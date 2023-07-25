Senheng New Retail Berhad (KLSE:SENHENG) Will Be Hoping To Turn Its Returns On Capital Around

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Although, when we looked at Senheng New Retail Berhad (KLSE:SENHENG), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Senheng New Retail Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = RM82m ÷ (RM874m - RM215m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, Senheng New Retail Berhad has an ROCE of 12%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty standard return but compared to the Specialty Retail industry average it falls behind.

roce

In the above chart we have measured Senheng New Retail Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Senheng New Retail Berhad.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Senheng New Retail Berhad Tell Us?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Senheng New Retail Berhad, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 24% over the last four years. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

On a related note, Senheng New Retail Berhad has decreased its current liabilities to 25% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

The Key Takeaway

To conclude, we've found that Senheng New Retail Berhad is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. And in the last year, the stock has given away 37% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

If you'd like to know more about Senheng New Retail Berhad, we've spotted 2 warning signs, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable.

