Are Seni Jaya Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:SJC) Fundamentals Good Enough to Warrant Buying Given The Stock's Recent Weakness?

With its stock down 5.2% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Seni Jaya Corporation Berhad (KLSE:SJC). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Seni Jaya Corporation Berhad's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Seni Jaya Corporation Berhad is:

13% = RM7.2m ÷ RM54m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every MYR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of MYR0.13.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Seni Jaya Corporation Berhad's Earnings Growth And 13% ROE

At first glance, Seni Jaya Corporation Berhad seems to have a decent ROE. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 11% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. For this reason, Seni Jaya Corporation Berhad's five year net income decline of 42% raises the question as to why the high ROE didn't translate into earnings growth. Based on this, we feel that there might be other reasons which haven't been discussed so far in this article that could be hampering the company's growth. Such as, the company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitive pressures.

As a next step, we compared Seni Jaya Corporation Berhad's performance with the industry and found thatSeni Jaya Corporation Berhad's performance is depressing even when compared with the industry, which has shrunk its earnings at a rate of 26% in the same period, which is a slower than the company.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await.

Is Seni Jaya Corporation Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Seni Jaya Corporation Berhad doesn't pay any dividend, meaning that potentially all of its profits are being reinvested in the business, which doesn't explain why the company's earnings have shrunk if it is retaining all of its profits. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that Seni Jaya Corporation Berhad has some positive attributes. However, given the high ROE and high profit retention, we would expect the company to be delivering strong earnings growth, but that isn't the case here. This suggests that there might be some external threat to the business, that's hampering its growth. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. Our risks dashboard would have the 2 risks we have identified for Seni Jaya Corporation Berhad.

