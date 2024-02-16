Senior Living Firm Petersen Health Care Plans Bankruptcy Filing

(Bloomberg) -- Petersen Health Care Inc., which runs around 100 nursing homes and assisted living facilities in the US Midwest, is preparing to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the coming weeks, according to people with knowledge of the matter who asked not to be identified because the matter is private.

The Peoria, Illinois-based company has had more than a dozen of its locations put into receivership in recent weeks, according to court papers. Chapter 11 consolidates litigation and creditors into one venue, and allows the company to continue operating while it develops a plan to repay its debts.

A representative for Petersen didn’t respond to requests for comment. Talks are not final and plans could change, the people added.

In late January, a court ordered several of the company’s facilities to be put into receivership after lenders alleged that the company had defaulted on its debt. On Tuesday, two more of its facilities were put into receivership.

Senior living companies have faced immense pressures since the Covid-19 pandemic began. Many struggle with persistent staff shortages and higher costs for labor, supplies and insurance, and inadequate government reimbursements.

--With assistance from Lauren Coleman-Lochner.

