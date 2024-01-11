Senetas Insiders Added AU$969.7k Of Stock To Their Holdings

Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in Senetas Corporation Limited (ASX:SEN). This is encouraging because it indicates that insiders are more optimistic about the company's prospects.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Senetas Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Non Executive Chairman Francis Galbally made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$811k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.014 each. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of AU$0.017. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months Senetas insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

ASX:SEN Insider Trading Volume January 11th 2024

Senetas Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Senetas insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Overall, five insiders shelled out AU$965k for shares in the company -- and none sold. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Senetas insiders own about AU$4.5m worth of shares. That equates to 18% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Senetas Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Senetas insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To assist with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Senetas.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

