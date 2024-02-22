Senegal Leader Says He’s Ready to Step Down When Term Ends April 2

(Bloomberg) -- Senegalese President Macky Sall said he’ll step down at the end of his second term on April 2 in a move expected to ease tensions in the West African nation.

Political uncertainty has heightened since Sall postponed elections meant to be held this month, leaving the door open for his mandate to be extended.

“It was never a question of overstaying my mandate,” he told reporters on state-owned Radiodiffusion Television Senegalaise on Thursday. “My time as president ends on April 2.”

A new election date will be set following two days of consultations with political leaders starting Monday, Sall said. The talks will also determine how Senegal should be governed until elections are held.

If there’s no consensus, the decision will be referred to the Constitutional Council, the nation’s top court, Sall said. “It’s clear that the country cannot remain without a president.”

Sall sparked a political crisis when he called for the country’s presidential vote to be postponed to allow for an inquiry into the process of selecting candidates that could stand in the polls earlier slated for this Sunday.

Lawmakers later sought to amend the constitution to delay the vote for ten months and have the president’s mandate extended until a successor takes over. The approval sparked protests and clashes between civilians and the security forces across the country, that claimed at least three lives.

The court later ruled the parliamentary decision was unlawful.

The turmoil in what’s considered one of Africa’s most stable democracies has taken a toll on its bonds. The nation’s debt is handing investors one of the worst returns in emerging markets this year, with benchmark notes due in 2033 slipping to the lowest since November earlier this month.

The increased political uncertainty in Senegal and West Africa more broadly — should weigh on business confidence, Fitch Ratings said in a Feb. 21 report. “Any disruption to fiscal consolidation and reforms could complicate Senegal’s access to funds worth 1.2% of expected GDP in 2024,” the ratings firm said.

Under a $1.5 billion program with the International Monetary Fund, the expectation is that Senegal’s economy will grow by 8.3% this year, a forecast that could now “be at risk,” Fitch added.

Senegal’s constitution states that the office of the president passes to the parliamentary speaker in the event of a vacancy and fresh elections must be held within 90 days. Under Senegalese law, the election campaign should span 21 days and a vote should be held at least one month before the president’s term expires.

Anger over the election delay has scarred Senegal’s reputation as a beacon of stability and democracy in a region that’s been plagued by coups and leaders who refuse to relinquish power.

While Sall has been meeting with political leaders to discuss a new election date and whether it will be possible to change the list of contenders, some of his rivals accuse him of dragging his feet in a bid to retain office. The council on Feb. 15 ordered that the vote must be held “as soon as possible.”

The authorities last week began releasing some of the hundreds of activists and opposition supporters arrested during months-long anti-government protests. The demonstrators were particularly enraged by the arrest of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko and his conviction on libel charges, which disqualified him from the vote.

Sall said Thursday he’s willing to release jailed opponents including Sonko.

Sonko, 49, who was widely seen as the main challenger to Sall’s chosen successor Prime Minister Amadou Ba, remains in jail. Sonko has endorsed Bassirou Diomaye Faye, the deputy of his dissolved Pastef party, who has been cleared to run in the election but has also been imprisoned.

