Seni Jaya Corporation Berhad (KLSE:SJC) Is Achieving High Returns On Its Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of Seni Jaya Corporation Berhad (KLSE:SJC) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Seni Jaya Corporation Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.27 = RM17m ÷ (RM76m - RM16m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, Seni Jaya Corporation Berhad has an ROCE of 27%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Media industry average of 10%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Seni Jaya Corporation Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Seni Jaya Corporation Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Seni Jaya Corporation Berhad has broken into the black (profitability) and we're sure it's a sight for sore eyes. The company now earns 27% on its capital, because five years ago it was incurring losses. Interestingly, the capital employed by the business has remained relatively flat, so these higher returns are either from prior investments paying off or increased efficiencies. With no noticeable increase in capital employed, it's worth knowing what the company plans on doing going forward in regards to reinvesting and growing the business. After all, a company can only become a long term multi-bagger if it continually reinvests in itself at high rates of return.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. Effectively this means that suppliers or short-term creditors are now funding 21% of the business, which is more than it was five years ago. Keep an eye out for future increases because when the ratio of current liabilities to total assets gets particularly high, this can introduce some new risks for the business.

What We Can Learn From Seni Jaya Corporation Berhad's ROCE

To sum it up, Seni Jaya Corporation Berhad is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. Since the stock has returned a staggering 109% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

One more thing: We've identified 3 warning signs with Seni Jaya Corporation Berhad (at least 1 which shouldn't be ignored) , and understanding these would certainly be useful.

