Senegal Sets March Presidential Vote Before End of Sall’s Term

(Bloomberg) -- Senegal’s government backed a new date for the country’s postponed presidential elections set to take place before incumbent President Macky Sall is due to step down next month.

A first round of voting will be held on March 24, according to minutes from a cabinet meeting on Wednesday. Sall’s term ends April 2. No date was announced for a second round of voting.

Sall on Wednesday also dissolved the government and named Sidiki Kaba prime minister, according to the presidency. Sall’s chosen successor Prime Minister Amadou Ba “was relieved from his duties to focus on the election campaign,” a presidency spokesman said in a text message.

The West African nation has been in political limbo since Sall called off elections originally scheduled for Feb. 25. He sought a 10-month delay to allow for an inquiry into the process of selecting candidates. The move, which required a constitutional change that was approved by lawmakers, sparked violent protest and was ruled unlawful by the nation’s top court.

It also reiterated that vote be held with the 19 presidential candidates validated by the court.

Sall last month called for two days of talks to chart a way forward, and the political, religious and civic leaders who attended proposed a June 2 election and that the incumbent retain his post until a successor was named. The talks were boycotted by 17 of the 19 presidential candidates, who filed a complaint against Sall at the Constitutional Council.

The top court this week rejected the June 2 proposal and called for the vote to be held before the end of Sall’s mandate, without specifying a date.

Sall during the dialog proposed an amnesty bill aimed at diffusing the political crisis covering acts linked to deadly protests. Parliament on Wednesday approved the bill, which grants an amnesty for all offenses or crimes “relating to demonstrations or having political motives,” committed since Feb. 2021.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether an amnesty would apply to the imprisoned opposition leader Ousmane Sonko and his chosen candidate Bassirou Diomaye Faye.

The sparring over the election date has scarred Senegal’s reputation as one of Africa’s most stable democracies and weighed on investor sentiment — its bonds have been among the worst emerging-market performers this year. The country is on the verge of becoming an oil and gas producer, and the International Monetary Fund expects its economy to expand more than 8% in 2024.

Senegal’s constitution states that the office of the president passes to the parliamentary speaker in the event of a vacancy and fresh elections must be held within 90 days. The nation’s laws provide for a campaign spanning three weeks and prescribes for a vote to be held at least one month before the president’s term expires.

