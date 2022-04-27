U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,211.50
    +31.25 (+0.75%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,302.00
    +76.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,167.75
    +158.75 (+1.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,888.80
    +7.70 (+0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.98
    -0.04 (-0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,885.20
    -3.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    23.34
    -0.11 (-0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0556
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8180
    +0.0460 (+1.66%)
     

  • Vix

    31.60
    -1.92 (-5.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2536
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.4240
    -0.0200 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,200.16
    +1,053.23 (+2.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    909.39
    +16.47 (+1.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,425.61
    +39.42 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,386.63
    -313.48 (-1.17%)
     

Senior-friendly tech: Digital roommates, animatronic pets and an airbag belt to prevent broken hips

Jennifer Jolly
·7 min read
You don&#39;t need a Wi-Fi connection to use the GrandPad, a tablet with large icons and print and allows seniors access to email, calls, photos and music.
You don't need a Wi-Fi connection to use the GrandPad, a tablet with large icons and print and allows seniors access to email, calls, photos and music.

I know dozens of tech-savvy senior citizens relying on the latest technology to help with their lives.

Take my own parents, for example: Every morning, my 83-year-old dad rehabs his new Tivanium alloy knee on a recumbent bike while reading the news on his iPhone. He also answers phone calls right inside his ears with nearly invisible, Bluetooth-connected, fancypants high-tech hearings aids.

The same goes for my 77-year-old mom. She goes to YouTube to figure out how to do everything from fixing a lawnmower to antiquing a dresser. She FaceTimes with my daughter regularly and keeps her surprisingly busy schedule neatly organized on her smartphone.

More often than not in recent years, these increasingly high-tech adaptations in a seniors’ daily routine can make life better for both older adults and the people who love them.

TALKING TECH NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our guide to the week's biggest tech news

Tech tools for ‘aging in place’

We’re the lucky ones though. My parents are in great health and can afford the modern amenities so many “younger folks” take for granted – like having a reliable internet connection and a smartphone. I’m usually around to help them with whatever they need, whether it’s a new tool to solve a specific problem or provide personal IT support.

While tech use is growing for the rest of the aging population too, it still lags far behind younger generations. Soon, there will be more senior citizens than young people in America. According to Washington-based think-tank Urban Institute, “the number of [people] ages 85 and older, the group most often needing help with basic personal care, will nearly quadruple between 2000 and 2040.”

That means we need more tech that caters to this crowd and gadgets that help the rising tide of people struggling in the sandwich generation. As the pandemic so bleakly underscored, more people than ever are caring for aging loved ones while at the same time raising children and often working full time too.

WANT TO LIVE INDEPENDENTLY IN RETIREMENT? A graying U.S. needs more resources to address the needs of older disabled adults

Smartphones, webcams and even virtual reality headsets help, but experts say they’re not enough. “Simplification awaits. Whether configuring a smart home, a new device or a phone out of the box, the one-button start-up is still a future [must-have],” Aging and Health Tech Watch principal analyst Laurie Orlov wrote in her 2022 state of the industry report.

The latest tech tools need to provide a watchful eye, critical human connection and renewed comfort for the nearly 80% of people over the age of 50 who want to live out the remainder of their lives in their own homes. They also need to be secure, minimally invasive and easy to use. It’s a tall order, but many companies are at least starting to address it.

There are already some great tools emerging in this space. Here are several of the best I’ve gone hands-on with so far.

Robot roommate

Digital roommate ElliQ can pick up patterns, learn daily routines and remember what you tell her, which adds a level of empathy and personalization to the whole experience.
Digital roommate ElliQ can pick up patterns, learn daily routines and remember what you tell her, which adds a level of empathy and personalization to the whole experience.

ElliQ ($249.99 + $29.99/month) is a friendly little companion robot that sits on a base next to a tablet and comes to life when you engage with it – either by saying “her” name or just by your physical presence in the room. “She” speaks in natural, conversational language – kind of like a cross between Siri and Wall-E – and is billed as the first “digital care companion designed specifically for those aged 65+.”

If she senses that something’s wrong, she can summon help from a pre-programmed list of primary contacts. She can also start up a video call and send text messages. With onboard AI, ElliQ can pick up patterns, learn daily routines and remember what you tell her, which adds a level of empathy and personalization to the whole experience.

Tablets designed for people 75+

The GrandPad ($57/month for annual plan, $89 for month-by-month) is a high-tech tablet built specifically for people who might otherwise get turned off by tech. It comes preprogrammed with easy-to-see categories, so all you have to do is plug it in and go. Built-in 4GLTE means it can connect anytime, anywhere, with no Wi-Fi to worry about, another key feature since many assisted living facilities have poor or spotty internet service.

It comes with built-in games, music streaming, private family photo and video streams and an easy-to-use Zoom app for multi-party video calls. If there’s a problem, a simple tap brings up a support agent any time of the day or night.

SUMMER TRAVEL TECH: How to stay reachable while camping or RVing

Animatronic pet pals

93-year-old Rita&#x00202f;Melone had the idea for the Walker Squawker, an animatronic bird that attaches to mobility devices. It chirps, responds to whistling and answers a few gentle pats on the back of its head with a sweet little Tribble-like coo&#x002019;ing.
93-year-old Rita Melone had the idea for the Walker Squawker, an animatronic bird that attaches to mobility devices. It chirps, responds to whistling and answers a few gentle pats on the back of its head with a sweet little Tribble-like coo’ing.

Studies show that pets help overall health, combatting loneliness and social isolation. To get the joy of a pet without the work, take a look at Ageless Innovations’ Joy for All Companion animatronic pals, including the brand-new Walker Squawker ($64.99, available in June).

This latest animatronic pet is the idea of 93-year-old Rita Melone. She brought the concept to Ageless Innovations after forgetting to use her walker when she stood up. She wanted something small enough to perch atop her actual metal walker but pleasant enough to live with day in and out.

You can hold the palm-sized bird or set it atop the included magnet on a Velcro strap that loops around a walker rail. It chirps, responds to whistling and answers a few gentle pats on the back of its head with a sweet little Tribble-like coo’ing.

The Walker Squawker joins the already popular Ageless Innovation pups and cats that I’ve covered quite a few times before. The Pups ($139.99) bark and Cats ($124.99) meow, turn their head at the sound of your voice, respond to touch and you even feel a heartbeat when you hug them.

A more proactive pill dispenser

The Hero pill dispenser ($99.99 + $24.99/month) is a countertop device about the size of a small coffee maker that can dispense up to a 90-day supply of 10 different medications and let caretakers know how consistently their elderly relative is taking each one.
The Hero pill dispenser ($99.99 + $24.99/month) is a countertop device about the size of a small coffee maker that can dispense up to a 90-day supply of 10 different medications and let caretakers know how consistently their elderly relative is taking each one.

Remembering to take your prescriptions can be difficult for anyone, but it’s especially important as we grow older and have more complex medication needs. The Hero pill dispenser ($99.99 + $24.99/month) is a countertop device about the size of a small coffee maker. It stores, sorts and dispenses up to a 90-day supply of 10 different medications.

You can pour pills into a cartridge and slide it into the dispenser without having to count or sort anything – it’s all automatic. The companion app sends alerts when it’s time to take a dose and provides real-time adherence data to caregivers and families looking after their loved ones.

One of my only complaints is that you have to set it all up with arrows, sort of like older versions of smart TV remotes, versus the more straightforward push-to-program touchscreen. For that reason, it requires more set-up than most other gadgets on this list, so be sure either help with the set-up yourself or be ready to find someone who can.

Next-gen ‘I’ve fallen and can’t get up’

Falls and accidents – either at home or on the go – are a huge problem for older adults trying to live independent lives. According to the CDC, 1 in 4 older adults fall each year, making falls the leading cause of injury-related death among older adults in the U.S. That’s an alarming number, but personal medical devices like the ($37.95/month) can help.

The Sidekick is a small, lightweight wearable with a help button that summons emergency support at a moment’s notice. With built-in GPS and advanced fall detection, it knows if help is needed and points responders to the exact location.

For a look at what’s to come in this category, check out the Tango Belt (currently in clinical trials). This “smart belt” can sense a serious hip-impacting fall, deploy airbags around the hips and alert caregivers for help. It’s in the middle of a clinical trial and is due out next year.

Jennifer Jolly is an Emmy Award-winning consumer tech columnist. Email her at jj@techish.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JenniferJolly. The views and opinions expressed in this column are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect those of USA TODAY.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Senior-friendly tech: An airbag belt to prevent broken hips, more

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Pretty Smart’ Canceled After One Season At Netflix

    It’s one and done for Netflix’s Pretty Smart. The multi-camera comedy series from Jack Dolgen, Doug Mand and Kourtney Kang will not return for a second season, we have confirmed. TV Cancellations Photo Gallery: Shows Ending In 2022 & Beyond Pretty Smart starred Emily Osment as Chelsea a high-brow, Harvard-educated intellectual and aspiring novelist — […]

  • Payments space has seen ‘a mountain of growth,’ analyst says

    Mizuho Senior Financial Technology Analyst Dan Dolev joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss earnings report data for PayPal, digital payments, and the outlook for Robinhood amid reports that the company will lay off 9% of its full-time employees.

  • Devin Booker not ruled out for Game 6

    Jeremy Grant Schnell: James Jones says on the @BurnsAndGambo show, as of right now Devin Booker is out, but he wouldn't rule out Booker playing tomorrow. #RallyTheValley Source: Twitter What's the buzz on Twitter? Marc Stein @ TheSteinLine On this ...

  • Qualcomm Gains After Chipmaker Gives Upbeat Sales Forecast

    (Bloomberg) -- Qualcomm Inc., the biggest maker of chips that run smartphones, surged in late trading after giving a strong sales forecast for the current quarter, bolstered by its expansion into new markets.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitHwang’s Spectacular Collaps

  • Apple's main investor concern this quarter: demand

    Apple Inc investors have for years cheered investments to expand its supply chain to meet feverish global demand for iPhone and MacBooks. Rising costs for fuel, groceries and other essentials in the U.S., Europe and Asia has spurred concerns about lower consumer spending on tech gadgets, and Wall Street now is uncertain whether Apple can sell as many iPhones as it did last year. "Demand is the focus, given the inflation pressure in United States, global and China's economy uncertainties... Supply issue is important too, but it is more short term," said Jeff Pu, an analyst at Haitong International Tech Research.

  • Qualcomm forecasts upbeat revenue as diversification bet pays off

    (Reuters) -Qualcomm Inc forecast third-quarter revenue above analyst expectations after beating second quarter revenue and profit estimates on Wednesday, largely due to its move to focus on a growing non-handset business to cushion a likely hit from slowing smartphone demand. The robust earnings outlook and record quarterly revenue for the last quarter immediately pushed Qualcomm shares up about 5% in after-hours trading.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch As Earnings Reports Roll In

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Apple trusts you to fix your own iPhone now

    Apple said it’s now allowing customers to do their own repairs on their iPhones in the US, and soon on Mac computers too, reversing a policy in which unauthorized tinkering voided the company’s product warranty. Apple’s self service repair option, which was rolled out in the US on Wednesday, will expand to additional countries—beginning in Europe—later this year. In March, a bill was submitted to the US Senate to mandate companies allow right for repair.

  • Intuit Sued After Hackers Stole Crypto from Customers

    A class-action lawsuit was filed against Intuit, a software company, after its email marketing service was hacked and cyber criminals stole cryptocurrencies from Trezor users. The hackers deployed a phishing attack on March 26 and gained entry into the crypto wallets that are sold by Trezor, a Czech company, according to a federal lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court, Northern District of California in San Jose, California.

  • Bitcoin and ETH Near Breakout Zone, SOL Eyes Bullish Break

    Bitcoin price traded to $37,750 before correcting higher, Ethereum’s ether is testing $2,900, and SOL could rally if it breaks the $102 resistance.

  • T-Mobile profit beat estimates as 5G boosts subscriber growth

    Although the move to 5G and fiber optic-powered broadband internet has come at a huge cost for U.S. telecom players, hunger for data in a connected world is expected to drive a big rise in subscriber numbers in the coming years. Last week, Verizon reported a smaller-than-expected subscriber loss, while AT&T saw a surge in customer additions as more people opted for 5G.

  • Ethereum Rollup Optimism Launches DAO, Announces Long-Awaited Airdrop

    Crypto Twitter has lit up with users excited to learn they will be eligible to claim Optimism’s OP tokens in an upcoming “season of airdrops.”

  • T-Mobile hits internet customer milestone after strong quarter

    A year after its launch, T-Mobile's home internet program now has over 1 million users, according to its first quarter earnings report released Wednesday. The company has put more focus on adding rural customers.

  • Apple Pay vs. Google Pay: How They Work

    Apple Pay and Google Pay are largely identical offerings. Apple may be to be easier to use, but Google has a more features.

  • Early Money: A San Francisco startup is hoping to lure new people into home swapping

    Kindred isn't aiming to be the next Airbnb. Instead, it's focusing on people who want to join a network of home swappers.

  • Google launches Media CDN to compete on content delivery

    This week at the 2022 NAB Show Streaming Summit, Google launched in general availability Media CDN, a platform for delivering content using the same infrastructure that powers YouTube. With a presence in over 1,300 cities across 200 countries, Google says that Media CDN is designed to -- in the company's words -- "automate all facets" of "serving content [close to users]." The pandemic led to an explosion in demand for streaming content as business closures and shelter-in-place orders forced folks to stay home.

  • Microsoft Gains as Cloud Growth Propels Quarterly Results

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. reported quarterly sales and earnings that topped analysts’ projections, fueled by robust growth in cloud-services demand. Shares were up 3.5% in premarket trading.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitHwang’s Spectacular Collapse Culminates

  • It's Not Too Early to Prepare for 6G

    By Ron Nersesian

  • Jack Dorsey on Musk’s Twitter takeover: ‘Elon is the singular solution I trust’

    In his first public comments since Twitter and Musk announced the $44 billion deal, Dorsey said that “Elon is the singular solution I trust.”

  • Amazon’s Practically Giving Away Blink Mini Security Cameras – Now Just $17 Each!

    The Blink Mini two-pack is currently 46% off its regular price.