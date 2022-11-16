U.S. markets close in 2 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,962.53
    -29.20 (-0.73%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,546.16
    -46.76 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,211.53
    -146.88 (-1.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,855.50
    -33.71 (-1.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.17
    -1.75 (-2.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,774.30
    -2.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    21.46
    -0.06 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0367
    +0.0018 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7210
    -0.0780 (-2.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1884
    +0.0021 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.6330
    +0.3550 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,555.93
    -186.85 (-1.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    386.92
    -9.96 (-2.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,351.19
    -18.25 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,028.30
    +38.13 (+0.14%)
     

SenesTech, Inc. Announces Pricing of $5 Million Public Offering

·5 min read

PHOENIX, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES, "SenesTech" or the "Company") (www.senestech.com) the rodent fertility control experts and inventors of the only EPA registered contraceptive for male and female rats, ContraPest®, today announced the pricing of a public offering of up to 1,428,572 shares of its common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof), Series A warrants to purchase up to 1,428,572 shares of its common stock ("Series A Warrants"), and Series B warrants to purchase up to 1,428,572 shares of its common stock ("Series B Warrants", together with Series A Warrants, collectively the "Series Warrants"), at an offering price to the public of $3.50 per share (or pre-funded warrant in lieu thereof) and associated Series Warrants. The Series A Warrants will have an exercise price of $3.165 per share, are exercisable immediately upon issuance, and will expire five years following the date of issuance. The Series B Warrants will have an exercise price of $3.165 per share, are exercisable immediately upon issuance, and will expire thirteen months following the date of issuance. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about November 18, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

SenesTech, Inc. has developed and is in the process of commercializing a proprietary technology for managing animal pest populations, primarily rat populations, through fertility control. (PRNewsfoto/SenesTech, Inc.)
SenesTech, Inc. has developed and is in the process of commercializing a proprietary technology for managing animal pest populations, primarily rat populations, through fertility control. (PRNewsfoto/SenesTech, Inc.)

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The gross proceeds to the Company from the offering are expected to be approximately $5 million, before deducting the placement agent's fees and other offering expenses payable by the Company. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes.

The Company also has agreed that certain existing warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of (i) 27,430 shares of common stock at an exercise price of $44.32 and an expiration date of July 29, 2026 and (ii) 85,034 shares of common stock at an exercise price of $34.50 and an expiration date of April 27, 2026 will be amended effective upon the closing of the offering so that the amended warrants will have a reduced exercise price of $3.165 per share and will expire five years following the closing of the offering.

The securities described above are being offered pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-267991) originally filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on October 24, 2022 and became effective on November 16, 2022. The public offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, which forms a part of the effective registration statement. When available, electronic copies of the final prospectus may be obtained for free on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov and may also be obtained by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by phone at (212) 856-5711 or e-mail at placements@hcwco.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About SenesTech

We are "The Pest Control Difference" for the 21st century. We are rodent fertility control specialists fueled by our passion to create a healthy environment by virtually eliminating rodent pest populations. We keep an inescapable truth in mind. Two rats and their descendants can be responsible for the birth of up to 15,000 rat pups after a year. We invented ContraPest, the only U.S. EPA registered contraceptive for male and female rats. ContraPest fits seamlessly into all integrated pest management programs, greatly improving the overall goal of effective rat management. We strive for clean cities, efficient businesses and happy households – with a product that was designed to be effective and sustainable without killing rats. At SenesTech, we don't just eliminate rats. We make a better world.

For more information visit https://senestech.com/ and https://contrapeststore.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain certain statements relating to future results which are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties including, among other things, the completion of the public offering, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the public offering and the intended use of proceeds therefrom. It is possible that the Company's actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements, depending on factors including risks and uncertainties related to market and other conditions; whether the contemplated offering will be successful and whether the Company will be able to regain and maintain compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing criteria; the size of the potential markets for the Company's product candidates and its ability to service those markets; and the Company's current and future capital requirements and its ability to raise additional funds to satisfy its capital needs. Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including a discussion of factors that could materially affect the Company's financial results are contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 under the heading "Risk Factors," as well as the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which we hereafter become aware, except as required by law.

CONTACT:

Investors: Robert Blum, Joe Dorame, Joe Diaz, Lytham Partners, LLC,
602-889-9700, senestech@lythampartners.com

Company: Tom Chesterman, Chief Financial Officer, SenesTech, Inc.,
928-779-4143

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/senestech-inc-announces-pricing-of-5-million-public-offering-301680518.html

SOURCE SenesTech, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • SenesTech Third Quarter 2022 Earnings: Misses Expectations

    SenesTech ( NASDAQ:SNES ) Third Quarter 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: US$250.0k (up 37% from 3Q 2021...

  • Did Microsoft Just Save Nvidia Stock Investors?

    Today's video focuses on Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and bullish news affecting this semiconductor giant. The most recent development is that Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Nvidia recently announced a multiyear collaboration involving tens of thousands of Nvidia GPUs and other networking and software solutions.

  • Why Nio Shares Plunged Today

    Nio expected a sharp increase in production and deliveries in the fourth quarter, but there are signs that plan could falter.

  • Here's Why Coinbase Stock Was Crushed on Wednesday

    The opportunity is there for Coinbase and its ecosystem to be viewed as a better place for doing crypto business.

  • Why Intel, Qualcomm, and Applied Materials Stocks Dropped This Morning

    Wednesday is turning into an unpleasant day for investors in semiconductor stocks as shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM), and Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) slide in early trading. As of 9:50 a.m. EST, Intel stock is down 2.6%, Qualcomm is selling off 3.6%, and Applied Materials is leading the sector lower with a 4% loss.

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    ZIM (ZIM) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 2.11% and 7.27%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Should You Investigate Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) At US$9.67?

    Golden Ocean Group Limited ( NASDAQ:GOGL ), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a significant share price...

  • Why Lithium Americas, Livent, and Albemarle Stocks Fell Sharply on Tuesday

    Tuesday is turning into a miserable day to own lithium stocks, as shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC), Livent (NYSE: LTHM), and Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) tumble in response to a negative report on lithium prospects from mining stock analysts at Goldman Sachs. As of 11:15 a.m. ET, Lithium Americas shares are down 3.5%, Livent is off 6.2%, and Albemarle is leading the whole sector lower with an 8.4% loss. Let's start with the good news: According to Goldman Sachs, demand growth for lithium over the past few years has been "massive."

  • Warren Buffett's new 13F is out — and he's leaning on these 3 big holdings to fight white-hot inflation

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Why Marijuana Legalization Could Be Bad News for Canopy Growth and Tilray Brands

    Marijuana legalization in the U.S. has been a hot topic of late as there's growing excitement about the possibility that significant reform will take place in the industry. A couple of companies that are eager to enter the U.S. pot market include Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) and Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY). Having access to the world's largest pot market would be a huge opportunity for these businesses.

  • Advance Auto Parts stock drops on disappointing earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss third-quarter earnings for Advance Auto Parts.

  • Why Upstart, SoFi, and Affirm Plummeted Today

    Shares of fintech stocks Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI), and Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) were plummeting today, down 8.5%, 5.1%, and 11.9%, respectively, as of 12:53 p.m. ET. There wasn't much company-specific news today, but as always, these fintech names are extremely sensitive to the market's outlook for interest rates and the potential for a recession next year. On those fronts, today's better-than-expected retail sales data could actually be interpreted as a negative, as that data point seemed to contradict recent softer inflation reports.

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks I'd Buy Without Hesitation

    I've learned the hard way that higher-yielding dividend stocks can be higher risk. These companies typically pay out a large percentage of their cash to investors via dividends. That leaves less room for error if market conditions deteriorate, potentially forcing them to reduce their lucrative payouts.

  • 2 Under-the-Radar Dividend Stocks With 8% Dividend Yields, or More

    Just when it looked like time to throw in the towel, the market pulled through and delivered a win. A better-than-expected reading of the consumer price index last week has boosted hopes that the Federal Reserve would slow the pace of its interest rate increases. Looking at the situation for Morgan Stanley, equity strategist Michael Wilson, one of the past year’s bigger bears, is turning a bit more upbeat, saying, “We think we will now enter the final stages of the bear market…” At the same time

  • Michael Burry is Betting Everything on These 6 Stocks

    In this article we take an in-depth look at why Michael Burry is Betting Everything on These 6 Stocks. Click to jump straight to the ‘Big Short’ icon’s top stock picks to see why Michael Burry is Betting Heavily on These 3 Stocks. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO), Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA), and CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) […]

  • FTX Latest: Contagion Spreads to Genesis, Winklevosses’ Gemini

    (Bloomberg) -- Crypto brokerage Genesis is suspending redemptions at its lending business after facing what it described as “abnormal withdrawal requests” in the aftermath of the collapse of FTX. Genesis’ lenders include Gemini Trust Co., the cryptocurrency platform run by the Winklevoss brothers. Gemini said it has paused withdrawals on its lending program. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to M

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn Looks for Diamonds in the Rough; Here Are 2 Stocks He’s Snapping Up

    The elections are behind us, the latest inflation data showed an easing back in the rate of increase, and markets finished last week with their best trading sessions in months. The signs have aligned for investors to feel good. Or should they? Billionaire investor Carl Icahn believes otherwise, and in a recent interview he laid out the case for the bears. “I am still quite bearish on what is going to happen. A rally like this is of course very dramatic to say the least, but you have them all the

  • Goldman Sachs Sees at Least 40% Gains in These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Soar

    The story for most of 2022 has been one of soaring inflation but with 2023 about to enter the frame, the plot appears to be taking a positive turn. The October inflation report came in much better than expected and took Wall Street by surprise. The good news, according to Goldman Sachs’ Chief Economist Jan Hatzius, is that the trend is set to continue into next year. “We expect a significant decline in inflation next year, with the core PCE measure falling from 5.1% currently to 2.9% by December

  • 3 Reasons to Buy IBM Stock

    International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) has emerged as one of the few winners in big tech this year. A company running on IBM mainframes, like 45 of the top 50 banks, are going to continue to run on IBM mainframes for the foreseeable future. IBM's cloud services are also pervasive in the largest of organizations.

  • Down 89%, Could This Tech Stock Be the Ultimate Bear Market Buy?

    Affirm's short-term lending business has concerned investors this year, but the tide might be turning.