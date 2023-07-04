Senheng New Retail Berhad (KLSE:SENHENG) shareholders have endured a 38% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. Unfortunately the Senheng New Retail Berhad (KLSE:SENHENG) share price slid 40% over twelve months. That contrasts poorly with the market return of 4.6%. Because Senheng New Retail Berhad hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. Furthermore, it's down 22% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Unfortunately Senheng New Retail Berhad reported an EPS drop of 22% for the last year. The share price decline of 40% is actually more than the EPS drop. So it seems the market was too confident about the business, a year ago. The less favorable sentiment is reflected in its current P/E ratio of 9.46.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

While Senheng New Retail Berhad shareholders are down 38% for the year (even including dividends), the market itself is up 4.6%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 22%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Senheng New Retail Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Senheng New Retail Berhad you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

