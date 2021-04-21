Senior Care Authority Named a Top 50 Franchise for Women by Franchise Business Review

Independent Survey Shows Female Franchise Owners Are Highly Satisfied with Senior Placement and Eldercare Consulting Franchise's Performance

PETALUMA, Calif., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior Care Authority, the nation's premier senior placement and eldercare consulting franchise, today announced it was named a top franchise by Franchise Business Review in its 2021 report on the Top Franchises for Women.

Senior Care Authority is an eldercare consulting company with a specialty in senior placement. The brand's local franchise owners are highly trained and certified advisors who provide support, advocacy and guidance as families face challenging care decisions.

Franchise Business Review, a franchise market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction, provides the only rankings of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes its rankings of top franchises in its annual Guide to Today's Top Franchises, as well as in quarterly reports throughout the year that rank the top franchises in specific sectors.

Senior Care Authority was among 289 franchise brands, representing 8,453 female franchise owners, who participated in Franchise Business Review's research on the Top Franchises for Women. The brand's franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including leadership, training & support, financial opportunity, and work/life balance.

"I joined Senior Care Authority in July 2015 because I liked the brand's commitment to always use integrity, compassion and knowledge when working with families," said Brandy Randolph, an area owner for Senior Care Authority in Denver, CO. "As a female, I have responsibilities to my family that require flexibility and balance. Senior Care Authority allows the freedom that I need to be a successful business owner, wife and mother."

Senior Care Authority's survey data showed the company rated 'very good' or 'excellent' in the following categories:

Training & Support

Franchise System

Leadership

Core Values

Franchisee Community

Self-Evaluation

General Satisfaction

"This recognition from Franchise Business Review is a testament to our brand's commitment to equipping our franchisees with all of the necessary tools, training and resources needed to succeed," said Frank Samson, Founder and CEO of Senior Care Authority. "Female franchisees like Brandy make up 63 percent of our system, and we are proud to support them as they prove over and over again how vital they are to our organization."

Visit FranchiseBusinessReview.com to see the full list of the 2021 Top Franchises.

About Senior Care Authority®

Senior Care Authority® is a senior placement and eldercare consulting organization based in Petaluma, California. The network is comprised of locally owned and professionally trained advisors who assist families in the overwhelming challenges associated with selecting the best options in assisted living, memory care, nursing care and other long-term care services. www.seniorcareauthority.com/franchise.

About Franchise Business Review

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,100 leading franchise companies. To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/publications/. To learn more about FBR's research, please visit www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com.

Media Contact: Julianne Stevenson, Fishman Public Relations, jstevenson@fishmanpr.com or 847-945-1300

