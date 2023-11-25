Are Senheng New Retail Berhad's (KLSE:SENHENG) Mixed Financials Driving The Negative Sentiment?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Senheng New Retail Berhad's (KLSE:SENHENG) recent performance, when its stock has declined 4.2% over the past three months. It seems that the market might have completely ignored the positive aspects of the company's fundamentals and decided to weigh-in more on the negative aspects. Stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, and therefore we decided to pay more attention to the company's financial performance. In this article, we decided to focus on Senheng New Retail Berhad's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Senheng New Retail Berhad is:

9.1% = RM48m ÷ RM531m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every MYR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn MYR0.09 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Senheng New Retail Berhad's Earnings Growth And 9.1% ROE

On the face of it, Senheng New Retail Berhad's ROE is not much to talk about. Next, when compared to the average industry ROE of 13%, the company's ROE leaves us feeling even less enthusiastic. Hence, the flat earnings seen by Senheng New Retail Berhad over the past five years could probably be the result of it having a lower ROE.

We then compared Senheng New Retail Berhad's net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 14% in the same 5-year period, which is a bit concerning.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Senheng New Retail Berhad is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Senheng New Retail Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

In spite of a normal three-year median payout ratio of 30% (or a retention ratio of 70%), Senheng New Retail Berhad hasn't seen much growth in its earnings. So there could be some other explanation in that regard. For instance, the company's business may be deteriorating.

In addition, Senheng New Retail Berhad only recently started paying a dividend so the management must have decided the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 30%.

Summary

Overall, we have mixed feelings about Senheng New Retail Berhad. While the company does have a high rate of profit retention, its low rate of return is probably hampering its earnings growth. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

