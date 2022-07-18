U.S. markets closed

Senior Justice Law Firm Adds Two New Attorneys; Opens Chicago Office

Senior Justice Law Firm
·3 min read
Image
Image

The Nursing Home Abuse Law Firm Expands its Reach Nationally with an Illinois Office and Two New Lawyers

Chicago Nursing Home Abuse Lawyers - Senior Justice Law Firm

Chicago Nursing Home Abuse Lawyers - Senior Justice Law Firm
Chicago Nursing Home Abuse Lawyers - Senior Justice Law Firm

CHICAGO, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senior Justice Law Firm is proud to announce the addition of attorneys Ian Norris and Benjamin Carter, as well as the opening of a new Chicago office.

We are compiling the best nursing home abuse attorneys in the country with a singular focus; justice for those that are injured in long term care facilities. - Michael Brevda, Managing Partner

Ian Norris, Esq.

Nursing home abuse attorney Ian Norris has dedicated his professional career to combatting elder abuse in America's long term care facilities. Mr. Norris has successfully recovered more than $33 million on behalf of nursing home abuse victims and their families.

Mr. Norris was plaintiff's counsel on a number of influential nursing home cases, including a $1,000,000 jury verdict on a hip fracture case where the pre-trial offer was $0. Additionally, Mr. Norris was counsel on a landmark Pennsylvania case which is widely regarded as a "seminal decision on corporate liability for nursing homes" and has been cited in multiple venues to connect corporate liability to nursing home facility negligence. Ian Norris was also co-counsel for the plaintiff in a Colorado nursing home malpractice case and was instrumental in litigating the case up to trial. At trial, the jury issued the largest nursing home verdict ($5.5 million) in the state of Colorado.

Attorney Ian Norris will assist the firm primarily on Philadelphia nursing home cases, but Mr. Norris also accepts cases in New Mexico, Arizona, New Jersey, Colorado, and Massachusetts.

Benjamin Carter, Esq.

Attorney Benjamin Carter has dedicated his professional career to advocating for families impacted by elder abuse.

Prior to joining Senior Justice Law Firm, Benjamin Carter worked at well-respected national law firms that also focused on nursing home negligence cases. Mr. Carter has recovered in excess of $10 million on behalf of his clients.

Mr. Carter's experience includes clerking for the Honorable Judge David Bunning, a United States District Judge. Following this clerkship, Mr. Carter practiced with national nursing home abuse law firms for more than a decade across multiple states. Attorney Carter has extensive experience representing families impacted by bed sores, facility falls, untreated infection, and general neglect. His unique legal perspective into this niche practice area affords him the ability to effectively advocate for his clients, and to empathize with what they are going through.

He is admitted in Illinois, Kentucky, California, Wisconsin, and Florida.

Senior Justice Law Firm's Chicago Office

The firm is excited to announce its new Illinois office, located at 2260 N Elston Avenue Chicago, Illinois. Our Chicago nursing home abuse attorney will assist families across Illinois and Wisconsin. To contact our Illinois office, visit www.SeniorJustice.com or call us locally at (773) 739-8250.

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


