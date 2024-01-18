Senior living facility, Cedarhurst of Newburgh, to open in spring 2025, developer says

Ground has been broken on a new senior living facility in Newburgh.

Cedarhurst Senior Living, headquartered in St. Louis, announced the anticipated opening of Cedarhurst of Newburgh in Spring 2025, with a company news release describing the facility as an "innovative and state-of-the-art senior living community set to redefine the experience of aging gracefully."

"We are thrilled to build our presence in the Tri-State area with the addition of Cedarhurst of Newburgh,” Nick Dwyer, director of development for Dover Development, said in the news release. "We have meticulously designed every aspect of this community to create an environment that promotes happiness, well-being, and a strong sense of community."

The facility will be at 10144 Warrick Trail.

A rendering of the Cedarhurst of Newburgh facility, expected to open in Spring 2025.

The one-story, 73,000-square-foot community will be situated on nine acres of land and will feature 56 assisted-living apartments as well as 28 memory care suites. There will be wellness and fitness programs, chef-designed meals, personalized care options and "engaging" social activities, the news release said.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Cedarhurst Senior Living to open facility in Newburgh, Indiana