Senior Executives of LNG, LPG, Dry Bulk, Containers, Crude & Product Tanker Shipping Companies Presenting at Capital Link’s 14th Annual Shipping & Marine Services Forum On Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 116 Pall Mall, London, UK

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 14th Annual Capital Link Shipping & Marine Services Forum will take place on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 116 Pall Mall in London from 8:20am – 5:20pm. The event is held in partnership with Fearnley Securities and in cooperation with the London Stock Exchange.



This event aims to provide investors with a comprehensive review and current outlook of the various shipping markets and in addition, cover topics of critical interest to industry participants, financiers and investors.

1x1 MEETINGS FOR INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS

1x1 meetings are between shipping companies and institutional investors only. Please send all requests to meetings@capitallink.com

KEYNOTE SPEAKER

Dr. Martin Stopford, former Non-Executive President at Clarksons Research will deliver the Keynote Address on “Shipping in the Era of Change”

REGISTRATION

To register follow this link: https://forums.capitallink.com/shipping/2022london/signup.html

SHIPPING SECTOR PANELS:

LNG Shipping Sector Panel

Moderator: Mr. Jon Cripps, Partner – Stephenson Harwood

Panelists:

Mr. John Boots, CFO - Cool Co

Mr. Eduardo Maranhao, CFO - Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Mr. Panos Mitrou, Global Gas Segment Director– Lloyd’s Register

Mr. Mark Terzopoulos, Commercial Director – Maran Gas

LPG Shipping Sector Panel

Moderator: Mr. James Cirenza, Managing Director – DNB Markets

Panelists:

Mr. Anders Onarheim, CEO – BW LPG

Mr. Aleksander Giertsen, Director – Global Head of LPG – Fearnleys

Mr. Mads Peter Zacho, CEO – Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)



Containers Shipping Sector Panel

Moderator: Mr. Clemens Toepfer, Managing Director – Toepfer Transport GbmH

Panelists:

Mr. Dimitris Dalakouras, CEO – Conbulk

Mr. Tasos Aslidis, CFO – Euroseas & Eurodry

Mr. Ian Webber, CEO – Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL)

Mr. Constantin Baack, CEO – MPC Containers

Dry Bulk Shipping Sector Panel

Moderator: Mr. Lars Bastian Oestereng, Shipping Analyst - Arctic Securities

Panelists:

Mr. Lars Christian Skarsgaard, CEO – Belships

Mr. Gary Vogel, CEO – Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Mr. Stamatis Tsantanis, CEO – Seanergy Maritime Holdings (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Mr. Simos Spyrou – Co-CFO – Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Crude Tanker Shipping Sector Panel

Moderator: Mr. Nikos Michas, Tanker Segment Director – Lloyd’s Register

Panelists:

Mr. Brian Gallagher – Head of IR & Communications, Executive Board Member – Euronav (NYSE:EURN)

Mr. Thomas Trovato, Head of Investor Relations – International Seaways (NYSE:INSW)

Mr. Ted Petrone, Vice Chairman - Navios Corporation (NYSE:NMM)

Mr. Robert Burke, CEO – Ridgebury Tankers

Product Tanker Shipping Sector Panel

Moderator: Mr. Oystein Vaagen, Equity Research - Fearnley Securities

Panelists:

Mr. Anthony Gurnee, CEO – Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC)

Mr. Carlos Balestra di Mottola, CFO – d’Amico International Shipping S.A.

Mr. Christian Ingerslev, CEO – Maersk Tankers

Mr. Valentios (Eddie) Valentis, Chairman & CEO – Pyxis Tankers Inc.

TARGET AUDIENCE

Commercial and Investment Bankers • Charterers • Classification Societies • Commodity and Energy Traders • Finance Providers • Financial Advisors • Financial and Trade Media • Hedge Fund Managers • Institutional Investors • P&I Executives • Lawyers and Insurers • Market Analysts and Consultants • Private Equity Firms • Risk Advisors • Ship Managers • Ship Operators • Shipowners • Shipbrokers • Sovereign Wealth Funds • Venture Capital Firms

FORUM OVERVIEW AND STRUCTURE

This event is known for its large attendance by investors, owners and financiers. It is a meeting place for C-level Executives from the industry and the finance and investment communities involved with shipping. The Forum is held in London every year and examines the macroeconomic issues that are shaping and transforming the international shipping markets today.

Senior executives from leading maritime companies, financiers and industry participants who will discuss trends, development and the outlook of the various shipping market segments and will also cover topics of critical interest to the shipping industry.

The Forum features a series of panel discussions as well as 1x1 meetings between investors and executives from shipping companies.

This one-day conference is known for its rich informational content and extensive marketing, networking and business development opportunities.

SPONSORS

ORGANIZED IN PARTNERSHIP WITH: Fearnley Securities

IN COOPERATION WITH: London Stock Exchange

GLOBAL SPONSORS: Ascension Finance • Citi • DNB • Hill Dickinson • Lloyd’s Register • ReedSmith • RMK Maritime • Watson Farley Williams

SPONSORS: Arctic Securities • Bocomm Leasing • Toepfer Transport • TUFTON • Stephenson Harwood

SUPPORTING SPONSORS: Ardmore Shipping • d’Amico International Shipping S.A. • Eagle Bulk • Eurodry Ltd. • Euroseas Ltd. • Flott & Co. • Global Ship Lease • International Seaways • MPC Container Ships • Navigator Holdings • Navios Maritime Partners L.P. • Pyxis Tankers Inc. • Ridgebury • Seanergy Maritime Holdings • Star Bulk Carriers Corp.

MEDIA PARTNERS: Actualidad Maritima • Marine Circle • Port News • Ship Management International • World Oils • Xinde Marine News

