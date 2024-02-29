Seni Jaya Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:SJC) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

With its stock down 16% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Seni Jaya Corporation Berhad (KLSE:SJC). But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. In this article, we decided to focus on Seni Jaya Corporation Berhad's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Seni Jaya Corporation Berhad is:

18% = RM11m ÷ RM62m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each MYR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made MYR0.18 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Seni Jaya Corporation Berhad's Earnings Growth And 18% ROE

To begin with, Seni Jaya Corporation Berhad seems to have a respectable ROE. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 5.9% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. This certainly adds some context to Seni Jaya Corporation Berhad's decent 19% net income growth seen over the past five years.

As a next step, we compared Seni Jaya Corporation Berhad's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 17% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Seni Jaya Corporation Berhad's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Seni Jaya Corporation Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Given that Seni Jaya Corporation Berhad doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Seni Jaya Corporation Berhad's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

