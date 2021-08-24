Senior Care Authority Named a Best Franchise Culture

Independent Survey Shows Franchise Owners are Highly Satisfied with the Company Culture at Senior Care Authority

PETALUMA, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior Care Authority , the nation's premier senior placement and eldercare consulting franchise, has been named a top franchise by Franchise Business Review in its 2021 report on the Best Franchise Cultures.

Senior Care Authority Logo (PRNewsfoto/Senior Care Authority)

Senior Care Authority was founded in 2009 and has quickly grown from a single location in Sonoma County, California to over 70 locations throughout the U.S. The company's network of professionally trained and experienced local advisors assists families with the overwhelming challenges associated with selecting the best options in assisted living, memory care, nursing care and other long-term care services.

"I joined Senior Care Authority in 2015, attracted by an opportunity to have a career that was also a mission: promoting dignity and quality of life in later years," said John Alagood, franchise owner in Dallas, Texas . "Our founder and CEO, Frank Samson, is both visionary and genuine, consistently attracting exceptional people who have become valued friends and colleagues. In an industry with many great people, Senior Care Authority stands out as having the most consistently positive culture."

Senior Care Authority was among 224 franchise brands, representing nearly 25,000 franchise owners, that participated in Franchise Business Review's research on the best franchise cultures. The brand's franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including leadership, core values, whether they enjoy being part of the organization, and if they would recommend their franchise to others.

"The impact of the pandemic presented company leaders everywhere with challenges unlike anything we've ever seen," said Frank Samson, Founder and CEO of Senior Care Authority. "This recognition from Franchise Business Review means more this year than ever. It serves as a testament to our deep-rooted commitment of listening to our franchisees and providing the support they need to succeed, no matter what challenges the world might present."

Story continues

Franchise Business Review , a franchise market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction, provides the only rankings of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes its rankings of top franchises in its annual Guide to Today's Top Franchises, as well as in special interest reports throughout the year that identify the top franchises in specific sectors.

To learn more about the franchise opportunity with Senior Care Authority, visit seniorcareauthority.com/senior-care-franchise-opportunities/ .

About Senior Care Authority

Senior Care Authority® is a Senior Placement and Eldercare Consulting organization based in Petaluma, California. The network is comprised of locally owned and professionally trained advisors who assist families in the overwhelming challenges associated with selecting the best options in assisted living, memory care, nursing care and other long-term care services. They also offer advocacy, family coaching and eldercare consulting, including facilitating essential conversations between family members, locating a skilled nursing facility, home care agency or caregiver selection, long distance caregiving, finding the right resources and learning how to access them or regular check-in visits to loved ones. To learn more about Senior Care Authority and franchise opportunities, visit SeniorCareAuthority.com .

About Franchise Business Review

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,100 leading franchise companies. To learn more about FBR's research, please visit www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/senior-care-authority-named-a-best-franchise-culture-301362004.html

SOURCE Senior Care Authority