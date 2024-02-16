Senegal’s President Agrees to Hold Vote as Soon as Possible
(Bloomberg) -- Senegalese President Macky Sall agreed to hold elections as soon as possible, after the nation’s top court ruled that postponing the vote is unlawful. The nation’s eurobonds extended their gains.
The decision by Sall to proceed with the vote suggests an about turn after his bid last week to delay the vote triggered a political crisis in one of Africa’s most stable democracies. The Constitutional Council ruled late Thursday that a decision by lawmakers to postpone the election and extend Sall’s term by 10 months was unconstitutional.
“The president intends to fully execute the decision of the Constitutional Council,” Sall’s office said in a statement in the capital, Dakar, on Friday. “The head of state will without delay conduct the necessary consultations to organize presidential elections as soon as possible.”
It didn’t provide a date for the vote, nor did it make reference to ruling on extending Sall’s term.
The yield on Senegal’s 2033 dollar debt fell 29 basis points to 8.93% by 4:06 p.m. in London, while its 2037 securities dropped 42 basis points to 9.24%
Senegal's Top Court Rejects President Sall's Bid to Delay Vote
