Senior living market 2023-2027; A descriptive analysis of the five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

·18 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global senior living market size is estimated to grow by USD 91.37 billion from 2023 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.65% during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum will be progressing. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 39%. For more Insights on market size, Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Senior Living Market 2023-2027
Senior living market - Five Forces

The global cloud data warehouse market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

  • Bargaining Power of Buyers

  • The threat of New Entrants

  • Threat of Rivalry

  • Bargaining Power of Suppliers

  • Threat of Substitutes

  • Interpretation of porter's five models helps to strategize the business, for entire details – buy the report!

Senior living market – Customer Landscape 

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Senior living market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on age group (85 or older, 75 to 84, 65 to 74, and 60 to 64), service (assisted living, independent living, and CCRC), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

  • The market share growth by the 85 years or older segment will be significant during the forecast period. People aged 85 years and above need more services due to aging, common diseases, as well as cognitive, psychiatric, and social changes. Also, their visual acuity and hearing ability deteriorate more quickly. This makes assistive living or senior living facilities more necessary for people aged 85 years and older, which is driving the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview
By geography, the global senior living market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global senior living market.

  • North America is estimated to contribute 39% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The presence of a large baby boomer population and the expanding aging population are driving the growth of the senior living market in North America.

Download a Sample Report

Senior living marketMarket Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

  • The market is driven by the aging baby boomer population.

  • The number of people aged 65 years and above is increasing across the world.

  • The obesity rate among the aged population is also on the rise, which is increasing the risk of disability and chronic diseases, such as hypertension and diabetes.

  • This is increasing the demand for nursing care to ensure comfortable and healthy living, which is driving the growth of the global senior living market.

Leading trends influencing the market 

  • Technological advances are identified as one of the major trends in the market.

  • The market is observing an increase in the demand for assisted services, such as mobile applications, wearables, trackers, communication devices, and smart alarms.

  • Caregivers and nurses are using these technologies to track, record, and observe patients and communicate with doctors and other healthcare professionals.

  • In addition, the proliferation of smart homes in developed countries is increasing the adoption of mHealth and mobile-based healthcare applications that can generate patient-related data, such as weight, diet, exercise, blood pressure (BP), blood sugar, and other parameters.

  • This trend is expected to positively influence the growth of the global senior living market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

  • Low life savings by baby boomers is identified as one of the key challenges in the market.

  • The number of retired baby boomers is increasing and most of them do not have sufficient retirement funds.

  • Also, many individuals who fall in the age group of 50-70 years do not have a proper retirement plan, which has hindered investments in retirement communities.

  • These factors are reducing the growth potential in the market.

Driver, Trend, and Challenges are the factor of market dynamics that state about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this senior living market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the senior living market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the senior living market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the senior living market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of senior living market vendors

Senior Living Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

152

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.65%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 91.37 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

5.13

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 39%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, France, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

AbsoluteCare Inc., Affinity Living Communities, Antara Assisted Service Ltd., Brookdale Senior Living Inc., Covenant Living Communities and Services, Enterprise Retirement Living Ltd., Erickson Senior Living Management LLC, Extendicare Canada Inc., Genesis Healthcare Inc., Golden Heights Personal Care Home, Grand world Elder Care, HC One Ltd., Lendlease Corp., Life Care Centers of America Inc., Merrill Gardens, ProMedica Health System Inc., Senior Lifestyle, Sunrise Senior Living LLC, Utsav Care Homes, and Wickshire Senior Living

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Customization purview

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global senior living market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Service Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Age group Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Age Group

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Age Group

  • 6.3 85 or older - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 75 to 84 - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 65 to 74 - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 60 to 64 - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Market opportunity by Age Group

7 Market Segmentation by Service

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Service

  • 7.3 Assisted living - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Independent living - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 CCRC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by Service

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Affinity Living Communities

  • 12.4 Brookdale Senior Living Inc.

  • 12.5 Covenant Living Communities and Services

  • 12.6 Enterprise Retirement Living Ltd.

  • 12.7 Erickson Senior Living Management LLC

  • 12.8 Extendicare Canada Inc.

  • 12.9 Genesis Healthcare Inc.

  • 12.10 HC One Ltd.

  • 12.11 Lendlease Corp.

  • 12.12 Life Care Centers of America Inc.

  • 12.13 ProMedica Health System Inc.

  • 12.14 Senior Lifestyle

  • 12.15 Sunrise Senior Living LLC

  • 12.16 Utsav Care Homes

  • 12.17 Wickshire Senior Living

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

