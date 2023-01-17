Senior living market 2023-2027; A descriptive analysis of the five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global senior living market size is estimated to grow by USD 91.37 billion from 2023 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.65% during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum will be progressing. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 39%. For more Insights on market size, Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Senior Living Market 2023-2027

Senior living market - Five Forces

The global cloud data warehouse market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Senior living market – Customer Landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Senior living market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on age group (85 or older, 75 to 84, 65 to 74, and 60 to 64), service (assisted living, independent living, and CCRC), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the 85 years or older segment will be significant during the forecast period. People aged 85 years and above need more services due to aging, common diseases, as well as cognitive, psychiatric, and social changes. Also, their visual acuity and hearing ability deteriorate more quickly. This makes assistive living or senior living facilities more necessary for people aged 85 years and older, which is driving the growth of the segment.

Story continues

Geography Overview

By geography, the global senior living market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global senior living market.

North America is estimated to contribute 39% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The presence of a large baby boomer population and the expanding aging population are driving the growth of the senior living market in North America.

Senior living market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The market is driven by the aging baby boomer population.

The number of people aged 65 years and above is increasing across the world.

The obesity rate among the aged population is also on the rise, which is increasing the risk of disability and chronic diseases, such as hypertension and diabetes.

This is increasing the demand for nursing care to ensure comfortable and healthy living, which is driving the growth of the global senior living market.

Leading trends influencing the market

Technological advances are identified as one of the major trends in the market.

The market is observing an increase in the demand for assisted services, such as mobile applications, wearables, trackers, communication devices, and smart alarms.

Caregivers and nurses are using these technologies to track, record, and observe patients and communicate with doctors and other healthcare professionals.

In addition, the proliferation of smart homes in developed countries is increasing the adoption of mHealth and mobile-based healthcare applications that can generate patient-related data, such as weight, diet, exercise, blood pressure (BP), blood sugar, and other parameters.

This trend is expected to positively influence the growth of the global senior living market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Low life savings by baby boomers is identified as one of the key challenges in the market.

The number of retired baby boomers is increasing and most of them do not have sufficient retirement funds.

Also, many individuals who fall in the age group of 50-70 years do not have a proper retirement plan, which has hindered investments in retirement communities.

These factors are reducing the growth potential in the market.

What are the key data covered in this senior living market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the senior living market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the senior living market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the senior living market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of senior living market vendors

Senior Living Market Scope

Report Coverage Details Page number 152 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.65% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 91.37 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.13 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, Canada, China, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AbsoluteCare Inc., Affinity Living Communities, Antara Assisted Service Ltd., Brookdale Senior Living Inc., Covenant Living Communities and Services, Enterprise Retirement Living Ltd., Erickson Senior Living Management LLC, Extendicare Canada Inc., Genesis Healthcare Inc., Golden Heights Personal Care Home, Grand world Elder Care, HC One Ltd., Lendlease Corp., Life Care Centers of America Inc., Merrill Gardens, ProMedica Health System Inc., Senior Lifestyle, Sunrise Senior Living LLC, Utsav Care Homes, and Wickshire Senior Living Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

