader Ousmane Sonko was also excluded.

The delay in electing a new administration unnerved investors — the nation’s eurobonds plunged. It may also become an impediment to improving government finances, according to Moody’s Investors Service analyst Mickael Gondrand. It’s the first time an election has been postponed in Senegal, which has had largely peaceful transfers of power since it gained independence from France in 1960.

The postponement and Sall’s extension raises concerns that political instability may increase in a region where a series of military coups over the past three years have toppled the governments of four countries.

Monday’s vote by lawmakers took place after military police escorted some opposition members trying to push for a debate out of the plenary, a standoff that held up proceedings for almost two hours. Earlier on in the day police fired tear gas on protesters who had gathered outside the national assembly to object the postponement.

Protesters and security forces also clashed along a main thoroughfare out of the capital, Dakar, momentarily disrupting traffic. Mobile internet access was restricted to prevent “threats and disturbances to public order.”

Sall delayed the election days before campaigning was to start. A majority of the ruling Benno Bokk Yakaar coalition MPs backed the call for the inquiry into the process of verifying candidates.

Contentious candidate

However, there are concerns that Prime Minister Amadou Ba, Sall’s handpicked successor would struggle to compete against the main opposition candidate: Bassirou Diomaye Faye, who has the backing of jailed opposition leader Sonko.

“Our reading is that Sall became convinced that Ba was going to lose to Bassirou Diomaye Faye, the radical running as Sonko’s stand-in, and chose to postpone the election to play for time,” François Conradie, lead political economic at Oxford Economics Africa, said in a note. “Ba was contentious as a candidate within the ruling Benno Bokk Yakaar coalition.”

At least two out of the presidential candidates filed legal challenges to the vote in parliament where opposition lawmakers took over the presidium in an attempt to block the vote.

It was not clear whether all 165 members of the national assembly were present on Monday. 104 voted for postponement, which was enough to approve the motion, Parliament Speaker Amadou Mame Diop said.

--With assistance from Momar Niang.

