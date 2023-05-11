Seng Fong Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:SENFONG) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

Seng Fong Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SENFONG) has had a rough month with its share price down 2.7%. However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Specifically, we decided to study Seng Fong Holdings Berhad's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

Check out our latest analysis for Seng Fong Holdings Berhad

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Seng Fong Holdings Berhad is:

20% = RM36m ÷ RM177m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every MYR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn MYR0.20 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Seng Fong Holdings Berhad's Earnings Growth And 20% ROE

At first glance, Seng Fong Holdings Berhad seems to have a decent ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 6.9% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. This probably laid the ground for Seng Fong Holdings Berhad's significant 25% net income growth seen over the past five years. We believe that there might also be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

Story continues

Next, on comparing Seng Fong Holdings Berhad's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 25% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Seng Fong Holdings Berhad is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Seng Fong Holdings Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

The three-year median payout ratio for Seng Fong Holdings Berhad is 48%, which is moderately low. The company is retaining the remaining 52%. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the high growth we discussed above, it looks like Seng Fong Holdings Berhad is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Along with seeing a growth in earnings, Seng Fong Holdings Berhad only recently started paying dividends. Its quite possible that the company was looking to impress its shareholders.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Seng Fong Holdings Berhad's performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Let's not forget, business risk is also one of the factors that affects the price of the stock. So this is also an important area that investors need to pay attention to before making a decision on any business. To know the 4 risks we have identified for Seng Fong Holdings Berhad visit our risks dashboard for free.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here