Seng Fong Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SENFONG) Might Become A Compounding Machine

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, the ROCE of Seng Fong Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SENFONG) looks attractive right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Seng Fong Holdings Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.23 = RM43m ÷ (RM232m - RM43m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Seng Fong Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 23%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Chemicals industry average of 5.0%.

KLSE:SENFONG Return on Capital Employed January 6th 2024

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Seng Fong Holdings Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

It's hard not to be impressed by Seng Fong Holdings Berhad's returns on capital. The company has consistently earned 23% for the last four years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 95% in that time. Returns like this are the envy of most businesses and given it has repeatedly reinvested at these rates, that's even better. If these trends can continue, it wouldn't surprise us if the company became a multi-bagger.

On a side note, Seng Fong Holdings Berhad has done well to reduce current liabilities to 19% of total assets over the last four years. Effectively suppliers now fund less of the business, which can lower some elements of risk.

Our Take On Seng Fong Holdings Berhad's ROCE

In the end, the company has proven it can reinvest it's capital at high rates of returns, which you'll remember is a trait of a multi-bagger. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 10% to shareholders over the last year. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

One more thing, we've spotted 3 warning signs facing Seng Fong Holdings Berhad that you might find interesting.

