U.S. markets close in 6 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,318.53
    +18.07 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,117.81
    +114.89 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,345.44
    +89.96 (+0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,222.82
    +5.35 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.64
    +1.02 (+1.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,755.30
    -12.30 (-0.70%)
     

  • Silver

    22.47
    -0.18 (-0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1596
    -0.0030 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5030
    +0.0220 (+1.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3611
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.3380
    +0.4200 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,075.66
    +2,197.24 (+4.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,238.07
    +20.71 (+1.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,050.25
    +39.24 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,822.12
    -622.77 (-2.19%)
     

Senior care startup Honor secures $370M in debt and equity, reaches unicorn status

Mary Ann Azevedo
·5 min read

Senior care can be a sensitive topic as many older people find themselves in situations where they need care, but are not to the point where they need the kind of around-the-clock care provided by nursing homes.

Many older people still want some independence and to retain their dignity as they age and lose the ability to do some of the more basic tasks they were used to handling on their own.

Some of those older people live alone, with their spouse or with other family members. And for those needing in-home care, navigating options can be overwhelming.

Seth Sternberg founded Honor Technology Inc., a startup focused on in-home care for older adults, after selling chat service Meebo to Google for about $100 million in 2012. Sternberg worked at Google for a couple of years before facing some care challenges with his own mother.

“That's what got me on this idea of ‘how do we help older adults’,” Sternberg recalls. “When you dive on how society cares for older adults, you discover it’s really disorganized, and really fractured. No one knows where to turn. So we founded this space of non medical home care.”

An Ex-Googler Launches An In-Home Care Startup Called Honor And Raises $20 Million

And today, San Francisco-based Honor has announced that it has raised $70 million in Series E funding and $300 million in debt financing, bringing its valuation to over $1.25 billion, which compares to a valuation of $810 million at the time of Honor’s $140 million Series D round of funding in October of 2020.

Baillie Gifford led the equity financing, which brings Honor's total equity raised to $325 million since its 2014 inception.

The funding news comes just two months after Honor revealed it had acquired global home care provider Home Instead in a move that greatly expands its senior care network. It did not reveal the purchase price but in a joint press release issued at the time, Honor said the combined organization “represents more than $2.1 billion in home care services revenue and affirms itself as the largest player in the projected $500 billion home care industry.”

Existing backers -- including funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates Inc., Prosus Ventures, Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Thrive Capital, FMZ Ventures, Rock Springs Capital, Lighthouse Capital Markets and TriplePoint Capital also put money in Honor’s latest funding round in addition to Home Instead founders Paul and Lori Hogan.

Perceptive Advisors led the debt financing with a “significant” commitment from Ares Management funds.

"We chose to take on more debt as growth capital rather than equity," Sternberg said. "Based on our performance, new size and scale, debt financing is cheaper than equity financing."

Since its Series D funding round in October of 2020, Honor says it has added hundreds more caregivers — dubbed “Care Pros” —and expanded its care delivery platform to four new states. Its August acquisition of Home Instead, a franchisor of personalized, in-home care services, means that Honor now serves over 100,000 older adults around the world every month, and will be providing more than 80 million hours of care annually, according to Sternberg.

Essentially, the company’s care professionals go into the homes of older adults and help them with ADLs, or activities of daily living, such as bathing, getting dressed and feeding themselves. On average, they spend about 20 hours per week in a client’s home.

Honor
Honor

Image credit: Honor Technology, Inc. Co-founders Cameron Ring, Sandy Jen, Monica Lo and Seth Sternberg (CEO), alongside Home Instead CEO Jeff Huber.

When Honor launched in 2015, it was soon after named a "best startup of the year" at Disrupt amid a time where “no one” had been applying technology to help older adults, Sternberg said.

Honor began with the goal of matching seniors with professionals who could take care of them in their homes while providing family members relevant information needed to help stay on top of their care.

In 2016, the startup shifted its model so that the people providing the care were actual employees, and not just contractors, with benefits. By helping its care professionals feel taken care of themselves, the company hoped to foster more loyalty and continuity of care through decreased turnover.

Elder Care Startup Honor Makes Contractors Full-Time Workers With Equity

Prior to acquiring Home Instead, Honor was in select markets and launched into eight states.

“We were going market by market,” Sternberg said. “With us acquiring Home Instead, we are now literally everywhere in the country.”

The company plans to use its new capital to further invest in its technology and expand it across the Home Instead network. It also plans to triple the size of its engineering and product team within the next year, notes Honor co-founder and CTO Sandy Jen.

It’s a huge and highly fragmented market -- estimated at over $80 billion annually, and $50 billion in the U.S. alone.

Honor Technology
Honor Technology

Image Credits: Honor

Honor’s platform continues to match “the right caregivers with the right clients” based on a range of personalized factors. It also assists with caregiver recruiting, training, scheduling and performance analysis.

The technology improves as the company scales, according to Sternberg, learning from expanding data points to further optimize performance. This tech-enabled approach strengthens the relationships between professional caregivers and clients while streamlining business operations, centralizing care and reducing turnover -- ultimately increasing the ability of Honor and Home Instead to meet rapidly growing demand.

In 2017, Honor started selling its operating system to other home health care agencies -- which state they are “powered by Honor.”

Investment researcher Anika Penn of Baillie Gifford believes that so much of the way home care is delivered invites misalignment.

For example, she said, many traditional senior home care options are lacking in transparency.

“Customers traditionally don’t know what happens from visit to visit, caregivers aren’t sure how many hours of work they will get, companies aren’t sure how many caregivers they’ll have available in any given region,” noted Penn.

There are also inefficiencies associated with maintaining paper records of visits or handling manual scheduling that increases lag times for processing, payments and scheduling.

“This adds to the anxiety for everyone involved,” she wrote via email.

Her firm invested in Honor because its technology and operations platform, combined with the reach they now have with the Home Instead network, “brings consistency, trust and excellence to an industry that desperately needs it,” Penn said.

Recommended Stories

  • Pressure Builds on Lordstown Motors, but This Nasdaq Stock Could Be Tuesday's Big Winner

    After a tough day on Monday, the stock market looked poised to claw back at least part of its declines on Tuesday morning. Futures contracts on the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were up 50 points to 14,512 as of 7:45 a.m. EDT, signaling a slight move to the upside when the regular session starts. In the electric vehicle space, Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) has suffered huge declines lately, and Tuesday morning didn't look like it would bring better news for the would-be automaker.

  • Why Intuitive Surgical Stock Tumbled Today

    The downgrading analyst was Citigroup prognosticator Joanne Wuensch, who cut her recommendation to neutral from a buy, while maintaining a price target of $1,100 per share. In her research note, Wuensch cited CEO Marshall Mohr's recent remarks about the effect of the coronavirus delta variant on the company's business. Particularly in delta hot spots like Florida and Texas, where hospitals are at or approaching capacity, certain surgical procedures unrelated to the coronavirus are being postponed.

  • These 3 Tech Stocks Are Building the Future

    The future of technology is already here as rapidly growing tech companies disrupt how business is conducted and people interact with the world around them. While a lot of companies proclaim they're at the forefront of the change we're witnessing and the technology we'll be using tomorrow, the three tech stocks below are truly building the future. Global electrical vehicle purchases are forecast to grow fivefold to 10 million by 2025, and with major carmakers like Ford and GM promising to have most or all of their fleets electrified by the middle of the next decade -- not to mention fully EV manufacturers such as Tesla ramping up production -- the need for the charging infrastructure ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) is deploying will be critical to future travel.

  • How to give your heirs quick access to your bank accounts when you die

    Would your loved ones have necessary access to your bank accounts after you die to help carry out your last wishes and handle arrangements? “If you have a bank account in a single person’s name, it can take time to get access to,” says Chester Spatt, professor of finance at Carnegie Mellon University’s Tepper School of Business in Pittsburgh. To avoid that problem, you can designate a beneficiary on your bank accounts such as CDs, checking or money markets through what are known as Payable on Death Accounts (POD), sometimes called Transfer on Death accounts or Totten accounts.

  • Does the Sell-Off of BioNTech and Moderna Stocks Present a Buying Opportunity?

    These vaccine stocks are now cheaper due to investors' reaction to Merck's COVID-19 pill data.

  • 5 Ultra-Popular Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in October

    Movie theater chain AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) is going to top the list of stocks to avoid like the plague every single month until either its operating performance dramatically improves or its share price falls back to the mid-single digits. The ability to stream movies online, and substantially reduced theatrical exclusivity (30 or 45 days, instead of 75 to 90 days prior to the pandemic), virtually ensure that the movie theater industry will continue to shrink over time. AMC has no ability to sell common stock to raise capital, either.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy in October

    Don't worry about what the stock market does this month. Focus on the long term with these three stocks.

  • 5 Things Investors Must Know About IBM's Kyndryl Spin-Off

    Last October, IBM (NYSE: IBM) announced it would spin off the managed infrastructure services division of its Global Technology Services business by the end of 2021. In late September, Kyndryl filed an SEC report that finally revealed its exact growth rates. Let's review the five key highlights from that filing, and see if they make Kyndryl a worthwhile investment.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped on Monday

    One EV maker taking a hit is growing Chinese EV company Nio (NYSE: NIO). As of 11 a.m. EDT today, Nio shares were down 5.3%, just off the lows of the morning. Nio released its September and third-quarter 2021 EV delivery data on Friday, and its quarterly deliveries exceeded the internal guidance that it had revised lower on Sept. 1 due to supply chain constraints.

  • How Much Further Could Zoom Stock Fall?

    The pandemic darling has been tumbling for a year, and there could be more pain to come for shareholders.

  • This veteran analyst hears echoes of the 1929 crash in today’s stock market

    Jon Wolfenbarger, the founder and CEO of BullAndBearProfits.com, is worried about a coming bear market that will rival the one seen in 2008-09.

  • Alibaba: Solid Upside Despite Macro Concerns

    The descent in Alibaba (BABA) stock continues, despite the Chinese tech giant having started FY22 on a solid note, including double-digit growth in revenues. To give a little background, Chinese tech stocks, including Alibaba, are under pressure amid China's heightened regulatory scrutiny. Alibaba stock has lost over 50% of its value in the last 12 months. Meanwhile, it has declined by about 40% this year. Regardless, I maintain a Bullish outlook on BABA stock. See today's analyst top recommende

  • 3 Value Stocks That'll Make You Richer in the Fourth Quarter (and Beyond)

    For more than 12 years, growth stocks have been the talk of Wall Street. Historically low lending rates and dovish monetary policy from the nation's central bank have paved the way for fast-paced companies to borrow at attractive rates. A study from Bank of America/Merrill Lynch found that value stocks delivered an average annual return of 17% between 1926 and 2015, which compared to a 12.6% annual return for growth stocks over the same period.

  • Car talk: Tesla deliveries surprise, Engine No. 1 bets on GM

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian breaks down Tesla's big Q3 delivery total, and activist investor Engine No. 1 getting on board the GM EV vision.&nbsp;

  • Is It Time to Buy the S&P 500's 3 Worst-Performing September Stocks?

    Here's what you should know before you add FedEx, Las Vegas Sands, or Wynn Resorts to your portfolio.

  • Buy the dip has failed. Here’s what investors need to do next, says Morgan Stanley.

    NEED TO KNOW A risk-off Monday is brewing to start the week, with stock futures lower and the 10-year yield edging back toward 1.5%. There’s a lot for investors to think about, such as the start of earnings season that’s just about a week away, as some analysts look under the hood of the third quarter and don’t like what they see.

  • 10 Quality Stocks Ready to Bounce Back After September’s Selloff

    We looked at S&P 500 stocks that tumbled more than 10%, and screened for companies that have less debt, strong earnings outlooks, and high profits.

  • Where Do Hedge Funds Stand On Paysafe Limited (PSFE)?

    We know that hedge funds generate strong, risk-adjusted returns over the long run, therefore imitating the picks that they are collectively bullish on can be a profitable strategy for retail investors. With billions of dollars in assets, smart money investors have to conduct complex analyses, spend many resources and use tools that are not always […]

  • ContextLogic Stock: Will the Downtrend Continue?

    ContextLogic (WISH) stock was under pressure on Monday, falling 9.4% to close at $4.85. Despite being one of the most popular mobile shopping applications, with over 90 million monthly active users, the company has struggled to get investor love after reporting dismal second-quarter earnings on August 12. It was disappointing for investors to see that total revenues declined 6% on a year-over-year basis. Furthermore, the net loss grew considerably, to $111 from $11 in the year-ago quarter. As a

  • Is It Time to Buy Peloton?

    As one of the companies that benefited greatly from the pandemic, fitness company Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) has earned the "COVID stock" label from investors. Despite the turn in sentiment against the stock, there are three significant reasons to expect Peloton to continue growing for years into the future. Peloton's fiscal 2021 fourth-quarter earnings revealed that its member base did fewer total workouts than the previous quarter, and workouts per subscription member were also down; this indicates that engagement from Peloton's customers decreased.